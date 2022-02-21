Russian army says it killed 5 ‘saboteurs’ who crossed into its territory from Ukraine

  1. Home
February 21, 2022

Moscow, Feb 21: The Russian military said Monday that it had killed five "saboteurs" who crossed into Russia from Ukraine, the latest claim fuelling tensions along Moscow's border with Ukraine.

The report comes as Kyiv and Washington have accused Russia of plotting "false flag" operations to fake Ukrainian attacks in order to serve as a pretext for an all-out assault.

The Kremlin has dispatched tens of thousands of troops around Ukraine's borders in advance of what Kyiv's Western allies fear could be a large-scale attack.

"As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed," the military said in a statement, adding the incident occurred near the village of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov region at 06:00 am (0300 GMT).

The military said that there were no casualties among Russian troops or border guards.

It added that two Ukrainian military vehicles had crossed into Russia to evacuate the saboteurs.

The head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, issued an order for the incident to be investigated.

Earlier Monday Moscow said a shell fired from Ukraine had destroyed a border facility used by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

The southern Rostov region, where the FSB said the shelling took place, announced a state of emergency last week over an anticipated influx of civilians from the rebel-controlled territories whose leaders gave evacuation orders. 

February 8,2022

Srinagar, Feb 8: Hatred for Muslims has been "normalised" in the country which "no longer celebrates its diversity", alleged National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday as protests for and against 'hijab' intensified at colleges in parts of Karnataka.

He was commenting on a video that has surfaced on social media showing some men sporting saffron scarves heckling a Muslim girl student in 'hijab' and raising slogans at a college in Karnataka.

"How brave these men are and how macho they must feel while targeting a lone young lady! Hatred for Muslims has been completely mainstreamed and normalised in India today," he said.

"We are no longer a nation that celebrates our diversity, we want to punish and exclude people for it," Mr Abdullah said in a tweet tagging the video with it.

Tension prevailed at some educational institutions in Karnataka's Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts over the 'Hijab' issue, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday is hearing the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.

The issue began in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus. The matter has now spread to different parts of the state, with Hindu youngsters, backed by right-wing outfits, responding by wearing saffron scarves.

The row has also taken a political colour, as the ruling BJP stood in support of anti-Hijab rule being enforced by educational institutions while the opposition Congress alleged the 'hijab' controversy is part of a conspiracy to poison the minds of the young people.

February 9,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: A single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, hearing petitions seeking relief regarding wearing of hijab in colleges, on Wednesday referred the case to a larger bench.

"This is a fit case for inquiry by the Chief Justice. The bench of the Chief Justice has the authority to form an extended bench to hear the case.

This matter needs urgent hearing, submit complaints and documents to the bench of Chief Justice," Justice Krishna S Dixit said.

The decision on interim order regarding uniform and wearing of hijab shall also be taken by the Chief Justice, he added.

Grant interim order: Petitioners

Senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Devadatta Kamat representing the petitioners requested the court to grant an interim order allowing the students to attend the classes.

Hearing the matter on hijab row, Justice Krishan Dixit said a larger bench can consider the issue. "The wisdom emanating from neighbouring HC judgments needs to be treated. If you feel and all agree I can do this," Justice Dixit said.

February 18,2022

Tumakuru, Feb 18: A lecturer of a private college in Tumakuru district of Karnataka resigned after she was requested to remove hijab.

Chandini Naz, who worked at the Jain PU College in the district for more than three years, was told to remove the hijab before entering into the classroom.

In her resignation letter, dated February 16, she said "right to religion is a constitutional right that nobody can deny."

"As I have addressed above, I Chandini, lecturer, department of English, resigning from my position of English subject, as you demanded me to remove my hijab which I have been wearing for three years in your college. The right to religion is a constitutional right that nobody can deny. Thank you. I condemn your undemocratic act (sic),” the letter read.

According to media reports, she said she hasn't faced any problem so far for wearing hijab. "But yesterday, the principal told me that I can't wear hijab or any religious symbol while teaching. But I have taught for the last three years wearing hijab. This new decision is a hit to my self-respect," she said.

Principle of the college, K.T. Manjunath, after the interim High Court order, the college authorities requested her not to wear hijab in the class room. She chose to resign instead.

Manjunath reasoned that if a teacher is allowed to wear hijab, the students will demand that they too should be allowed to do it.

