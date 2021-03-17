  1. Home
  2. Peace with Pak will give India direct access to Central Asia: Imran Khan

Agencies
March 17, 2021

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said India will be benefitted economically by having peace with his country as it will be able to directly access resource-rich Central Asia through it.

Delivering the inaugural address at the launch of the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue, Khan also said that his government after coming to power in 2018 did everything for better ties with India and it was for India to reciprocate.

“India will have to take the first step. Unless they do so, we cannot do much,” he said.

India last month said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

India has also told Pakistan that "talks and terror" cannot go together and has asked Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.

The prime minister discussed Pakistan's vision of comprehensive national security, built on the pillars of traditional and non-traditional security, including his vision for economic prosperity and human welfare.

Khan dwelt at length on the issue of peace in the region, including peace between Pakistan and India, saying "the unresolved Kashmir issue was the biggest hurdle between the two countries."

“If India gives the Kashmiris their right under the UN (resolutions), it will be greatly beneficial for Pakistan as well as for India,” he said and added, “India can access Central Asia after peace.”

Khan said that having a direct route to the Central Asian region will economically benefit India.

Central Asia, in the modern context, generally includes five resource-rich countries -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating it into two Union territories in August, 2019.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter. The Ministry of External Affairs has also underlined that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India.

India and Pakistan had announced on February 25 that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

Ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country.

Subsequent attacks, including one on Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The relationship dipped further after India's war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

Talking about non-traditional threats to Pakistan, Khan said that climate change, food security and a weak economy were among the biggest challenges in the quest to realise the full concept of security.

Khan said his initiative of “Ten billion tree tsunami” was being hailed by the world, while his government was also working to achieve food security.

He acknowledged that improving the national economy was the biggest challenge but his government was trying to reduce trade deficit and control inflation so that the financial condition of common people could improve.

“We cannot become a secure nation when a small rich minority is surrounded by the sea of poor people…National security is achieved when a nation stands up to secure itself,” he said at the dialogue organised by the National Security Division and think-tanks comprising the Advisory Board of National Security Committee.

Khan also praised all-weather ally China for its "successful" handling of poverty and lifting more than 700 million people out of poverty in the last three decades. “It is their big achievement whether you like China or not,” he said.

Khan said that Pakistan’s 25 per cent population was suffering from extreme poverty and another 25 per cent was just slightly better.

He said the government already launched Ehsaas programme to give cash to the poor people and another programme of giving targeted subsidies to the poor was being launched.

Khan also talked about peace in Afghanistan and reiterated support for the ongoing peace process by saying that Pakistan would be the greatest beneficiary of a stable Afghanistan.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue is envisioned as an annual flagship security forum based on the model of major dialogues on security and international policy.

The National Security Division, in collaboration with leading think-tanks that are part of its advisory board, has taken this initiative to provide a platform for critical thinking and robust intellectual discourse on some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities being faced by Pakistan and the wider region, according to an official statement.

The two-day event is being attended virtually by international thinkers and scholars, members from the Federal Cabinet, diplomatic corps, former government officials, academia, think-tanks and civil society members. 

News Network
March 11,2021

New Delhi: As many as 170 MLAs left the Congress to join other parties, especially BJP, during the elections held between 2016-2020 while only 18 BJP legislators switched parties to contest the polls in this period, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR, in a new report, said between 2016-2020, 182 of the 405 re-contesting MLAs, who switched political parties, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), followed by 38 who joined the Congress and 25 who joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Five Lok Sabha MPs left the BJP to join other parties during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls while seven Rajya Sabha MPs left the Congress to join another party to contest elections between 2016-2020, the report said.

As many as 170 MLAs left the Congress to join other parties during the elections held between 2016-2020, while only 18 MLAs left the BJP to join another party to contest polls in this period, it added.

"It is to be noted that the recent fall of governments in Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka State Assemblies were due to defections of their MLAs," the report said.

It said between 2016-20, 10 of the 16 re-contesting Rajya Sabha MPs who switched political parties joined the BJP and five of the 12 Lok Sabha MPs who changed parties joined the Congress during the 2019 parliamentary polls.

For the report, the National Election Watch and the ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 433 MPs and MLAs, who changed parties and re-contested elections held in the last five years.

News Network
March 10,2021

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and six of his Cabinet colleagues have been fielded by the ruling CPI(M) for the April 6 state assembly elections, while Finance minister Thomas Issac has been denied a ticket this time.

The party on Wednesday released the list of 83 of its 85 candidates including nine CPI(M) supported independents. Health Minister K K Shailaja, Labour minister T P Ramakrishnan, Power minister M M Mani, Devaswom minister Kadakkampally Surendran, Fisheries minister Mercykutty Amma and Local Self Government minister A C Moideen are trying their luck once again.

Vijayan will contest from Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district. However, five ministers have been denied seats -- T M Thomas Isaac, E P Jayarajan, R Ravindranath, G Sudhakaran and A K Balan as the party decided not to provide seats to those who had been elected twice. M V Govindan Master, K Radhakrishan, P Rajeev and K N Balagopal are the state secretariat members who are contesting.

There are 12 women candidates in the list. Candidates for Manjeshwaram and Devikulam constituencies would be announced later, Acting state secretary, A Vijayaraghavan, told reporters here.

The party's aim was not to deny tickets to anyone, but to give an opportunity to new candidates, he said. The CPI(M) led LDF is eyeing a second consecutive term this time. In the 2016 polls, the LDF had won 91 seats in the 140- member assembly. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 5,2021

ambani.jpg

Mumbai, Mar 5: In a shocking incident, the Thane-based businessman whose Scorpio was found parked near the Mumbai house of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani was found dead on Friday.

The body of Mansukh Hiren was found near Mumbra in Thane district, reports said.

The SUV was lying abandoned near a tree located near Antilia, Ambani's house, and is suspected to have been parked at midnight on February 24-25. Twenty-odd gelatine sticks and a threatening letter were sized from the car.

Initiating a discussion on the Law and Order situation in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded that the Uddhav Thackeray government hand over the probe to the NIA. “There are several strange coincidences in the case,” Fadnavis said.

He also pointed out that Hiren seems to know Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, the Investigating Officer in the case. “The local police station does not reach there, the Crime Branch does not reach there, but Sachin Vaze reaches....he seizes the car, threat letter,” he said.

He questioned that when the police had said that an Assistant Commissioner of Police will probe the incident, why was it given to Vaze?

He had also demanded that Hiren be provided security but reports came in minutes later that Hiren had been found dead.

Fadnavis has asked Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to reply on the issue.

