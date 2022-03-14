  1. Home
Russia says, ‘haven't asked for military help’; China slams US lies

March 14, 2022

New Delhi: Russia has not asked China for military assistance, said Kremlin on a controversy which broke out after some US officials said Moscow has asked Beijing for military and economic aid for its war in Ukraine.

Here are the developments of Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

Russia has sufficient military clout to fulfil all of its aims in Ukraine in time and in full, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier today, US officials told media that Russia has asked China for military and economic aid for its war in Ukraine. The request for equipment is not new and was made soon after Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24, Bloomberg quoted an US official as saying.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said, "The US has been spreading disinformation targeting China on the Ukraine issue, with malicious intentions."

The comments came during a regular Chinese foreign ministry briefing in Beijing.

China has declined to directly condemn Moscow for launching its invasion, and has repeatedly blamed NATO's "eastward expansion" for worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine are stepping up, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress over the weekend.

Ukraine reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of the capital and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv.

More than 2,500 residents of the Black Sea port city of Mariupol have been killed since Russian invaded Ukraine on February 24, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR reported that nearly 2.7 million people had fled Ukraine as of Saturday, nearly 1.7 million of them heading to Poland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country. He warned that its member states would soon be attacked by Russian forces after an air strike hit a Ukrainian military base close to the Polish border.

March 2,2022

ukrain.jpg

Jean-Jacques Kabeya is furious: like other foreign students in Ukraine -- from Africa, Asia and the Middle East -- he says has been stopped from leaving the country by its border guards.

He and several other foreigners alleged racist treatment by both the border guards and ordinary Ukrainians in interviews to a news agency.

Two days after fleeing the bombing around the eastern city of Kharkiv, Kabeya reached the checkpoint at Shegyni, at the border with Poland, on Sunday evening.

But the soldiers and security guards there turned him back, said the 30-year-old student studying to become a pharmacist.

"They told me 'You're going to stay here, you're fleeing the war, stay here; you are going to fight with us -- you're not leaving, least of all you blacks'," he said.

Now, after 36 hours waiting in vain to get through, he was back at the train station in the western city of Lviv.

There he found some compatriots from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who took him under their wing.

"It's a catastrophe!" said Kabeya, adding that he was still trying to find a way out.

Ukraine is a popular destination for foreign students, with tens of thousands heading there to study.

But other foreign students in Lviv had similar stories to tell, and the governments of Nigeria and South Africa have already called for better treatment for their citizens.

The African Union issued a statement Monday expressing concern at what appeared to be "shockingly racist" treatment of foreign students.

Some countries did however report that a few dozen of their citizens had managed to leave the country.

At Shegyni border post on Tuesday morning, there were still several hundred people, muffled up against the cold, queueing patiently to make the crossing.

They were from Pakistan, India, Algeria, DR Congo, Cameroon, Ghana and Algeria. Some said they had spent four nights there, with temperatures dropping as low as -10° (14 degrees Fahrenheit), in a desperate bid to leave.

On the other side of the road was another queue, reserved for Ukrainians -- mainly women and children as most men had stayed behind to fight.

That line was moving more quickly.

"All of us, we've got our papers," said Mesum Ahmed, a 23-year-old computer student from Pakistan. "Because we're foreigners, they are treating us like dogs.

"We've been sleeping here, on this pavement," said Ahmed, dressed in denim and sporting a beanie and a travel pillow around his neck.

"But the Ukrainians, they couldn't care less."

"You can see fine well what separates them from us," a young Nigerian added, bitterly. "We're black, that's what it is."

The only help on hand was from the local volunteers serving them hot drinks and sandwiches.

"We're here, we wait, and they don't tell us anything," said Richard Adjen Kusi, a student from Ghana.

He left the central city of Cherkassy when Russian President Vladimir Putin "started talking about nuclear weapons three days ago."

But everything seemed to be blocked here, he said. "It's not moving one centimetre...I'm scared."

A group of around 30 students from Cameroon who until recently had been in the central city of Kirovograd said it was only in the last few days that they had experienced racism in Ukraine.

Before the war, everything had been fine.

But Bryan Famini, a 22-year-old economics student, said that changed with the invasion.

"In the stations, on the trains, were were systematically kept away from the seating," he said.

"Some Ukrainians even made fun of us from their cars, seeing us walking," said 22-year-old Ghislain Weledji.

"I've been disappointed by this country," he added. "I won't be coming back."

Ukraine's border service denied there had been any difficulties.

"Nobody has been prevented from leaving Ukraine," they told AFP. No they had received no complaints.

On the Polish side, officials confirmed that anyone fleeing Ukraine would be welcomed, whatever their nationality.

As well as the nearly 680,000 refugees who have already left Ukraine, there are an estimated one million who have had fled their homes but are still inside the country.

At Lviv station, 70 kilometres (44 miles) from the border, thousands of Ukrainians -- and some foreigners -- were still waiting Tuesday, in the hope of getting a place on one of the rare trains leaving for Poland.

Amanjyot, a 23-year-old medical student said she had tried to board one train the day before but that Ukrainians had been given priority.

But she and her friends were grateful for the succour provided by Ukraine's Red Cross workers and other charities in front of the station.

"They help so much!" she said. There was plenty of food and they took care of everyone, without discrimination, she added. 

March 13,2022

iraq.jpg

Iraqi media and military sources say a missile attack has targeted a military base housing the American forces in the capital of the Iraqi semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Erbil, as well as the US consulate in that region.

At first, Iraqi media, citing Kurdish officials, reported that several missiles had landed in Erbil early Sunday, but there were no confirmed casualties so far from the incident.

Later reports, quoting Kurdistan region's intelligence sources, said as many as 12 ballistic missiles were used in Erbil attack.

"Twelve ballistic missiles were launched from outside Iraq to target Erbil, the state news agency quoted the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism in the Kurdistan region as saying.

There are also reports suggesting that Washington’s new consulate building and two advanced training centers run by Israeli spy agency, Mossad, in Erbil have been targeted in the missile attack.

Security forces are on high alert, and the roads to Erbil airport have been closed.

Some reports indicate that the alarm sirens have also been activated in the US embassy inside the highly secured Green Zone of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

American officials have claimed that that the attacks have been ensued with no casualties. A US State Department spokesperson called it an "outrageous attack" but said no Americans were hurt and there was no damage to US government facilities in Erbil.

The new missile attack is the latest in a series of such strikes targeting the US interests in Iraq.

Iraqi media say following the attack, American military aircraft have been carrying out overflights over Erbil and civilian air transport has been suspended.

A fire has been also reported at the airbase housing the American troops in Erbil while sirens have gone off at US consulate there.

A spokesperson for the regional authorities said there were no flight interruptions at Erbil airport. 

US forces stationed at Erbil's international airport complex have come under frequent attacks carried out by missiles and drones, but no such attacks had occurred for several months.

In September 2021, the US base in Erbil came under attack by at least three kamikaze drones as a result of which the area’s sirens went off and smoke was seen billowing out.

Earlier in July 2021, the base was attacked by explosive-laden drones, with reports falling short of providing details on the number of possible casualties or the extent of damage.

The attack followed drone and rocket attacks targeting the US Embassy in Baghdad and Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq’s western province of Anbar.

The attacks come amid growing anti-US sentiment, which has intensified since assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, were targeted along with their companions on January 3, 2020 in a terror drone strike authorized by former US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport.

Following the American drone attack, the Iraqi parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of a law mandating full withdrawal of all foreign forces from the country’s soil. 

March 2,2022

mediaone1.jpg

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, March 2, upheld the ban on Malayalam TV channel MediaOne TV. The division bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chali refused to lift the ban on the channel imposed by the Union government citing “security reasons”.

Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, which runs MediaOne TV, had approached the High Court after a single bench refused to lift the ban on the channel.

On February 8, a single-judge bench of Justice N Nagaresh had upheld the ban imposed by the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry. The I&B Ministry did not renew the transmission licence of the channel after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) refused to give security clearance to the channel, citing “security reasons”.

After perusing through files submitted by the MHA, the single-judge bench had observed that there were material and intelligence reports supporting the ban on the channel.

The court observed that there was sufficient grounds for denying permission for renewal of the channel’s licence.

In 2020, the channel had faced a 48-hour ban in connection with its reporting of the Delhi riots that year.

“Based on the inputs from various intelligence agencies, the MHA had formed a committee of officers, which found that the security clearance for the channel should not be renewed. The MHA also considered the entire facts and decided to accept the recommendations of the committee of officers. I find that there are inputs which justify the decision of the MHA. Therefore, I propose to dismiss the petition,” the judge said.

“I am not inclined as the issue involved national security matters. I have acted on the appeal in an interim order hoping that I would find something to interfere. Now seeing the files (MHA), it would not be proper for me to extend the stay even for one hour. I understand the situation of employees and business. But what is involved is a matter of security,’’ said the judge.

“As far as the Pegasus judgment is concerned, it has been passed in the view of the right to privacy. Whereas the other judgment in Digi Cable Network would sparsely apply to the facts of this case. Therefore, I am dismissing this writ petition (challenging the ban on transmission of Media One TV),” he added.

As the 10-year permission for MediaOne TV was to expire on September 29, 2021, the company applied for its renewal for another 10 years in May last year. On December 29, 2021, the MHA denied security clearance to it, and on January 5 this year, the ministry served a notice seeking to know why its application for renewal of permission should not be closed in view of the denial of security clearance.

On January 31, the ministry issued the order barring the channel’s transmission. Hours later, the channel’s management moved the High Court which, in an interim directive, deferred the implementation of the ban order. Subsequently, the court directed the MHA to submit the relevant files before it on February 7.

The Centre had told the court that “the Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that denial of security clearance to the TV channel based on intelligence inputs, which are sensitive and secret in nature, therefore, as a matter of policy and in the interest of national security, MHA does not disclose reasons for denial”.

The central government said in a situation of national security, a party cannot insist on strict observance of the principles of natural justice. In such cases, it is the duty of the court to read into and provide for statutory exclusion, if not expressly provided in the rules. Depending on the facts of the particular case, it will, however, be open to the court to satisfy itself whether there were justifiable facts, and in that regard, the court is entitled to call for the files and see whether it is a case where the interest of national security is involved, it said.

Azar
 - 
Sunday, 13 Mar 2022

Then there is enough ground to ban Sudarshan Channel, which promotes hatred and gives rise to hindu terrorism.

