After a dramatic confrontation between former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Russian officials and state media expressed satisfaction, viewing the exchange as a major political shift.

Following the heated meeting, which ended with Zelensky abruptly leaving, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova praised Trump's "restraint" for not physically assaulting the Ukrainian leader. "I think Zelensky's biggest lie was his claim that Kyiv was alone in 2022 without support," Zakharova wrote on Telegram. She further added, "How Trump and Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint," criticizing Zelensky for "biting the hand that feeds him."

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Security Council deputy head and former president, issued the most scathing remarks, calling Zelensky an "insolent pig" who had received "a proper slap down in the Oval Office." Medvedev declared, "For the first time, Trump told the cocaine clown the truth: the Kyiv regime is playing with World War III. And the ungrateful pig got a strong slap on the wrist from his masters. This is useful but not enough—we must stop military aid to the Nazi machine."

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a key Russian-American negotiator, described the exchange as "historic" and suggested it reflected a shift in US foreign policy. Meanwhile, Yevgeny Primakov, head of Russia's Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation, accused Zelensky of attempting to provoke violence in response to the confrontation. "The Kyiv regime thrives on bloody provocations," Primakov wrote on Telegram, speculating that Ukraine might stage an attack to blame Russia and regain Western sympathy.

Russian state media amplified these sentiments, with RT posting on X (formerly Twitter): "Zelensky sits with hands between legs as US President and VP hammer him."

While European leaders expressed support for Zelensky, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a long-time Putin ally, sided with Trump. Orban praised the former US president’s stance, writing on X: "Strong men make peace, weak men make war." He commended Trump for "bravely standing for peace, even if it was difficult for many to digest."

The Oval Office clash highlighted growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv over Trump’s push for a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. During the meeting, Trump accused Zelensky of being "disrespectful" and warned, "You have no right to dictate how we should feel. You are gambling with World War III."

Trump further cautioned, "I have empowered you to be a tough guy. You either make a deal, or we're out. You don't have the cards." Vice President J.D. Vance also rebuked Zelensky, saying he had never acknowledged the extensive US aid provided to Kyiv.

The confrontation, witnessed by reporters, resulted in the abrupt cancellation of a scheduled press conference. Trump later criticized Zelensky on Truth Social, calling him "disrespectful" and unwilling to negotiate peace.

Before the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia’s willingness to engage in diplomatic talks with the US, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect. "We seek dialogue not only with the US but with all nations, based on mutual respect and benefit," Peskov stated, dismissing the notion that diplomacy should be dictated solely by strength, a criticism often directed at Trump’s foreign policy approach.