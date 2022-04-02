  1. Home
President dissolves Pak National Assembly on PM Khan’s advice; Oppn to move SC against blocking no-trust vote

News Network
April 3, 2022

Pakistan’s president Arif Alvi dissolveed National Assembly on advice of prime minister Imran Khan, who called for fresh elections, minutes after the deputy speaker rejected a no-confidence motion against the embattled leader.

Prime Minister Khan, who had effectively lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly, made a brief address to the nation after a stormy parliament session was adjourned by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Khan congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

"The nation should prepare for the new elections," he said, adding that the no-confidence was actually a "foreign agenda". 

"Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Prime Minister Khan, terming it against the Constitution and rules of Pakistan.

"The no-confidence should be according to the Constitution of and rules of the country. Since it is not as pointed out by the Law Minister, so I reject the no-confidence motion," Suri ruled, amid vociferous protest by Opposition lawmakers.

Suri chaired the crucial session after Opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.

As the crucial session began, Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that it has been established that through a "letter" that the on-confidence motion was being used to bring a regime change on the behest of a foreign power, so it was against Article 5 of the constitution of Pakistan.

"It is an effective operation for a regime change by a foreign power. It is not an issue of no-confidence but Article 5," he said and urged the chair to give ruling on the legality of the no-confidence move.

Consequently, Deputy Speaker Suri issued his ruling, rejecting the no-confidence motion and adjourning the session.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

The opposition announced to challenge the ruling of the speaker and advise to dissolve the assembly in the Supreme Court.

"We are going to challenge the ruling by the deputy speaker and advice by the prime minister to dissolve parliament in the Supreme Court,” said Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the parliament.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, a Pakistan Peoples Party leader, said that the opposition would hold a sit-in protest inside the parliament and would not leave its premises.

"What Imran Khan has done is against the laws. We're approaching our layers. The speaker has also done an undemocratic work. Imran Khan has exposed himself through this move. We will be present inside the National Assembly until this decision is reversed. He is fleeing against the no-trust motion seeing defeat," Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

"Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan," he later tweeted.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said: "Imran Khan is a traitor (gaddar). He has taken an unconstitutional step and we are now protesting in National Assembly and will not go anywhere until this decision is cancelled".

Leading constitutional lawyer Salman Akram Raja said that the “entire procure by the deputy speaker and the advice by the premier to dissolve the assembly was unconstitutional”.

He said that the Supreme Court would decide the entire controversy. "The basic issue is determining the legality of the ruling by the deputy speaker. If the top court says that the ruling is according to laws, then the advice by the prime minister will also be as per law,” he said.

Raja said the illegality of the ruling would also make the advice as illegal as the prime minister cannot give advice to the assembly after a no-confidence motion was presented in the parliament against him.

Ahsan Bhoon, President Supreme Court Bar, said that the action of the prime minister and deputy speaker was against the constitution and “they should be prosecuted for treason under Article 6 of the constitution." He appealed to the chief justice to take a suo moto action against the gross illegality.

Earlier, Chaudhry said that a Pakistani ambassador in a meeting with the officials of a foreign country on March 7 was told that Pakistan's government should be changed through a no-confidence motion.

He said a day later on March 8, the no-confidence motion was presented.

The combined opposition filed the no-confidence motion on March 8, setting a set of events leading to the day of voting and rise in the tension due to Khan's insistence that he was being targeted by a “foreign conspiracy” with the collaboration of top opposition leaders.

Security around the Red Zone housing the Parliament building was beefed through deployment of more than 6,000 security personnel of police and paramilitary forces, including Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Corps.

Local administration has imposed Section 144 in Islamabad. The Red Zone has been sealed with big containers and barbed wires and with tightened security in the capital.

News Network
March 23,2022

Moscow, Mar 23: President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Russia will only accept payments in rubles for gas deliveries to "unfriendly countries", which include all EU members, after Moscow was hit by unprecedented sanctions over Ukraine.

"I have decided to implement a set of measures to transfer payment for our gas supplies to unfriendly countries into Russian rubles," Putin said during a televised government meeting, ordering the changes to be implemented within a week 

G20 Summit

President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the G20 Summit later this year in Indonesia, Moscow's envoy said on Wednesday, dismissing suggestions Russia could be excluded from the group over the war in Ukraine.

A day earlier, the United States indicated it would consult allies over Russia's membership in international forums to increase pressure over the invasion of Ukraine, which has prompted a refugee crisis in Europe and roiled global markets.

Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said that G20 host Jakarta had invited Putin to the November heads of state summit in Bali.

News Network
April 2,2022

In a shocking development, Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in the drugs-on-cruise case involving the Narcotics Control Bureau raid on Cordelia cruise liner, died of a suspected heart attack on Friday evening.

The case pertains to a drug bust in which a total of 20 persons were arrested in the intervening hours of October 2 and 3, 2021. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was also arrested in connection with the case from the cruise liner. 

Sail, in his early forties, died at his residence in Mahul of Chembur. 

Sail was the personal bodyguard of independent witness KP Gosavi, who claims to be a private detective and is currently behind bars. Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan led to a furore. Initially, it appeared that Gosavi was an officer, however, later NCB denied it and revealed that he was a witness. 

Prabhakar Sail’s allegation

In October last year, Sail stunned everyone by alleging the exchange of a huge volume of money involving officers from the Narcotics Control Bureau including its Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. 

Sail, in his affidavit, had alleged that he heard Gosavi speak with one Sam D’Souza about one Rs. 18 crore deal of which Rs. 8 crore was meant to be paid to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. According to Sail’s affidavit, he was present in the car when Gosavi spoke to D’Souza.

Sail had alleged that Gosavi held a meeting with D’Souza and Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani in a car the same evening. Sail had gone on to add that he received the cash from Gosavi and personally delivered it to D’Souza.

Sail, one of the nine witnesses whose names were later released by the NCB, had said that he feared for his life after Gosavi went missing. This, according to him, was the reason why he decided to file an affidavit.

The affidavit had read, “On 1st October 2021, at about 9.45 PM, he (Gosavi) called me and said that I should be ready by 7.30 AM and that he has left. On 2nd October 2021, at about 7.35 Kiran Gosavi called me and said that he had transferred Rs. 500 to my gpay account and told me that he is sending me a location on WhatsApp and told me to come to that location.”

“I reached CST station at 8.45 PM and when I saw the location at WhatsApp, it was shown as NCB office. I reached there by taxi and saw white Innova car MH-12 GJ-3000 parked opposite NCB office, I asked the driver Vijay Suryavanshi as to where is KP Gosavi. He told me that KP Gosavi is in NCB office and he is in a meeting with NCB officials.”

He had continued, “I was with the driver at about 10 AM. Kiran Gosavi called the driver and came down with NCB officer for NCB office. Kiran Gosavi and the said officer left in the said Innova and instructed me to wait there itself. (sic)

“At about 10.30 pm I was called (by) KP Gosavi in the boarding area and I saw Aryan Khan in one of the cabins at the cruise boarding area. I saw one girl, Munmun Dhamecha and few others with NCB officials.”

“Till such time we reached Lower Parel KP Gosavi was talking to Sam on the phone and stated that you put a bomb of 25 crores and let’s settle at 18 final because we have to give 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede,” Sail had concluded.

Wankhede had denied allegations made by Sail.

The Mumbai Police later formed a four-member team to investigate sensational claims made by NCB witness Prabhaakr Sail. It was only after Sail’s claims that the NCB was forced to remove Sameer Wankhede from the case’s investigation.

Interestingly, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had also accused Wankhede of indulging in extortion as he raised questions on the latter’s mysterious trips to the Maldives and Dubai in the past.

Malik was later arrested by another central government agency, the Enforcement Directorate.

Aryan Khan was arrested with seven others from a Goa-bound cruise ship by the NCB. He had to spend nearly a month in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail until the Bombay High Court granted him bail.

News Network
March 26,2022

Moscow, Mar 26: Russia’s armed forces have completed the “first stage” of their mission in Ukraine, according to a top military commander, who claimed Kiev’s combat potential has been severely diminished following one month of fighting. 

Speaking during a Friday press briefing, Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy stated that Moscow had reached its objectives for the first leg of its military operation in Ukraine, adding that this would allow it to give its full attention to the Donbass region.

“In general, the main tasks of the first stage of the operation have been completed,” said Rudskoy, who serves as chief of the Russian military’s Main Operational Directorate. “The combat potential of the armed forces of Ukraine has been significantly reduced, which allows… us to focus our efforts on achieving the main goal – the liberation of Donbass.”

The official noted that Ukrainian forces have prepared a “well-fortified defense zone” in the breakaway region over a period of eight years. He said Russian troops are isolating key rail stations to cut off military supplies such as fuel and ammunition as well as troops replenishment, which is almost completely interrupted.

In a rare update on combat losses, Rudskoy also announced that 1,351 Russian servicemen have died in the hostilities, with another 3,825 injured. Ukraine, meanwhile, claims to have killed some 16,000 Russian troops and destroyed hundreds of tanks, armored vehicles and artillery guns. Though Kiev has not offered casualty estimates for its own soldiers since mid-March – when it said 1,300 had died – the colonel general cited a much larger figure of 30,000 for those both killed and wounded.

Thousands of foreign fighters have flocked to the battlefield since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in late February. Some 23,000 volunteers from 37 nations had expressed interest in fighting, Rudskoy said. But Donbass officials refused those offers, he added. Ukrainian officials have offered a similar estimate for its own newly created foreign legion, with Ukrainian Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov putting the number at more than 20,000.

Russia’s military operation followed a seven-year standoff over Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Moscow’s later recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to regularize the status of the two regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join NATO. Though Kiev has indicated some willingness to remain outside the US-led military bloc, it insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force. 

