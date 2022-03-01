  1. Home
Russia vows to continue Ukraine operation to thwart 'Western military threat'

News Network
March 1, 2022

Moscow, Mar 1: Russia’s Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, says his country’s military operation in neighboring Ukraine aims to thwart the "military threat created by Western countries."

Addressing a televised press conference on Tuesday, Shoigu declared that the Russian armed forces will continue the special military operation until the “goals are achieved”.

Defending the military intervention that has whipped up a storm across the world, Shoigu said Moscow aims to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine, and protect Russia from a "military threat created by Western countries."

His remarks came as Russia’s military campaign in the former Soviet republic entered its sixth day.

Satellite images released by the US space technology company Maxar purportedly showed a 64-kilometre-long convoy of armored vehicles, tanks, and other military equipment advancing toward Kiev.

‘Belarus has no plan to join Russia's military campaign’

On Tuesday, Belarusian state news agency Belta quoted the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko as saying that his country had no plans to take part in Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Lukashenko also denied claims made by Kiev that Russian troops were attacking Ukraine from Belarus' territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last Thursday announced a “special military operation” aimed at “demilitarization” of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

The regions broke away from Ukraine in 2014 after refusing to recognize a Western-backed Ukrainian government that had overthrown a democratically-elected pro-Moscow administration.

More than 14,000 people have been killed in the restive regions due to protracted conflict between the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian separatists.

Announcing the operation, Putin said the mission was aimed at “defending people who for eight years are suffering persecution and genocide by the Kiev regime.”

‘Over 70 Ukrainian servicemen killed in Okhtyrka’

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, governor of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, said in a Facebook post that over 70 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed in shelling by Russian forces on a military base in the town of Okhtyrka on Monday.

He posted photographs on his Telegram of a four-story building charred by fire and rescuers searching rubble following Monday’s strike on Okhtyrka.

The Okhtyrka mayor, Pavlo Kuzmenko, also took to Facebook, saying: “Again, the enemy is waging a vile war. A fuel-air bomb was dropped on an oil depot, oil tanks were blown up.”

The UN's refugee agency said on Tuesday the simmering conflict in Ukraine has forced almost 660,000 people to flee the country in the last five days, adding that tens of thousands more were internally displaced.

The US, joined by its European allies, has imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian banks and several government officials in response to the country’s military campaign in Ukraine.

News Network
February 28,2022

Moscow, Feb 28: Russian President Vladimir Putin called the West an "Empire of Lies" as he discussed the economy with top officials on Monday following the imposition of sweeping sanctions against Moscow, the Kremlin said.

"(Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin) and I discussed this topic, naturally bearing in mind the sanctions that the so-called Western community - as I called it in my speech, the 'empire of lies' - is now trying to implement against our country," a transcript of the meeting quoted Putin as saying.

The United States and NATO yesterday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to put his nuclear forces on high alert as dangerous and unacceptable, while the White House said it has not ruled out imposing new sanctions on Russia's energy sector.

Meanwhile, talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Belarus have begun on Monday, with Ukraine's delegation including several high-ranking officials, but not Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky himself.

Ukraine demanded an “immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops” in the lead-up to the meeting.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived at the border with Belarus for talks with Russian representatives aimed at ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian forces, the Ukrainian presidency said on Monday.

It said the delegation includes Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak among other officials.

Ukraine's President Volobymyr Zelensky has reportedly asked the European Union for immediate accession under a new special procedure.

The Ukrainian military claims that Russian forces have slowed the pace of their military operation in the country as the offensive entered its fifth day on Monday.

"The Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive, but are still trying to develop success in some areas," the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces was cited as saying by media outlets.

News Network
February 17,2022

Belagavi, Feb 17: Social activist Seema Inamdar, who had come to the premises of the Government Sardars High School in Belagavi demanding that Muslim girls be allowed to wear hijabs, was allegedly threatened over phone call of dire consequences by an unknown caller.

Inamdar had come to the premises of Government Sardars High School on Tuesday morning and taken exception to Muslim girl students being asked to remove the hijab. She had also entered into altercations with teachers and police officials.

Inamdar received a phone call late on Tuesday and was threatened with dire consequences by the caller for getting involved in the hijab issue.

Inamdar said that she has filed a complaint with CEN Police Station regarding the threat call and had also sought protection from Market police.

She said she also brought the threat call issue to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner.

News Network
February 21,2022

Moscow, Feb 21: The Russian military said Monday that it had killed five "saboteurs" who crossed into Russia from Ukraine, the latest claim fuelling tensions along Moscow's border with Ukraine.

The report comes as Kyiv and Washington have accused Russia of plotting "false flag" operations to fake Ukrainian attacks in order to serve as a pretext for an all-out assault.

The Kremlin has dispatched tens of thousands of troops around Ukraine's borders in advance of what Kyiv's Western allies fear could be a large-scale attack.

"As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed," the military said in a statement, adding the incident occurred near the village of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov region at 06:00 am (0300 GMT).

The military said that there were no casualties among Russian troops or border guards.

It added that two Ukrainian military vehicles had crossed into Russia to evacuate the saboteurs.

The head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, issued an order for the incident to be investigated.

Earlier Monday Moscow said a shell fired from Ukraine had destroyed a border facility used by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

The southern Rostov region, where the FSB said the shelling took place, announced a state of emergency last week over an anticipated influx of civilians from the rebel-controlled territories whose leaders gave evacuation orders. 

