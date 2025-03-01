  1. Home
Russia Calls Trump’s Restraint a ‘Miracle’ for Not Physically Assaulting Zelensky in White House

March 1, 2025

After a dramatic confrontation between former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Russian officials and state media expressed satisfaction, viewing the exchange as a major political shift.

Following the heated meeting, which ended with Zelensky abruptly leaving, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova praised Trump's "restraint" for not physically assaulting the Ukrainian leader. "I think Zelensky's biggest lie was his claim that Kyiv was alone in 2022 without support," Zakharova wrote on Telegram. She further added, "How Trump and Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint," criticizing Zelensky for "biting the hand that feeds him."

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Security Council deputy head and former president, issued the most scathing remarks, calling Zelensky an "insolent pig" who had received "a proper slap down in the Oval Office." Medvedev declared, "For the first time, Trump told the cocaine clown the truth: the Kyiv regime is playing with World War III. And the ungrateful pig got a strong slap on the wrist from his masters. This is useful but not enough—we must stop military aid to the Nazi machine."

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a key Russian-American negotiator, described the exchange as "historic" and suggested it reflected a shift in US foreign policy. Meanwhile, Yevgeny Primakov, head of Russia's Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation, accused Zelensky of attempting to provoke violence in response to the confrontation. "The Kyiv regime thrives on bloody provocations," Primakov wrote on Telegram, speculating that Ukraine might stage an attack to blame Russia and regain Western sympathy.

Russian state media amplified these sentiments, with RT posting on X (formerly Twitter): "Zelensky sits with hands between legs as US President and VP hammer him."

While European leaders expressed support for Zelensky, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a long-time Putin ally, sided with Trump. Orban praised the former US president’s stance, writing on X: "Strong men make peace, weak men make war." He commended Trump for "bravely standing for peace, even if it was difficult for many to digest."

The Oval Office clash highlighted growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv over Trump’s push for a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. During the meeting, Trump accused Zelensky of being "disrespectful" and warned, "You have no right to dictate how we should feel. You are gambling with World War III."

Trump further cautioned, "I have empowered you to be a tough guy. You either make a deal, or we're out. You don't have the cards." Vice President J.D. Vance also rebuked Zelensky, saying he had never acknowledged the extensive US aid provided to Kyiv.

The confrontation, witnessed by reporters, resulted in the abrupt cancellation of a scheduled press conference. Trump later criticized Zelensky on Truth Social, calling him "disrespectful" and unwilling to negotiate peace.

Before the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia’s willingness to engage in diplomatic talks with the US, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect. "We seek dialogue not only with the US but with all nations, based on mutual respect and benefit," Peskov stated, dismissing the notion that diplomacy should be dictated solely by strength, a criticism often directed at Trump’s foreign policy approach.

February 20,2025

A group of nearly 300 migrants, including Indians deported from the United States under President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, are currently held in a hotel in Panama's Darien jungle region. These migrants hail primarily from Asian countries such as India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China.

The migrants are not permitted to leave the hotel as the Panamanian government awaits international authorities to arrange their return to their home countries. According to a report, Panama's Security Minister Frank Abrego stated that the migrants are receiving medical attention and food as per an agreement between the United States and Panama.

However, a report from The New York Times quoted Artemis Ghasemzadeh, 27, an Iranian deportee, who said, "It looks like a zoo; there are fenced cages. They gave us a stale piece of bread. We are sitting on the floor."

Deputy Foreign Minister of Panama, Carlos Ruiz-Hernandez, confirmed that 97 people were transferred to the camp. He emphasized that the migrants were not "detainees" but rather in a migrant camp where they will be taken care of, not a detention camp.

Migrants in the hotel rooms displayed messages on the windows reading "Help" and "We are not safe in our country." According to the report, 40% of the migrants are refusing to return to their home countries voluntarily.

Panama serves as a transit country due to the challenges the US faces in deporting individuals directly to some countries. While Panama acts as a "bridge," the US government bears the cost of these arrangements. This agreement between the two countries was announced following the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Panama. The threat of retaking control of the Panama Canal by Trump is mounting pressure on Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino.

Costa Rica is also expected to receive a group of deportees on Wednesday.

Abrego stated that 171 of the 299 deportees had agreed to return to their home countries with the assistance of the UN Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration. The remaining 128 migrants are still being processed, with efforts being made to find alternative locations for them. While individuals who refuse to return to their home countries will be detained in a facility in the remote province of Darien for a while, one deported Irish individual has already returned home.

February 18,2025

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic milestone, India and Qatar formally exchanged an agreement to establish a strategic partnership, reinforcing their growing bilateral ties. The exchange took place on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The Amir of Qatar arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening for a two-day state visit, aimed at deepening cooperation across various sectors. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as a step forward in strengthening the “growing multifaceted partnership” between the two nations.

During their meeting at Hyderabad House, Prime Minister Modi and the Amir of Qatar engaged in discussions covering a wide range of bilateral issues. The landmark agreement was exchanged between Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar.

Adding to the economic dimension of their collaboration, a revised agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion concerning income taxes was also exchanged. This agreement was signed between Qatar’s Prime Minister and India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, further strengthening economic cooperation.

The visit and agreements mark a new chapter in India-Qatar relations, paving the way for deeper economic, political, and strategic engagement in the years ahead.

February 20,2025

Puttur, Feb 20: In a heartbreaking incident a 13-year-old boy died by suicide at Tannirupanta village in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

The deceased has been identified as Shravan, a Class 7 student at a private school in Uppinangady. He was the son of Dombayya Gowda. 

According to reports, Shravan had dinner with his mother on Tuesday night (February 18), which included a chicken dish prepared by his aunt. 

After his mother fell asleep, he is believed to have taken his own life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. Disturbingly, he had saved some of the chicken dish for the next day’s meal and had gathered flower buds for morning prayers, making the incident even more puzzling.

Described as a cheerful and well-liked student, Shravan showed no apparent signs of distress, leaving family, friends, and teachers shocked by his tragic decision. He is survived by his parents and a sister.

As a mark of respect, his school organized a silent prayer to honor his memory.

Mental health matters. If you or someone you know is struggling, please seek help. Call the toll-free helpline at 9152987821. Remember, no problem is too big to be solved.

