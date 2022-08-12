  1. Home
  Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck at New York event, rushed to hospital

Agencies
August 12, 2022

New York, Aug 12: Controversial author Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck at an event in New York, US, on Friday. Details were scarce about his condition and the attacker, who has been detained. The 75-year-old author's writings have in the past led to threats.

The New York State Police confirmed the stabbing and said he was taken to an area hospital by helicopter. The attacker is in custody, police said. Social media posts showed people rushing to his aid on stage at Chautauqua Institution, about 100 km from the city. A person interviewing him suffered minor head injuries in the attack. 

Mr Rushdie fell to the floor immediately after the attack, and the attacker was restrained. A small group of people surrounded the author, holding up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest, AP reported. Hundreds of people in the audience gasped at the sight of the attack and were then evacuated.

Rabbi Charles Savenor, who was in the audience, told AP: "This guy ran on to platform and started pounding on Mr Rushdie. At first you're like, ‘What's going on?' And then it became abundantly clear in a few seconds that he was being beaten." He said the attack lasted about 20 seconds. 

The attack happened around 11 am local time (8.30 pm IST) as Mr Rushdie was being introduced before he was to speak. The Chautauqua Institution, located in a rural part of New York, is known for its summertime lecture series. Mr Rushdie has spoken there before.

Delhi-based British writer William Dalrymple was among the first to react, hoping that Mr Rushdie wasn't hurt. "A terrible day for literature, for freedom of speech and for authors everywhere. Poor poor Salman: I pray he's not hurt and recovers quickly," he tweeted.

Mr Rushdie, 75, faced threats particularly in the late 1980s over his book, The Satanic Verses, which is banned in Iran since 1988 as it is alleged to be blasphemous towards Islam. There was also a reward out on his head by the Iranian top leader, though by 1998 the Iranian government said it wasn't seeking to enforce that 'fatwa' or edict. It wasn't clear if the attack is linked to that.

A British citizen of Indian origin, Mr Rushdie has lived in the US for the past 20 years. After the controversy over his fourth book, The Satanic Verses (1988), he remained out of the public eye, mostly living in the UK. Despite the threats, he produced several novels throughout the 1990s.

His first novel came out in 1975, but one of his seminal works is about modern India, Midnight's Children (1981), for which he won the Booker Prize. 

In 2007, he was knighted — given the ceremonial title of 'Sir' — by Queen Elizabeth II for services to literature. He has produced over a dozen works, including non-fiction.

In 2012, after an Iranian religious outfit renewed the bounty on him, he dismissed that threat, saying there was "no evidence" of people being interested in the reward, said the AP report. That year, he published a memoir, Joseph Anton, about the fatwa. The title came from the pseudonym he had used while in hiding.

News Network
August 8,2022

Lucknow, Aug 8: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was hit by a truck and was dragged for more than 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.

Yadav is the SP district president in the area. He did not suffer any serious injury.

A video of the freak accident shows Mr Yadav's vehicle being dragged for some distance before coming to a stop. As soon as the vehicle stopped, many people present on the road rushed to the spot to try and rescue the Samajwadi Party leader.

The incident took place near Bhadawar House in Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali area on Sunday night when Mr Yadav was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road. He was alone in the car during the incident.

Mr Yadav is the Samajwadi Party district president of Mainpuri.

According to the police, the truck driver was from Itawa.

"Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway," said Kamlesh Dikshit, SP Mainpuri as quoted by a news agency.

Following the accident, Mr Yadav lodged a complaint at Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali police station. The police registered a case and arrested the truck driver.

News Network
August 3,2022

Hubballi, Aug 3: The former Congress president attended the Karnataka unit's political affairs committee meeting, where discussions were held on organisational matters and preparations for the upcoming assembly polls.

Amid signs of rumbling within, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday night urged the party's Karnataka unit leaders to work unitedly for the 2023 assembly polls and not speak out publicly on leadership and internal matters.

The former Congress president attended the Karnataka unit's political affairs committee meeting, where discussions were held on organisational matters and preparations for the upcoming assembly polls.

Gandhi's call for unity comes amid a game of political one-upmanship between two leaders legislature party leader Siddaramaiah and state president D K Shivakumar over the chief minister's post in the event of the party coming to power in the state.

"The committee discussed party organisation and policy matters. The meeting also discussed preparations for the 2023 assembly polls.....PAC will meet frequently and take collective decisions in the interest of the party. Rahul Gandhi appealed to leaders of the party to go aggressively and unitedly against the misrule of the BJP in Karnataka and at the Centre," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, he said Gandhi urged party leaders to work to instal a people-centric Congress government in Karnataka.

"The entire leadership of Karnataka will join hands together and win Karnataka in the 2023 polls.....unknowingly or knowingly some statements are made here and there before the media. Don't fall for that trap, party leaders should not speak in different voices inside or outside," he added.

Stating that it has been unanimously decided not to speak about internal matters in public, Venugopal said, "There is no leadership issue at all, individual opinion is also not acceptable. The party's new MLAs and the high command will decide on the leader after winning." Several internal issues have been discussed at the meeting, he said.

"We are well-prepared to finalise the candidates, announce their names and win the elections." Several internal issues have been discussed at the meeting, he said.

The political affairs committee of the Congress met on Tuesday for the first time after its constitution on July 9. Besides Gandhi, Venugopal, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, the party's campaign committee chief M B Patil, Leader of Opposition in the legislative council B K Hariprasad, and senior leaders like H K Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, M Veerappa Moily and G Parameshwara attended the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to the state assumes significance as the Congress in Karnataka seems to be in a conundrum, with many within the party fearing it would implode ahead of the assembly polls.

There is also a palpable worry within the party about a virtual division getting created between the camps of the two key leaders, hurting its prospects in the polls.

Though both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have overtly maintained that the chief minister will be decided by party's newly elected MLAs and the high command on gaining majority in the polls, their loyalists and camp followers have been projecting their respective leader, making things messy. Gandhi will also take part in former chief minister Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday bash in the district headquarters of Davanagere on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah's supporters have planned a grand celebration on his birthday, an apparent show of strength by his camp. The event comes ahead of the party sounding the poll bugle despite reservations from a section of the old guard which reportedly includes Shivakumar, who has said that he was opposed to the "personality cult" in the party.

Gandhi will also visit Chitradurga's Murugarajendra Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region, during the visit on August 3, and meet Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru and seers of various mutts. During his last visit to the state in April, he had set a target of winning 150 seats and urged for unity among the party's rank and file.

News Network
August 11,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 11: Three key accused in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru murder case have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

With this, the number of arrested has gone up to 10.

"Yes they have been arrested. We will share details later...," Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonwane, the superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada rural district said.

Police sources said the trio, who had allegedly hacked Nettaru to death three weeks ago in Nettaru village near Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, were arrested from neighbouring Kerala.

Those arrested persons hail from Sullya and Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, they added.

The assailants had allegedly used a motorbike which had a Kerala registration.

The murder three weeks ago had led to communal tension in this communally-sensitive district. The hardline Hindutva activists had alleged that Muslim fundamentalists were behind the murder. 

