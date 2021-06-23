Russia fires warning shots at British Navy ship in Black Sea for violating territorial waters

  1. Home
June 23, 2021

Russia on Wednesday fired warning shots at a British Navy destroyer in the Black Sea after it violated the country's territorial waters, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement to news agencies.

The HMS Defender "was given a preliminary warning that weapons would be used if the state borders of the Russian Federation were violated. It did not react to the warning," the ministry said as quoted by the Interfax news agency.

According to the ministry, the incident took place off the coast of Cape Fiolent on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The defence ministry added that "a border patrol ship fired warning shots" and then a Su-24 aircraft dropped four bombs along the destroyer's path.

The ministry said the ship left Russian waters after the shots were fired.

After the incident, Russia's defence ministry summoned Britain's military attache, Interfax reported.

The Royal Navy said earlier in June that the HMS Defender had "peeled away" from its strike group conducting NATO operations in the Mediterranean to carry out "her own set of missions" in the Black Sea.

Incidents involving aircraft or ships are not uncommon at Russia's borders, especially during heightened tensions with the West, but rarely result in open fire.

June 21,2021

New Delhi, June 21: The central government has made the big switch to take on the responsibility of vaccinating the country’s adults starting Monday (June 21), relieving states of the financial burden of procuring the jabs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the change in vaccine policy in his June 7 address to the nation, a little over a month after the Centre had split the onus of vaccination equally between the Centre and states. The move also came after several states voiced concerns over the previous vaccine policy and pushed for a centralised drive.

The centralised strategy of vaccination could also provide a much-needed boost for the country’s rate of vaccination, which has so far lagged behind most other major countries despite administering the greatest number of first doses in absolute terms.

Here is everything to know about the centralized vaccination drive starting June 21:

> All citizens of the country will receive free jabs at any government vaccination centre Monday onwards.

> The Centre will procure three-quarters of all vaccines for those aged 18 and above, including the one-fourth that states were required to buy so far, and hand them over to states free of cost. States will continue to facilitate the vaccination drive by gauging demand, while setting up common service centres and call centres to assist citizens in booking slots for vaccination.

> It will no longer be compulsory for people to register on the Co-WIN or Aarogya Setu app, and can register on-site at both government and private facilities at the time of vaccination.

> Private players will continue buying the remaining 25 per cent of doses from manufacturers for administration at a price. The service charge they are allowed to charge per dose has been capped at Rs 150 over the fixed price of the vaccines.

> The fixed prices of the three vaccines currently available in India have also been capped at Rs 780 for Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Tuesday, 22 Jun 2021

FREE VACCINE
The Government of India aims to vaccinate the whole population forthwith to reduce massive death caused by Covid-19.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

June 12,2021

New Delhi, June 12: The GST Council on Saturday decided to cut tax rates on a number of items crucial in the fight against Covid-19. These include essential medicines, oxygen generation equipment, pulse oximeters and diagnostic and testing machine kits.

These GST cuts were recommended by the Group of Ministers (GoM), formed after the last GST Council meet on May 28, to deliberate on possible reductions in Covid-related items.

Briefing reporters, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the recommendations of the GoM had been accepted.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the meeting was attended by Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance, along with finance ministers and senior officials of the states and Union Territories.

Here are 10 key points you need to know about the revised rates:

> No tax will be levied on Tocilizumab and Amphotericin B, the medicines used to treat black fungus.

> GST rates on anti-coagulants like heparin as well as Remdesivir -- a drug used for treating Covid-19 -- reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent

> Tax on medical-grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, BiPAP machines and high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) devices has been cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

> GST on electric furnaces and temperature-checking equipment brought down to 5 per cent

> GST on ambulances reduced to 12 per cent.

> Tax on Covid testing kits has been brought down to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

> Pulse oximeters, hand sanitisers to be charged 5 per cent lower tax

> The GST Council decided to retain 5 per cent GST on Covid vaccines.

> The new rates will be valid till September.

> Centre will buy 75 per cent vaccines, as planned, and pay GST too. Additionally, 70 per cent of income from GST will be shared with states.

News Network
June 11,2021

siddalingaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, June 11: Kannada poet, politician and activist Dr Siddalingaiah passed away, who had tested positive for covid-19 some time ago, passed away at a private hospital in the city today. He was 67.

Sources said that he was undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital for post covid illness. 

Born in 1954 at Magadi, Bengaluru, Siddalingaiah is credited with starting the Dalit-Bandaya movement in Kannada and with starting the genre of Dalit writing. He is one of the founders of the Dalita Sangharsh Samiti along with B. Krishnappa.

In 1988, at the age of 34, he became a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and, in 2006, chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, a post with Cabinet rank that he held until 2008.

He was head of the Department of Kannada at Bangalore University and a member of the University Syndicate of Kannada University, Hampi. He was acknowledged as a symbol of the Dalit movement and a leading public intellectual and Kannada poet. 

