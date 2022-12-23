  1. Home
  2. Russia wants to end Ukraine war soon through diplomacy: Vladimir Putin

December 23, 2022

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is after a potential diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Putin told reporters on Thursday Russia wanted an end to all armed conflicts through diplomacy. “Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” the president said. “We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better, of course.”

“I have said many times: the intensification of hostilities leads to unjustified losses.”

“All armed conflicts end one way or another with some kind of negotiations on the diplomatic track,” Putin said.

“Sooner or later, any parties in a state of conflict sit down and make an agreement. The sooner this realization comes to those who oppose us, the better. We have never given up on this.”

Senior Russian officials have persistently said Moscow is open to negotiations. To Russia, it is Ukraine that is refusing to talk.

The Russian president made the remarks a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the White House.

During a lightning trip to Washington on Wednesday, Zelensky met with President Joe Biden and addressed Congress, urging the White House to supply Ukraine with “more weapons” in its 10-month-long war with Russia.

Putin also played down the significance of the Patriot air defense system Biden agreed to supply to Zelenskiy, saying Russia would find a way to counter it. The president said it was “quite old” and did not work like Russia's S-300 system. “OK, we will take this into account and an antidote will always be found.”

“Those who are confronting us say this is a defensive weapon... there will always be an antidote. So the people who are doing this are doing it in vain. It's just prolonging the conflict, that's all,” Putin told reporters.

At a press conference on Thursday, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Ukrainian president and his American counterpart were turning a deaf ear to “Russia’s concerns.”

Regarding Moscow's conditions in the peace talks, Russian diplomats say demilitarization of the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics in eastern Ukraine, collectively known as Donbas, is among the main conditions Moscow has stated to end the war. The two regions broke away from Ukraine in 2014 after refusing to recognize a Western-backed Ukrainian government that had overthrown a democratically-elected Russia-friendly administration.

Russia says it is not after occupying Ukraine. Moscow has blamed the war on US and NATO intervention that left Russia no other way but to take military action.

December 10,2022

Riyadh, Dec 10: Wrapping up the Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development,Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman reiterated the resolve of the Arabs to strive for their progress and prosperity.

“We assure the whole world that the Arabs will race for progress and renaissance once again. We will prove that every day,” he said while announcing the conclusion of the summit.

On behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the Crown Prince chaired the GCC-China summit and the Arab-China summit held at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh on Friday.

The summits were held on the occasion of the three-day official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia. Several Gulf and Arab heads of state and leaders attended the summits.

December 11,2022

New Delhi, Dec 11: The Congress is best placed to be the "pole" around which a non-BJP front can be built for the 2024 general elections, senior party leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday and asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party does not have much appeal outside Delhi with the exception of Haryana and Punjab.

Chidambaram also stressed that there were lessons to be learnt by the Congress from the Gujarat loss, saying there is no such thing as a "silent" campaign in a hard-fought election.

In an interview, he also said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) played spoiler in Gujarat, like it did earlier in Goa and Uttarakhand.

He weighed in on the recent elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh assemblies and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reflect on the fact that the BJP was in power in all three but was defeated in two.

"That is a huge setback for the BJP. The win in Gujarat, important as it is, cannot hide the fact that the BJP, the incumbent, was defeated decisively in Himachal Pradesh and MCD," the former Union minister said.

The Congress in Himachal and the AAP in MCD polls won by a decisive margin of seats, he pointed out.

"The overall margin of votes in Himachal Pradesh may be small, but it was not a state-wide presidential kind of election. It was a constituency-wise election and we have to look at the margin in each constituency," he said.

"In many of the 40 constituencies won by the Congress, the margins were sizable. A state-wide margin is an inappropriate measure in a constituency-wise election," Chidambaram said when asked about the PM highlighting the less than one per cent vote share difference between the Congress and the BJP in Himachal.

Asked about the Congress' debacle in Gujarat and the low key campaign in the state, Chidambaram said he was not fully acquainted with the strategy, if any, followed in the state.

"My sense was the Congress did not have great expectations in Gujarat. As a general rule, I believe that in every election the party must put its best forward and throw into the battle all the available resources - human, material and digital," he said.

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee ought to have mobilised the best human resources available in the Congress all over the country and deployed them in the campaign, he said.

"I also believe that there is no such thing as a 'silent' campaign in a hard-fought election. There are lessons to be learnt from the Gujarat loss," he said.

On whether the AAP would pose a challenge to the Congress' leadership of the Opposition block after winning MCD polls and bagging about 13 per cent of the vote share in Gujarat, Chidambaram said the AAP's win in the MCD election was not surprising as it is the ruling party in Delhi.

The BJP carried the burden of 15 years of incumbency in the MCD and the Congress was not a serious contender, he opined.

"However, in Gujarat, the AAP played the spoiler's role, like it did earlier in Goa and Uttarakhand. The AAP dented the chances of the Congress in 33 seats in Gujarat," Chidambaram said.

"I do not think the AAP has much appeal outside Delhi except perhaps (in) Haryana and Punjab. As the AAP travels further from Delhi, it will find that its appeal diminishes," he said.

Whether the AAP has qualified for the label of 'national' party or not, is of little significance, he added.

Asked whether the Congress still remains the fulcrum of the Opposition alliance to take on the BJP in 2024 polls, Chidambaram said, "Yes, the Congress is best placed to be the pole around which a non-BJP front can be built."

Talking about Opposition unity, he said, "Opposition unity has always been difficult to build and maintain. Remember 1977 and 1989? If the Congress undertakes the task with humility and if the other parties undertake the task with realism, I think it is possible to forge unity for an electoral alliance."

On the poll results and their implications for the road to 2024 general elections, he said that before 2024, there is 2023 and elections in several states, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Along with the results of the recently concluded three elections in 2022, the forthcoming state elections next year will set the field for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, he said.

"How well the BJP will do and how well the Congress and other non-BJP parties will do in the state elections will undoubtedly play a major role in determining the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections," Chidambaram opined.

Asked whether the Bharat Jodo Yatra had any impact on the recently concluded polls and whether it would pay any electoral dividends to the party going forward, he said Rahul Gandhi made it clear at the outset that the aim of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not to reap political benefits.

"Its goals were larger and with a long time view. I did not expect the BJY to influence the election in a state that the Bharat Jodo Yatra did not traverse. What impact it may have in the states that it traversed remains to be seen," Chidambaram said.

In Gujarat assembly polls, the BJP won a record 156 seats with a staggering 52.5 per cent vote share, dwarfing the Opposition Congress and the AAP, that got over 27 per cent and about 13 per cent vote share respectively. The Congress got just 17 seats while the AAP managed to bag five. Independents won three seats and the Samajwadi Party picked up one.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress won 40 seats and a vote share of 43.9 per cent. The BJP won 25 with 43 per cent vote share and on three seats independents were victorious. 

December 13,2022

New Delhi, Dec 13: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament on Tuesday that the retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces in Arunachal's Tawang area forced Chinese troops to retreat to their positions.

Singh told the House that no Indian soldier was killed or seriously injured in the border clash with China.

"On December 9 in Yangtse area of Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh's statement did not silence the opposition parties, who walked out in protest. The Opposition said it was not satisfied with just a statement and wanted a discussion on the crucial border issue. Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said that the "attitude" of the government to avoid a discussion is not right.

Many parties demanded that all other parliament business be on hold for a threadbare discussion on the India-China border issue.

Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of disrupting proceedings as a question on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was listed for today.

Ahead of the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the military and diplomatic leadership. He also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers to discuss the centre's response in Parliament.

The Congress has launched an all-out attack on the government. Party president Mr Kharge said, "We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicise it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020."

The Congress also tweeted a video of Prime Minister Modi's speech made after the Galwan clash in which he said "no one occupied our land and no one has entered India and that none of our posts is in occupation of anyone else". "Had China been named, it would not have dared to raise its eyes towards India," it said.

Ties between the India and China nosedived following a fierce clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2020 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China has acknowledged that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed, but it is widely believed that the death count was higher.

