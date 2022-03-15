  1. Home
Russia imposes sanctions on Joe Biden, Tony Blinke, other US officials

March 15, 2022

Russia on Tuesday sanctioned US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and ten other administration officials and political figures. Moscow has said that the sanctions are a reciprocal measure, imposed after Washington blacklisted top Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin.

The latest additions to Russia’s “stop list” were announced by the Kremlin on Tuesday, and were described as a “counter reaction” to the “extremely Russophobic course taken by the current US administration.”

Appearing at the top of the 13-name list is President Biden, followed by Blinken and Austin. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, CIA Director William Burns, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki are also named. Further down the list, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Biden’s son Hunter – whose dealings with a Ukrainian energy firm have previously been questioned and criticized – are also included.

Inclusion on the list denies any of these people entry into the Russian Federation. However, the Kremlin’s statement said that Moscow would not rule out contact with American officials “if they meet our national interests.”

More names will be added to the list “in the near future,” the statement continued, warning that “top US officials, military officials, lawmakers, businessmen, experts and media personalities who are Russophobic or contribute to inciting hatred towards Russia” will also be blacklisted.

The US has previously sanctioned Russian businesspeople and media figures, so retaliatory sanctions by Moscow could potentially be applied in a tit-for-tat manner.

In the nearly three weeks since the launch of its military offensive in Ukraine, Russia has become the world’s most sanctioned nation. In addition to the penalties applied by the governments of the US, UK, and EU, scores of private companies – ranging from iconic western brands like McDonald’s and Coca-Cola to global financial institutions like Visa and Mastercard – have suspended their activities in Russia.

March 7,2022

Beijing, Mar 7: China's Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine "as soon as possible", foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday, as he praised his country's friendship with Russia as "rock solid".

China has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine or call it an invasion while asking Western countries to respect Russia's "legitimate security concerns."

Wang said the causes of the "Ukraine situation" were "complex" and had not happened overnight.

"Solving complex problems requires calmness and rationality, rather than adding fuel to the fire and intensifying contradictions," he told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's parliament.

China is willing to continue to make its own efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis and the country's Red Cross will "as soon as possible" provide a batch of aid to Ukraine, Wang said, without giving details.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping hours before the start of last month's Winter Olympics in Beijing and they signed a wide-ranging strategic partnership aimed at countering US influence and said they would have "no 'forbidden' areas of cooperation".

Wang said the friendship between China and Russia was "rock solid" and prospects for cooperation bright.

"No matter how sinister the international situation is, both China and Russia will maintain their strategic determination and continuously push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era."

March 1,2022

A case has been registered against the administrator of a Facebook page 'Mangalore Muslims' and another person who had posted against one of the three judges of the Karnataka High Court hearing the hijab case.

The cyber crime division of the Bengaluru South division registered a case on its own against Ateeq Shariff from Bengaluru and the administrator of 'Mangalore Muslims' on February 23, which came to light only recently. The complaint says that Ateeq Shariff posted derogatory content on February 12 against one of the judges questioning his credentials and integrity.

Those who had liked the post against the judge may also incur the penal action, a police officer said.

This incident comes close on the heels of emarks against the same judge by Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The three-judge bench specially constituted to hear the hijab case comprises Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit.

The bench was formed after some Muslim girls from the coastal district of Udupi, approached the court stating that they were denied entry to the college for wearing hijab.

March 10,2022

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party is showing a dismal performance in the early trends in two of the three states where it was contesting the Assembly elections, the party leaders in the national capital are rejoicing over the trends in Punjab where it is heading for a comfortable victory.

"These are not the trends of the victory of any party, these are trends of the acceptance of the governance model of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi," AAP MLA Dilip Pandey told said.

He said that the consecutive governments in Punjab, during the past 50-60 years, have plunged the state into a quagmire.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, while speaking to the media, also expressed similar sentiments.

"It is the result of Delhi's good governance," said Rai thanking the people of Punjab for voting for change.

The early leads on Thursday indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is heading to a landslide maiden victory in Punjab, while the traditional parties -- Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) -- are trailing.

Congress rebel Capt Amarinder Singh, whose fledgling Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt), is trailing from his 'royal' bastion Patiala (Urban).

AAP's chief ministerial face and sitting MP Bhagwant Mann is leading from Dhuri, the seat from where he's trying luck for the first time.

Apart from Punjab, AAP is contesting the elections in Uttarakhand and Goa, where early trends indicated that the party has failed to woo the voters.

