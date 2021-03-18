Putin hits back at ‘racist’ US after President Biden calls him a killer

  1. Home
Agencies
March 18, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that US President Joe Biden's remarks about him reflect US own past and current problems.

Biden was asked in an interview whether he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin is a killer and said “I do.” Russia on Wednesday announced it's recalling its ambassador in Washington for consultations.

Asked about Biden's remarks during a video call with residents of Crimea marking the anniversary of its 2014 annexation from Ukraine, Putin charged that they reflect the United States' own troubled past.

The Russian leader pointed at America's past history of slaughtering Native Americans and slavery, arguing that the painful legacy has weighed on the United States.

“Otherwise where would the Black Lives Matter movement come from,” he said.

He added that Russia would still cooperate with the United States where it answers Moscow's interests.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov deplored what he called “very bad remarks by the US president” that made it clear that “he doesn't want to normalize relations.”

“We will proceed accordingly,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters, noting that "there was nothing like that in history.” He wouldn't answer if Russia could go as far as to rupture diplomatic ties with the United States.

Konstantin Kosachev, a deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, said Biden's “boorish statement” marks a watershed.

“Such assessments are inadmissible for a statesman of his rank,” Kosachev said. “Such statements are unacceptable under any circumstances. They inevitably lead to a sharp exacerbation of our bilateral ties.”

Kosachev warned that Russia's response wouldn't be limited to recalling the Russian ambassador “if the American side fails to offer explanation and excuse.” He wouldn't elaborate on what other action the Kremlin may take.

While announcing the decision to recall the Russian ambassador in Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blamed the US for bringing bilateral ties to a “dead end,” adding that “we are interested in preventing their irreversible degradation, if the Americans are aware of the associated risks.”

Commenting on the Russian move Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki emphasized that “we will be direct, we will speak out on areas where we have concerns, and it will certainly be, as the president said last night — certainly, the Russians will be held accountable for the actions that they have taken.”

The exchange of tough statements comes on the heels of a declassified report from the US national intelligence director's office that finds President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November's presidential election.

“(Putin) will pay a price,” Biden said in the interview, asked about the declassified report.

Russia's relations with the United States and the European Union already have plunged to post-Cold War lows after Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, election meddling, hacking attacks and, most recently, the jailing of Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny that followed his poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. The Russian authorities rejected the accusations.

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
March 16,2021

Mandya, Mar 16: Once largest purchaser of Karnataka’s ‘Mandya jaggery’, now the state of Kerala has stalled the supply, claiming that the product supplied is substandard and not fit for human consumption.

Recently, Gujarat had rejected a jaggery consignment and had stopped purchase. Kerala is the second state to do so. Kerala is distributing jaggery under the Public Distribution System (PDS) for ration cardholders. 

Mandya district, which is popularly known as ‘The Land of Sugar’ (Sakkarenadu), is now in trouble for producing poor quality and chemical-heavy jaggery.

Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) traders were supplying jaggery under the brand ‘Mandya jaggery’. According to a trader, as banned chemicals and sugar content were found in jaggery making, the Kerala government has rejected Mandya jaggery. 

Hence, hundreds of lorries, that had transported jaggery, have returned. Only three days ago, the food safety officials had raided the APMC godowns and had seized adulterated and substandard jaggery. Later, aalemanes (jaggery units) and trading companies, manufacturing and selling adulterated jaggery, have closed shops.

According to the sources, traders and some jaggery making units are involved in the largescale business, misusing the brand. They are allegedly getting poor quality jaggery from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, adding sugar and chemicals in the units to increase production and sell it under the ‘Mandya jaggery’ brand.

Aalemane Owners’ Association president Somashankaregowda said, “Around 90 kg of jaggery can be manufactured from one tonne of sugarcane. But, some people are adding substandard jaggery and sugar to increase production by another 30 kg. The people from other states and a few traders are misusing the brand name of Mandya jaggery”.

The APMC system is for selling farmers’ produce. But, selling adulterated jaggery from other states has raised suspicions. APMC president Prema Thimmegowda said the products can be sold at any market in the country. But, the traders are directed not to sell jaggery from other states for the benefit of local farmers, she said.

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
March 17,2021

Tokyo, Mar 17: A Japanese district court on Wednesday ruled that not allowing same-sex couples to marry is “unconstitutional”, setting a new precedent in the only G7 nation not to fully recognise same-sex unions.

More than a dozen same-sex couples filed lawsuits in 2019 seeking to force the government to recognise gay marriage.

In the first ruling on the lawsuits, a court in Sapporo turned down a request for damages of one million yen ($9,000) per person for being denied the same legal rights as heterosexual couples.

But the court found that the failure to recognise same-sex marriage was unconstitutional – hailed as a major breakthrough by campaigners.

“I couldn’t hold back my tears. The court sincerely gave its thorough attention to our problem and I think it issued truly a good decision,” a male plaintiff told reporters outside the courthouse.

The ruling, the first in Japan on the legality of same-sex marriages, is a considerable symbolic victory in a country where the constitution defines marriage as being based on “the mutual consent of both sexes”.

Individual municipalities currently issue partnership certificates to help couples with renting places to live and hospital visitation rights but same-sex couples do not have the same legal rights as heterosexual couples. They cannot inherit their partner’s assets – such as the house they may have shared – and nor do they have parental rights to any children their partners may have.

By Asian standards, Japanese laws are relatively liberal – homosexual sex has been legal since 1880 – but social attitudes keep the LGBTQ community largely invisible and many have yet to come out even to their families.

Some in the business world say Japan’s not allowing same-sex marriage makes it difficult for companies, especially foreign companies, to attract and keep highly-skilled labour.

The American Chamber of Commerce last year issued a statement saying that Japan’s stance makes it less competitive internationally as a result.

A number of companies have taken their own steps to work around the situation, including international companies and Japanese firms such as Panasonic. But there are limits.

“For things that are part of the national system, such as pensions, there’s nothing they can do,” said Masa Yanagisawa, the head of Prime Services at Goldman Sachs Japan and a board member of the NGO Marriage for All Japan.

“All the other advanced countries have this, so Japan will lose out competitively. Then there’s the fact that people can’t be who they are. It becomes quite business-critical.” 

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
March 6,2021

ponnu.jpg

A few days after Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anurag Kashyap were raided by the Income Tax Department, the actor broke her silence in a series of tweets on her official account on Saturday.

The I-T Department on March 3 began raids on the homes and offices of Pannu and Kashyap as well as his partners, who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films.

Addressing one of the various allegations on her house in Paris, she said, “3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner.”

Further, in the next tweet, the Badla actress slammed that I-T officials for ‘framing’ her with an alleged Rs 5 crore cash receipt. She said, “The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before Pouting face.”

In the last tweet, she replied to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s allegation that she was raided in 2013 as well. She said, “My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- 'not so sasti' anymore."

Pannu and Kashyap have been vocal about their views on a range of issues.

Comments

Add new comment

