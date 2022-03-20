  1. Home
Ready for talks with Putin talks but failure could mean World War 3: Ukrainian President

March 20, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday renewed his plea for talks with his Russian counterpart, taking to US television to say negotiations were the only way to "end this war."

"I'm ready for negotiations with him," Zelenskyy told CNN show Fareed Zakaria GPS, referring to Russia's Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine is in its fourth week. "I think without negotiations we cannot end this war," the Ukrainian leader said through a translator.

The reiteration of Zelenskyy's call for peace talks came as he and other Ukrainians accused Russia of committing war crimes after authorities said the invading forces had bombed a school sheltering some 400 people in the besieged city of Mariupol. "Russian forces have come to exterminate us, to kill us," said Zelenskyy.

 The leader, who has emerged as a national hero for his very public stance against Putin and his forces, has spoken of Ukrainians' fierce resistance to the invasion and told Russia that several thousand of its soldiers have died in battle so far.

"If there is just one per cent chance for us to stop this war, I think that we need to take this chance... to have the possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin," he said. "If these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war."

Zelenskyy repeatedly has warned of the potential for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to mushroom into an all-out global war.

The crisis in Ukraine, in which Putin has sought to eradicate pro-Western leanings in the ex-Soviet state, has already triggered the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

March 10,2022

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to become the first incumbent returning to power after serving a full term. The BJP registered an emphatic win in Uttar Pradesh today and looks set to cross the 270 mark. 

The majority mark in the 403-member legislative assembly is 202. The ruling party is currently winning or leading in 274 seats, while the Samajwadi Party, whose leader Akhilesh Yadav attracted huge crowds at his campaign rallies, is trailing behind with leads in 124 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Adityanath's feat and suggested that the victory in Uttar Pradesh will pave the wave for the BJP's win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

Lauding BJP workers for ensuring an early Holi by making the party victorious in four states, Modi said its vote share has increased in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Goa even though it was in power in the states. The party has also retained power in Uttarkhand.

This is the first time since 1985 that a ruling party has returned to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP polls are being seen are an indicator of the national mood ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Along with Uttar Pradesh, votes are being counted in four other states - Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Communal polarisation, control of media

The CPI(M) on Thursday said the BJP's emphatic victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls is due to communal polarisation, control of sections of media and money power.

The BJP raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the score chart in three other states, while the Aam Aadmi Party announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab.

March 15,2022

Udupi, Mar 15: Expression shock over Karnataka High Court’s controversial verdict upholding govt’s decision to ban hijab in educational institutions, Udupi Zilla Muslim Okkuta has said that they will appeal for Constitutional rights.

Okkuata office-bearer Hussain Kodibengre said, “We respect the judgement of the High Court. However, there is no clarity in the judgement. We have confidence in the Constitution and Supreme Court. The religious right which was guaranteed by the Constitution has been denied.”

On the future of the students, he said, “It is left to the discretion of the students to write their exam. Education is also important,” he said. 

March 8,2022

Mumbai, Mar 8: In a sensational allegation, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that the central probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is indulging in extortion rackets in Maharashtra and West Bengal and has become the 'ATM' of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with activist Kirit Somaiya acting as their 'collection agent'.

"The maximum activities of the ED and the Income Tax Department are in Maharashtra and West Bengal. Today, there are a series of ITD raids being carried out in Maharashtra," said Shiv Sena Chief Spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut.

The ED-ITD have carried out 14 operations in Maharashtra and 7 in West Bengal with the sole design of instilling fear and toppling the two states' governments, he told media persons.

Flanked by Mumbai South Sena MP Arvind Sawant, Raut said in the past few years, the ED has zeroed in on around 100 top builders and extorted huge sums of money from them, with Somaiya acting as their conduit.

He alleged that one Jitendra Chandralal Navlani was acting as the custodian of the ill-gotten wealth and handling the 'benami properties' of ED officials and BJP leaders.

"The ED started taking action against these builders but soon afterwards large sums of monies were transferred from various targeted persons to the seven companies reportedly owned by Navlani. Who is he and what are his connections with the BJP leaders? Will the ED-ITD investigate and take action against him, as they keep doing against us?" demanded Raut.

The Sena leader reiterated that on February 28, he has submitted a detailed 13-page complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is awaiting action.

Raut said he has also given around 50 names to the ED-ITD with thousands of documentary evidence, but till date, no action has been taken on it.

"Today, our Sena leader Arvind Bhosale has submitted a detailed complaint on these matters to the Mumbai Police which will soon start its probe. Somaiya, his son Neil Somaiya will definitely go to jail, besides other officials," Raut declared.

Dismissing outright the allegations against him, Somaiya told media persons that he has no connection with Navlani or any of the other persons mentioned by Raut and denied that he acted as an 'agent' for the ED, but vowed to continue his crusade against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

