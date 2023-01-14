  1. Home
Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal; wreckage is on fire

News Network
January 15, 2023

plane.jpg

Kathmandu, Jan 15: An aircraft with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal on Sunday, a spokesman for Yeti Airlines said.

"There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members... Rescue is underway, we don't know right now if there are survivors," Sudarshan Bartaula said.

The plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal.

The wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to put out the blaze, said local official Gurudutta Dhakal.

"Responders have already reached there and trying to douse the fire. All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers," Dhakal said.

News Network
January 9,2023

food.jpg

Kasaragod, Jan 9: In an interesting turn of events, the death of a Kasaragod native Anjushree Parvathy has now turned out to be a suspected case of suicide. The team probing the incident found a suicide note and retrieved crucial details from her mobile phone.

The college going girl, from Perumbala near Kasaragod, died at a hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday, January 7. The death was initially suspected to be food poisoning from eating ‘Kuzhimanthi’ which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31. Later, state Health Minister Veena George, had ordered a probe into the incident.

The police retrieved a suicide note and mobile phone used by the deceased. The suicide note reveals that she was facing 'mental depression.' Traces of poison were found in her body.

Earlier, the preliminary post-mortem report revealed that the death of Anjushree not due to food poisoning. Preliminary findings concluded that the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to an infection in the internal organs.

Though the final post mortem report is yet to be released, the doctor who conducted the procedure concluded that Anjushree's death was due to cardiac arrest. A detailed post-mortem report will be released after chemical examination and other factors to clarify the cause of infection that led to cardiac arrest.

Earlier, the Food Safety Department had conducted a preliminary investigation into the incident and submitted a report before the Food Safety Commissioner. Interestingly, the report did not mention the cause of death as food poisoning. Further, the officials also conducted a detailed inspection of the hotel.

120 customers purchased 'Kuzhi Mandi' from the same hotel on the day Anjushree bought the same. But none of them had any symptoms of food poisoning, the report mentions. The report also dismisses the presence of unhygienic condition in the hotel.

Anjushree showed various ailments five days after consuming Kuzhi Mandi. Therefore, it was not possible to collect a sample of the food.

News Network
January 5,2023

ronaldo.jpg

With the rapturous welcome he received the moment he landed in Saudi Arabia early this week, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are giving back all the love by embracing the Arab culture.

It seems like the football star has fast settled into his 'new home' at Al Nassr Club, proudly wearing his yellow No. 7 jersey and smiling from ear to ear during his first days of training with his new teammates.

The hype around his grand unveiling on Tuesday is yet to die down, especially among Al Nassr's fans, and many could clearly remember the first Arabic words he spoke in public.

"Ana Aalamy (I am globally well-known)," he shouted, winning him cheers and chants from the thousands of fans that gathered at Mrsool Park in Riyadh.

Ana Aalamy or A'ALAMY (I am global) became the football club's nickname after becoming the first Asian club to make it to the Fifa Club World Cup in 2000.

Flanking Ronaldo during the unveiling ceremony were his children and his partner Georgina Rodríguez, who looked stunning in an abaya.

Photos of the model and social media star have gone viral, with many praising how she rocked the traditional robe-like dress.

The last time a global star donned a traditional Arabic robe, it created quite a stir on social media. Remember how Lionel Messi's $2,200 'bisht' sparked international debate?

Rodríguez, however, effortlessly rocked the abaya over a black turtleneck and high-waist denim jeans, plus some sparkling diamond earrings.

Recent pictures of Ronaldo showed him practising with his new teammates, all set to play his first game with Al Nassr against Al Ta’ee in the Saudi Pro League.

However, the footballer was not allowed to play today because of a ban.

The Portuguese star has been banned for two games due to a disciplinary action taken against him by the English Football Association following Manchester United's 1-0 defeat against Everton last April.

ronaldowife.jpg

