  1. Home
  2. Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed while covering Army-Taliban clash in Afghan

Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed while covering Army-Taliban clash in Afghan

News Network
July 16, 2021

siddiqui.jpg

Kabul, July 16: Acclaimed journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said.

Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire, the official told Reuters.

Siddiqui had been embedded as a journalist since earlier this week with Afghan special forces based in the southern province of Kandahar and had been reporting on fighting between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters.

"We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region," Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

"Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.”

Siddiqui told Reuters he had been wounded in the arm by shrapnel earlier on Friday while reporting on the clash. He was treated and had been recovering when Taliban fighters retreated from the fighting in Spin Boldak.

Siddiqui had been talking to shopkeepers when the Taliban attacked again, the Afghan commander said.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the details of the renewed fighting described by the Afghan military official, who asked not to be identified before Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry made a statement.

Siddiqui was part of the Reuters photography team to win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.

A Reuters photographer since 2010, Siddiqui's work spanned covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugees crisis, the Hong Kong protests and Nepal earthquakes.

Taliban fighters had captured the border area on Wednesday, the second-largest crossing on the border with Pakistan and one of the most important objectives they have achieved during a rapid advance across the country as U.S. forces pull out.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 3,2021

Bengaluru, July 3: Mosques and churches are likely to be opened for devotees from July 5 along with temples in Karnataka. 

Announcing Unlock 3.0 earlier today, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the government would allow places of worship to open from July 5.

"Temples will be open only for Darshan. No other special Seva will be permitted," he said, without mentioning about mosques and churches. 

While contacted, N Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue Department, clarified that the relaxation applies to mosques and churches too. 

The officer, however, clarified that all necessary guidelines including wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, must be followed in mosques and churches.

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 4 Jul 2021

RELIGIOUS PLACES IN INDIA
Equal protection under the law applies to people of all religions. No religion is superior and no religion is inferior, in the eyes of law all religions are equal and all humans are equal. People violating this legal principle be punished.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria BC CANADA

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 16,2021

siddiqui.jpg

Kabul, July 16: Acclaimed journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said.

Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire, the official told Reuters.

Siddiqui had been embedded as a journalist since earlier this week with Afghan special forces based in the southern province of Kandahar and had been reporting on fighting between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters.

"We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region," Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

"Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.”

Siddiqui told Reuters he had been wounded in the arm by shrapnel earlier on Friday while reporting on the clash. He was treated and had been recovering when Taliban fighters retreated from the fighting in Spin Boldak.

Siddiqui had been talking to shopkeepers when the Taliban attacked again, the Afghan commander said.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the details of the renewed fighting described by the Afghan military official, who asked not to be identified before Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry made a statement.

Siddiqui was part of the Reuters photography team to win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.

A Reuters photographer since 2010, Siddiqui's work spanned covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugees crisis, the Hong Kong protests and Nepal earthquakes.

Taliban fighters had captured the border area on Wednesday, the second-largest crossing on the border with Pakistan and one of the most important objectives they have achieved during a rapid advance across the country as U.S. forces pull out.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 3,2021

Bengaluru, July 3: Public transport, including metro, will begin operations with full seating capacity, malls will reopen and offices will be allowed to function at full working strength from Monday. 

Announcing Unlock 3.0 on Saturday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the government decided to further relax the existing Covid-19 restrictions based on expert recommendations. 

These relaxations will be in effect from July 5 to July 19, he said. While the night curfew will continue on weekdays between 9 pm and 5 am, the weekend curfew has been lifted. Until now, the government had imposed a curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. 

Relaxing the existing restrictions imposed on weddings and other family functions, the government has allowed up to 100 guests for these events. There was a limit of 40 guests until now. For cremation, up to 20 people can gather, Yediyurappa said. 

The government has also allowed places of worship to open from Monday. "Temples will be open only for Darshan. No other special Seva will be permitted," he said. Sports complexes, stadia and swimming pools will be open only for training purposes. 

However, theatres, cinema halls and pubs will remain closed. All education institutions will remain closed too, until further directions. "We will hold a separate meeting to discuss this issue," Yediyurappa said. 

The DCs will have the prerogative to impose any restriction as they deem fit depending on the situation in their respective districts, the Chief Minister added.

The government will review all the relaxations after a fortnight. If the public does not cooperate and if Covid precautions are not followed in public places, the government will roll back the relaxations and impose restrictions again, Yediyurappa said, urging people in the state to cooperate. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.