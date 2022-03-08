  1. Home
  2. Russia warns of $300 oil, threatens to cut off European gas if West bans imports

March 8, 2022

Russia has threatened to close a major gas pipeline to Germany and warned of $300 oil prices if the West goes ahead with a ban on its energy exports.

“It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Monday in an address on state television.

“The surge in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 per barrel if not more.”

Novak also cited Germany’s decision last month to halt the certification of the highly contentious Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, saying: “We have every right to take a matching decision and impose an embargo on gas pumping through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.”

“So far, we are not taking such a decision,” Novak said. “But European politicians with their statements and accusations against Russia push us towards that.”

His comments come with Russia’s onslaught of Ukraine well into its second week, with the already dire humanitarian crisis expected to worsen as the Kremlin continues its invasion.

The U.N. has said 1.7 million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country began on Feb. 24, describing it as “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”

The U.S. has been considering whether to impose a ban on Russia’s oil and gas exports as a way of punishing Moscow.

Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K. have appeared to back away from a coordinated Western embargo on Russian energy exports, however.

Energy analysts have warned that a ban on Russia’s oil and gas would have seismic repercussions for energy markets and the world economy.

Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer, behind the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, and the world’s largest exporter of crude to global markets. It is also a major producer and exporter of natural gas.

The European Union receives around 40% of its gas via Russian pipelines, several of which run through Ukraine.

Novak: ‘We are ready for it’
“European politicians need to honestly warn their citizens and consumers what to expect,” Novak said.

“If you want to reject energy supplies from Russia, go ahead. We are ready for it. We know where we could redirect the volumes to,” he added, without providing further details.

Oil prices soared to 14-year highs on Monday, as energy market participants focused on the prospect of full sanctions on Russia’s energy exports.

International benchmark Brent crude futures rose 2.1% to trade at $125.75 a barrel on Tuesday morning in London, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were 2% higher at $121.83.

European policymakers are under immense pressure to bring a swift end to their dependence on Russian fossil fuels, particularly as energy-importing countries continue to refill President Vladimir Putin’s war chest with oil and gas revenue on a daily basis.

Indeed, revenue from Russian oil and gas was seen to be responsible for roughly 43% of the Kremlin’s federal budget between 2011 and 2020, highlighting how fossil fuels play a central role for the Russian government.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on Western allies to impose a “full embargo” on Russian oil and gas, saying via Twitter that “buying them now means paying for the murder of Ukrainian men, women and children.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC on Sunday that President Joe Biden’s administration was in “very active discussions” with European governments about banning imports of Russian crude and natural gas.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the invasion have so far been carefully constructed to avoid directly hitting the country’s energy exports, although there are already signs the measures are inadvertently prompting banks and traders to shun Russian crude.

March 6,2022

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China opposes any moves that “add fuel to the flames” in Ukraine.

Blinken said that the world would be watching to see which nations stand up for the principles of freedom and sovereignty.

The two spoke by phone on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Wang called for negotiations to resolve the immediate crisis, as well as talks on creating a balanced European security mechanism. Wang said the US and Europe should pay attention to the negative impact of NATO’s eastward expansion on Russia’s security.

The US State Department says Blinken underscored to his Chinese counterpart that the world is acting in unison in response to Russian aggression and will ensure that Moscow will pay a high price.

China has broken with the US, Europe and others that have imposed sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

China says that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations should be respected, but that sanctions create new issues and disrupt the process of political settlement.

Biden speaks Zelenskyy, pledges support

US President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, welcomed decisions by Visa and Mastercard to suspend their operations in Russia, the White House said.

"President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding," a White House readout of the call added.

Separately, Zelenskyy noted in a tweet that the phone call also included the "continuation of sanctions" against Moscow.

Russia intensifies aerial, ground offence on Ukraine's port city

Russian forces have intensified shelling in the port city of Mariupol, including with the use of aeroplanes, the city's mayor has said.
“The city is in a very, very difficult state of siege,” Vadym Boychenko told Ukrainian TV.

“Relentless shelling of residential blocks is ongoing, airplanes have been dropping bombs on residential areas."

Boychenko said that thousands of children, women and the elderly came under fire as they arrived in the morning for a possible evacuation through a safe passage corridor. 

The mayor added that Russia had promised to stop the shelling of Mariupol, a port city of 430,000, and Volnovakha, a city in the east, but violated the ceasefire.

Russia has made significant advances in the south, clearly seeking to cut off Ukraine’s access to the sea. Capturing Mariupol, which has been fending off the attack for six days, could allow Russia to build a land corridor to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

March 6,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 6: The Karnataka government has approved 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 crore that would provide jobs for over 6,393 people in the state. The clearance for the projects was given at the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting chaired by Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Saturday.

According to Nirani, the panel has considered and approved seven important large and medium size industrial projects worth Rs 1,275.67 crore, which are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,181 people in the state.

Also, at the SLSWCC meeting, 40 new projects each with investment of more than Rs 15 crores and less than Rs 50 crore were cleared. These projects valued at Rs 724.87 crore would generate 3,212 jobs, the minister noted on Sunday.

A total of 48 projects with investments of Rs 2,062.21 crore with employment potential for 6,393 people were cleared. Among the new investments that were approved are Rockwell Collins India Enterprises of Raytheon Group, Nithin Sai Agrotech, Brighflexi International, Cookson India and Adcock Ingram Pharma and Starling Chem.

March 2,2022

Jean-Jacques Kabeya is furious: like other foreign students in Ukraine -- from Africa, Asia and the Middle East -- he says has been stopped from leaving the country by its border guards.

He and several other foreigners alleged racist treatment by both the border guards and ordinary Ukrainians in interviews to a news agency.

Two days after fleeing the bombing around the eastern city of Kharkiv, Kabeya reached the checkpoint at Shegyni, at the border with Poland, on Sunday evening.

But the soldiers and security guards there turned him back, said the 30-year-old student studying to become a pharmacist.

"They told me 'You're going to stay here, you're fleeing the war, stay here; you are going to fight with us -- you're not leaving, least of all you blacks'," he said.

Now, after 36 hours waiting in vain to get through, he was back at the train station in the western city of Lviv.

There he found some compatriots from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who took him under their wing.

"It's a catastrophe!" said Kabeya, adding that he was still trying to find a way out.

Ukraine is a popular destination for foreign students, with tens of thousands heading there to study.

But other foreign students in Lviv had similar stories to tell, and the governments of Nigeria and South Africa have already called for better treatment for their citizens.

The African Union issued a statement Monday expressing concern at what appeared to be "shockingly racist" treatment of foreign students.

Some countries did however report that a few dozen of their citizens had managed to leave the country.

At Shegyni border post on Tuesday morning, there were still several hundred people, muffled up against the cold, queueing patiently to make the crossing.

They were from Pakistan, India, Algeria, DR Congo, Cameroon, Ghana and Algeria. Some said they had spent four nights there, with temperatures dropping as low as -10° (14 degrees Fahrenheit), in a desperate bid to leave.

On the other side of the road was another queue, reserved for Ukrainians -- mainly women and children as most men had stayed behind to fight.

That line was moving more quickly.

"All of us, we've got our papers," said Mesum Ahmed, a 23-year-old computer student from Pakistan. "Because we're foreigners, they are treating us like dogs.

"We've been sleeping here, on this pavement," said Ahmed, dressed in denim and sporting a beanie and a travel pillow around his neck.

"But the Ukrainians, they couldn't care less."

"You can see fine well what separates them from us," a young Nigerian added, bitterly. "We're black, that's what it is."

The only help on hand was from the local volunteers serving them hot drinks and sandwiches.

"We're here, we wait, and they don't tell us anything," said Richard Adjen Kusi, a student from Ghana.

He left the central city of Cherkassy when Russian President Vladimir Putin "started talking about nuclear weapons three days ago."

But everything seemed to be blocked here, he said. "It's not moving one centimetre...I'm scared."

A group of around 30 students from Cameroon who until recently had been in the central city of Kirovograd said it was only in the last few days that they had experienced racism in Ukraine.

Before the war, everything had been fine.

But Bryan Famini, a 22-year-old economics student, said that changed with the invasion.

"In the stations, on the trains, were were systematically kept away from the seating," he said.

"Some Ukrainians even made fun of us from their cars, seeing us walking," said 22-year-old Ghislain Weledji.

"I've been disappointed by this country," he added. "I won't be coming back."

Ukraine's border service denied there had been any difficulties.

"Nobody has been prevented from leaving Ukraine," they told AFP. No they had received no complaints.

On the Polish side, officials confirmed that anyone fleeing Ukraine would be welcomed, whatever their nationality.

As well as the nearly 680,000 refugees who have already left Ukraine, there are an estimated one million who have had fled their homes but are still inside the country.

At Lviv station, 70 kilometres (44 miles) from the border, thousands of Ukrainians -- and some foreigners -- were still waiting Tuesday, in the hope of getting a place on one of the rare trains leaving for Poland.

Amanjyot, a 23-year-old medical student said she had tried to board one train the day before but that Ukrainians had been given priority.

But she and her friends were grateful for the succour provided by Ukraine's Red Cross workers and other charities in front of the station.

"They help so much!" she said. There was plenty of food and they took care of everyone, without discrimination, she added. 

