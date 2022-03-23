Russia will only accept Rubles for gas deliveries to ‘unfriendly countries’: President Putin

  1. Home
March 23, 2022

Moscow, Mar 23: President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Russia will only accept payments in rubles for gas deliveries to "unfriendly countries", which include all EU members, after Moscow was hit by unprecedented sanctions over Ukraine.

"I have decided to implement a set of measures to transfer payment for our gas supplies to unfriendly countries into Russian rubles," Putin said during a televised government meeting, ordering the changes to be implemented within a week 

President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the G20 Summit later this year in Indonesia, Moscow's envoy said on Wednesday, dismissing suggestions Russia could be excluded from the group over the war in Ukraine.

A day earlier, the United States indicated it would consult allies over Russia's membership in international forums to increase pressure over the invasion of Ukraine, which has prompted a refugee crisis in Europe and roiled global markets.

Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said that G20 host Jakarta had invited Putin to the November heads of state summit in Bali.

March 10,2022

Palestinian resistance movements have condemned the visit paid by Israeli president Isaac Herzog to Turkey that comes amid intensified Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

The Islamic Jihad movement on Wednesday slammed Ankara for welcoming Isaac Herzog in Turkey, saying the move --which comes amid intensified Israeli attacks on Palestinians in al-Quds, and Israel’s Judaization plans-- is deemed as “betrayal of al-Quds and Palestine”.

The visit “represents a bias to the enemy against the jihad of the Palestinian people,” it added.

The Hamas resistance group also expressed its concern over the visits made by Israeli leaders to Arab and Muslim countries.

The movement expressed its regret over such visits, calling the Arab and Muslim countries “not to provide the Zionist entity with the opportunity to penetrate the region and to tamper with the interests of its countries”.

The movement reiterated its rejection of “all forms of communication with our enemy that violates our sanctities, desecrates and Judaizes al-Quds and al-Aqsa [Mosque], continues its siege and aggression on our people in the Gaza Strip, continues to detain thousands of prisoners, kills our children and destroys our homes, and displaces our people.”

Herzog arrived in Turkey on Wednesday in an attempt to improve the frigid Tel Aviv-Ankara ties.

Ahead of the visit, protesters in Turkey burnt the Israeli flag in the Turkish city of Istanbul and denounced any normalization with the Tel Aviv regime and vowed to support the Palestinian cause.

Herzog’s two-day visit to Turkey marks the highest-level trip by an Israeli official since former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert’s 2008 visit. The visit comes upon the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Israeli presidency. It also follows a series of public quarrels between Erdogan and then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who occasionally attacked each other in recent years.

Erdogan has called Netanyahu a “terrorist,” an “occupier,” and a “tyrant.” But the Turkish president announced last month that the Israeli president would visit Turkey in March, saying it would be good for Turkey-Israel relations. He also said a possible gas partnership would be on the agenda of Herzog’s visit. 

March 13,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 13: In a controversial statement, Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has said more Indian students would have died if it was not for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring them back safely from Ukraine.   

Addressing a news conference in the backdrop of the completion of so Operation Ganga, India’s called evacuation effort in the war-hit country, the BJP Yuva Morcha national president hit out at students for criticising the government’s “carelessness.” 

“Out of 19,000 students, we lost just one Naveen. If the evacuation didn't happen properly, we'd have lost more Naveens. That did not happen because of Modi and the government's efforts. People should have the honesty to see this,” Surya said. He was referring to the death of Haveri student Naveen Gyanagoudar due to Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv.

“I want to ask those few students who made allegations: If no work was done, would it be possible for 19,000 students to come back? They didn’t come out flying like Spiderman or Superman,” he said. 

“If the government did nothing, did students - those who came back and said all those things - book flight tickets on their phone? Or, did they come on special flights sent by the Indian government? No one should lie. There has to be some basic courtesy towards the country. And, 99% of students and parents are extremely grateful to the government,” he said. 

According to Surya, a total of 19,448 Indians have been brought back from different parts of Ukraine and 16,000 of them were students. “A total of 663 Karnataka students have been brought back,” he said. 

Surya said Operation Ganga indicated India's growing strength at the global level, adding that it was only 4-5 days ago that China carried out its first airlift in Ukraine. “The PM spoke to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine for Indians to be given priority for safe passage,” he said.  

March 24,2022

Ukraine’s parliament has appealed again to the West to impose a “no-fly zone” over the country. However, the parliament raised eyebrows online by comparing the devastation suffered by its cities to that suffered by Nazi Germany during Allied bombing raids. The bizarre choice of comparison is the latest Nazi-related statement to come out of Kiev.

An image posted to Twitter by Ukraine’s ‘Verkhovna Rada’ (Parliament) portrays a bombed out building in Hamburg in 1943 alongside similar damage to the Ukrainian city of Kharkov in 2022.

The text above the image reads “When the Sky is Open,” and a message in English demands that the West “#CloseTheSky over Ukraine.”

“Close The Sky” is a reference to the possibility of a NATO-imposed ‘no-fly zone’ over Ukraine, a step Kiev has demanded but leaders in Washington and Brussels have thus far refused to take. It would involve NATO committing to shooting down Russian aircraft over Ukraine, a step that would bring the alliance into open war with Russia and, in the words of US President Joe Biden, lead to “a third world war.”

Bizarrely, the image shared by the parliament asks the same allies that bombed Hamburg in 1943 to fight on Ukraine’s behalf today. The Rada did not explain why it chose to compare Kharkov with Hamburg, especially considering the fact that Kharkov itself was bombed by Germany during the Second World War, which would have made for a comparison that wouldn’t involve comparing Ukraine with Nazi Germany.

The analogy drew some puzzled comments online. “You aren't supposed to compare yourselves to Nazis in public,” one commenter joked. “Man, they really don’t know what optics are,” another quipped.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the Ukrainian government of harboring sympathies to Nazi Germany, and in a speech announcing the start of Russia’s military offensive on Ukraine last month, he said that one of Russia’s goals was to “denazify” the country.

Aside from integrating the neo-Nazi ‘Azov’ batallion into its military, the Ukrainian government has launched efforts to portray its people as racially distinct from Russians, whom politicians in Kiev have openly referred to as “orcs.”

Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera is considered a hero to Ukrainian nationalists, and just last week a television host in Ukraine, Fahruddin Sharafmal, caused controversy when he approvingly quoted Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in calling for the murder of Russians and their children. 

