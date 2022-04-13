  1. Home
  2. Russia to deploy nuclear arms near Finland, Sweden if they decide to join NATO

Russia to deploy nuclear arms near Finland, Sweden if they decide to join NATO

News Network
April 14, 2022

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned Thursday that Russia would deploy nuclear weapons close to the Baltic States and Scandinavia if Finland or Sweden decide to join NATO.

Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's security council and president from 2008 to 2012, wrote on Telegram that if the countries joined, this would more than double Russia's land border with NATO members.

"Naturally, we will have to reinforce these borders," he said.

"In this case, it would not be possible to talk any more about the Baltic non-nuclear status. The balance has to be restored," he said, indicating that Russia would be entitled to deploy nuclear weapons in the region.

The former president said Russia would "seriously reinforce its group of ground forces and air defences and deploy significant naval forces in the Gulf of Finland."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about the comments by journalists, said that "this has been talked about many times" and President Vladimir Putin has issued an order on "reinforcing our western flank" due to NATO's growing military potential.

Asked if this reinforcement would include nuclear weapons, Peskov said: "I can't say... There will be a whole list of measures, necessary steps. This will be covered at a separate meeting by the president."

Moscow's military actions in Ukraine have sparked a dramatic U-turn in public and political opinion in both Finland and Sweden over long-held policies of military non-alignment.

Finland said this week it will decide whether to apply for NATO membership within weeks and Sweden is also discussing membership. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 7,2022

Russia has condemned the United States' fresh sanctions on two of its largest banks, saying they are a direct blow to the Russian population and ordinary citizens.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov made the remarks on Wednesday, after Washington announced a new round of sanctions against Sberbank and Alfa-Bank over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

"The administration's non-stop sanctions attacks show true aspirations of the United States. An example is the restrictions against Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, where most Russians keep their savings. This is a direct attack on the Russian population, ordinary citizens," Tass news agency quoted him as saying.

"By imposing new sanctions, Washington continues to damage the global economy. It undermines the possibilities of foreign partners for mutually beneficial cooperation with us. It leaves foreign business without the income necessary in the current period of economic turbulence," the ambassador added.

Antonov said the US's attempts to make it difficult for Russia to service its public debt were "puzzling," adding that Moscow saw in these efforts "a desire to tarnish the reputation of Russia, which, despite the economic barriers built by Washington, continues to fulfill its debt obligations in good faith and on time."

The US announced the new round of sanctions targeting Russian state-owned financial institutions and other enterprises on Wednesday. Restrictions also targeted Kremlin officials and their family members.

The move came after Ukraine and its Western allies, including the US, accused Moscow of committing war crimes in Bucha, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital.

In a video message on Saturday, the mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, claimed that 300 people had been killed by the Russian army, with some appearing to have been executed summarily. He displayed videos and photographs, claiming that 280 bodies had been buried in mass graves while nearly 10 others had been either not buried or only partially covered by earth.

Kiev has urged major Western powers, including the United States, to impose new crippling sanctions on Moscow over the "massacre" in Bucha.

Russia has denied the allegations, terming it a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West to discredit it.

Moscow has twice requested an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council over the Bucha situation, but the United Kingdom has refused to hold the meeting both times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. The conflict has provoked a unanimous response from Western countries, which have imposed a long list of sanctions on Moscow. Russia says it will halt the operation instantly if Kiev meets Moscow's list of demands, including never applying to join NATO.

Delegations from Kiev and Moscow have been negotiating for peace and a ceasefire in recent weeks, but a breakthrough has been elusive. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 2,2022

fire.jpg

Colombo, Apr 2: Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency in the country giving the security forces wide authority to arrest and detain suspects with immediate effect.

Rajapaksa has issued the "Extraordinary Gazette" declaring a public emergency after hundreds of protesters gathered in the capital and many of them tried to storm the President's residence to protest against the government for "poor management of economic policies, which has created mess in the country".

The President said he believed there was a "public emergency in Sri Lanka" that necessitated invoking the tough laws.

"The Gazette has been issued considering the prevailing situation in the country and in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," said a statement.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 8,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: Doddapete police Friday registered a case against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and BJP corporator S N Channabasappa for making provocative statements after the killing of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha in Shivamogga on February 20 following the order from a court in Bengaluru.

Police stated that they would not arrest BJP leaders but they have to appear before the court for a hearing.

Peace Organisation Committee Secretary Riyaz Ahmed had filed a case before Special Court in Bengaluru as Shivamogga police reportedly refused to register a case as Eshwarappa's name figured in the complaint. Admitting the case, the court directed the police to register a case against the duo which it did under the IPC sections 153 (A), 295 (A), 504, 505 (2) and 34.

Eshwarappa and Channabasappa had said that Muslim goons were behind the killing of Harsha. This triggered communal tensions in Shivamogga. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.