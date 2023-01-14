Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal; wreckage is on fire

Kasaragod, Jan 9: In an interesting turn of events, the death of a Kasaragod native Anjushree Parvathy has now turned out to be a suspected case of suicide. The team probing the incident found a suicide note and retrieved crucial details from her mobile phone.

The college going girl, from Perumbala near Kasaragod, died at a hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday, January 7. The death was initially suspected to be food poisoning from eating ‘Kuzhimanthi’ which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31. Later, state Health Minister Veena George, had ordered a probe into the incident.

The police retrieved a suicide note and mobile phone used by the deceased. The suicide note reveals that she was facing 'mental depression.' Traces of poison were found in her body.

Earlier, the preliminary post-mortem report revealed that the death of Anjushree not due to food poisoning. Preliminary findings concluded that the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to an infection in the internal organs.

Though the final post mortem report is yet to be released, the doctor who conducted the procedure concluded that Anjushree's death was due to cardiac arrest. A detailed post-mortem report will be released after chemical examination and other factors to clarify the cause of infection that led to cardiac arrest.

Earlier, the Food Safety Department had conducted a preliminary investigation into the incident and submitted a report before the Food Safety Commissioner. Interestingly, the report did not mention the cause of death as food poisoning. Further, the officials also conducted a detailed inspection of the hotel.

120 customers purchased 'Kuzhi Mandi' from the same hotel on the day Anjushree bought the same. But none of them had any symptoms of food poisoning, the report mentions. The report also dismisses the presence of unhygienic condition in the hotel.

Anjushree showed various ailments five days after consuming Kuzhi Mandi. Therefore, it was not possible to collect a sample of the food.