  1. Home
  2. Ranil Wickremesinghe, 73, is back as Sri Lankan PM for 6th time amid economic crisis

Ranil Wickremesinghe, 73, is back as Sri Lankan PM for 6th time amid economic crisis

News Network
May 12, 2022

Ranil Wickremesinghe.jpg

Colombo, May 12: Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's prime minister for the sixth time on Thursday, though the veteran politician has never completed a full term in office.

The 73-year-old's political career appeared to be drawing to a close before this week, when he agreed to helm a unity administration and help steer the South Asian island nation through a crippling economic crisis.

"This is a historic event," Tamil legislator Dharmalingam Sithadthan told AFP in reference to Wickremesinghe's latest return to the top office.

"This shows the desperate situation in our country."

Wickremesinghe is the sole parliamentary representative of the United National Party, a once-powerful political force that was nearly wiped out in Sri Lanka's last elections.

The former lawyer hails from a political family and his uncle Junius Jayewardene served as president for more than a decade.

But Wickremesinghe once told AFP he would have likely pursued a career as a journalist, had the government of the day not nationalised his family's newspaper business in 1973.

He was first appointed premier in 1993 after the assassination of then-president Ranasinghe Premadasa, who was killed in a bomb attack by Tamil Tiger guerrillas during Sri Lanka's decades-long civil war.

Underscoring the dynastic nature of Sri Lanka's politics, Premadasa's son Sajith is the current opposition leader and had also been touted as a possible prime ministerial candidate this week.

Wickremesinghe's first term in office lasted little more than a year.

He returned to power in 2001, earning a reputation for sound economic management after steering the country out of recession.

Conflict with the president saw him sacked before his term was over, and he spent the next decade in the political wilderness.

Wickremasinghe lost two presidential contests and led his party to a string of election defeats, prompting even his own supporters to dub him a "record loser".

He was nonetheless sworn in as prime minister again in 2015 after the election defeat of president Mahinda Rajapaksa after the opposition rallied behind him as a unity candidate against the authoritarian leader.

His "Mr Clean" image was muddied later that year when his administration was rocked by an insider trading scam involving central bank bonds.

A key accused in the multi-million dollar scam was the central bank chief at the time, Arjuna Mahendran, who was Wickremesinghe's schoolmate and choice for the job.

He was accused of cronyism during his tenure and failing to prosecute members of the previous Rajapaksa regime, members of which had been accused of graft, kickbacks and siphoning off public finances.

Political conflict with the powerful Rajapaksa family also threw the country into crisis in 2018, with Mahinda taking over the premiership for six weeks before the Supreme Court ruled it was unconstitutional.

Wickremesinghe returns to office to replace Mahinda Rajapaksa, who resigned on Monday after his supporters attacked anti-government demonstrators, and later had to be rescued from his residence by the military.

He will serve at the pleasure of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Mahinda's younger brother, who has fought off calls for his own resignation over the government's mismanagement of the economic crisis.

Wickremesinghe will be taking charge of a bankrupt nation in default of its $51-billion foreign debt and without money to import essential goods.

His status as a pro-West, free-market reformist could smooth bailout negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and foreign creditors.

But he has already warned there will be no quick fix to the nation's unprecedented economic woes.

"The worst is yet to come. We have very high inflation now and hyperinflation is on its way," Wickremesinghe told parliament last week.

"We should start addressing the issues now, we can't put it off any longer," he added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 1,2022

devananda.jpg

Kasaragod, May 1: A teenaged girl died at Cheruvathoor in Kerala's Kasaragod district on Sunday died due to food poisoning from shawarma served at a local eatery. 

The deceased is Devananda (16), daughter of Narayanan and Prasanna of Karivalloor. She was a student of Karivellur Government Higher Secondary School.

She died while undergoing treatment for food poisoning at the District Hospital in Kanhangad.

According to the Health department, Devananda and 31 others aged between 10 to 16 years were suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea and having fever since Saturday. Many of them started to come at CHC hospital at Charvathur from 10 am.

Though the doctor attended and gave necessary treatment, Devananda failed to respond to the treatment when she was shifted to the district hospital, said A.V. Ramdas, District Medical Officer. 

He said the health conditions of others are normal. More facilities have been arranged at Charvathur P.H.C and at Nileswaram Taluk hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department found that the shop had no licence. The authorities locked and sealed the shop. The Police and the Health department have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

Shawarma, originally a Levantine dish consisting of meat cut into thin slices, has been popular across India for years now.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 9,2022

New Delhi, May 9: The rupee extended its losses and touched an all-time low of 77.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and unabated foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.17 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 77.42, registering a fall of 52 paise from the last close.

On Friday, the rupee had slumped 55 paise to close at 76.90 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee opened weaker on Monday against the dollar as weakness in global equities on concerns over economic outlook and rising bond yields weighed on sentiments, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Forex traders said, risk appetite has weakened amid mounting concerns about inflation that may trigger more aggressive rate hikes by the global central banks.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 104.02, tracking rising US yields and fears about higher interest rates.

Moreover, Asian and emerging market peers started weak this Monday morning and will weigh on sentiments.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 737 points or 1.34 per cent lower at 54,098.58 points, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 220.25 points or 1.34 per cent to 16,191.00 points.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.14 per cent to USD 112.55 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,517.08 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 7,2022

pramod madhwaraj.jpg

Bengaluru, May 7: Within hours after formally resigning from Indian National Congress, former minister Pramodh Madhwaraj today joined Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mr Madhwaraj, who had lost to BJP’s Raghupati Bhat in Udupi constituency in last assembly polls, was inducted into the saffron party in the presence of chief minister Basawaraj Bommai, Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel among others in Bengaluru. 

The mogaveera stalwart had kept himself aloof from the party activities after his poll debacle. There were rumours that he would join BJP. However, until yesterday, he had been refusing the reports of his migration to the saffron party. 

Meanwhile, several state and central leaders of the Congress had reportedly tried to convince Madhwaraj to stay in the party and had assured higher position. He was also made the vice president of KPCC very recently. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.