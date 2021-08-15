  1. Home
  2. ‘President’ Ghani leaves Afghanistan; Taliban enter presidential palace

‘President’ Ghani leaves Afghanistan; Taliban enter presidential palace

August 15, 2021

President Ashraf Ghani has left Afghanistan for Tajikistan as Taliban closes in on Kabul, according to the country’s top peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah.

“The former Afghan president has left the nation,” Abdullah, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said in a video on his Facebook page.

Ghani’s departure comes amid negotiations for a peaceful transfer of power after Taliban fighters encircled Kabul after capturing 26 of the country’s 34 provincial capitals in less than two weeks.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Taliban peacefully entered the presidential palace. 

August 12,2021

Kabul, Aug 12: The Taliban have taken the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Kabul, a senior lawmaker and the insurgents said Thursday.

The city -- the 10th provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in a week -- lies along the major Kabul-Kandahar highway, effectively serving as a gateway between the capital and militant strongholds in the south.

"The Taliban took control of the key areas of the city -- the governor's office, the police headquarters and the prison," Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, head of the provincial council, told media.

He added that fighting continued in parts of the city but that the provincial capital was largely in the insurgents' hands.

The Taliban also confirmed capturing the city, according to a statement posted by the insurgency's spokesman on social media.

The Afghan conflict has escalated dramatically since May, when US-led forces began the final stage of a troop withdrawal due to end later this month following a 20-year occupation.

The loss of the Ghazni will likely pile more pressure on the country's already overstretched airforce, needed to bolster Afghanistan's scattered security forces who have increasingly been cut off from reinforcements by road.

In less than a week the insurgents have seized 10 provincial capitals and have now encircled the biggest city in the north, the traditional anti-Taliban bastion of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Fighting was also raging in Kandahar and Lashkar Gar -- pro-Taliban heartlands in the south -- as well as Herat in the west.

Late Wednesday, the Taliban claimed to have overrun the heavily fortified jail in Kandahar, saying it was "completely conquered after a long siege" and that "hundreds of prisoners were released and taken to safety".

The Taliban frequently target prisons to release incarcerated fighters and replenish their ranks.

The loss of the jail is a further ominous sign for the country's second city, which has been besieged for weeks by the Taliban.

The city was once the stronghold of the Taliban -- whose forces coalesced in the eponymously named province in the early 1990s -- and its capture would serve as both a massive tactical and psychological victory for the militants.

 

August 3,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 3: The BJP central leadership, in discussion with state leaders including State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, have worked out a formula of announcing the list of ministers phase wise to avoid possible revolt of senior party legislators who could be dropped from the yet-to-be formed ministry.

The central leadership is expected to reveal the ministers' list by today evening. "There is a parliamentary session. After the session, they (party's central leadership) will discuss and reveal the list (of names of the ministers) on Tuesday ...," Bommai had told the reporters late Monday night.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place tomorrow with the possibility of a green signal from the central leadership.

Party sources say that the central leadership is expected to drop some of the legislators, who were in BS Yediyurappa's cabinet, to make way for young legislators. Some other senior legislators, who were in Yediyurappa's cabinet, would be retained, considering caste and regional factors.

Place for outsiders

The central leadership is also expected to induct some legislators who migrated to the BJP from Congress and JD(S) to topple the previous JDS-Congress government to form the Yediyurappa-led government in the state. Bommai himself had asked "outsiders" not to worry as they are part of the party.

Long Talk

Yesterday, Bommai had held talks with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Prahlad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Party's National Organising Secretary BL Santosh and state-incharge Arun Singh. Before meeting the central leaders, the Chief Minister had a three-hour discussion with Joshi on the central leadership's suggestion to prepare the list.

Bommai prepared three lists of various combinations and had given them to the central leadership. However, they discussed only one list of names.

"Generally speaking, three lists of various combinations have been submitted. Our national party president will finalise one list. What they will do, I do not know. They will hold another round of discussion and finalise. After that, they will decide on the number of ministers to be inducted. This is because they are taking into consideration regional and social factors, which takes time," he said.

Possible retainee

Govinda Karajola, B Sriramulu, CN Ashwaththa Narayana, R Ashoka, JC Madhuswamy, Umesh Katti

Possible Inductees:

SA Ramdas, Abhay Singh, Sunil Kumar, Poornima Srinivas, Dattatreya Patil Revura, Raju Gowda, Halappa Achar, Nehru Olekar or B Harshvardhan, Muniratna or Mahesh Kumathalli, Araga Jnanendra or Basanagauda Patil Yatnal, and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa or Kalakappa Bandi, Satish Reddy, N Ravikumar or S Rudra Gowda (MLCs)

Possible Oustees:

Jagadeesh Shettar, V Somanna, CC Patil, Sasikala Jolle, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Prabhu Chavhan.
 

August 7,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 7: The BJP after successfully ensuring the smooth exit of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, has managed to expand the cabinet and allocate cabinet portfolios without giving any room for controversy and dissent.

The party has also managed to keep Yediyurappa happy without giving in fully to his pulls and pressures. Cabinet berth was denied to his son BJP Vice-President B Y Vijayendra, who was allegedly a shadow of his father. At the same time, his loyalists were kept out of the cabinet, who went out of the way to support him at the time of Yediyurappa's exit.

Anand Singh, BJP MLA from Vijayanagar was the only person to raise his voice on portfolio allocation. He has been given Ecology, Environment and Tourism ministry. "It is painful. I had expected a better portfolio. Will meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and express my concerns," he said.

B Sriramulu, a powerful backward class leader, is also believed to be upset with the allocated portfolio.

However, Bommai explained that he has spoken to Anand Singh in this regard as he is a good friend. "The cabinet is being expanded to ensure changes in the administration. All are allocated with good portfolios," he maintained.

The party and Bommai have also ensured the political management by allocating cabinet berths to most of the migrant MLAs (those who resigned from Congress and JD(S) to join BJP). At the same time the party gave plum posts to newly inducted cabinet ministers without disturbing senior party leaders.

Expressing happiness over cabinet portfolio allocation, K S Eshwarappa, one among the top leaders in the state, said, "The portfolios are given as per the strengths and wishes of the candidates. The team is ready to perform and get results."

Govind Karajol, minister for Water Resources, explained that his portfolio was earlier held by Chief Minister Bommai and he would take all guidance from him to deliver. C C Patil, the minister for PWD however said that he did not expect to get a prestigious portfolio.

The party is gearing up to face long pending zilla panchayat and taluka panchayat elections which will be held shortly in the state. The BJP, with the cabinet expansion and portfolio distribution, is also preparing the ground for the next state assembly and Lok Sabha elections, party sources explained.

