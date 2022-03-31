  1. Home
Scores arrested for protests as economic crisis worsens in Sri Lanka

April 1, 2022

Colombo: An overnight curfew imposed in several parts of Colombo, after protests outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence over the worsening economic crisis turned violent, was lifted today morning at around 5 am.

Police said that 45 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in yesterday's protests outside the President's residence.

"Five policemen were injured while several vehicles were set on fire by the protesters," officials said, adding that the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The curfew was imposed within the Colombo North, South, Colombo Central, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia and Kelaniya Police Divisions.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse the protesters who tried to storm the home of the Sri Lankan President in the capital yesterday. Videos shared on social media showed men and women shouting "lunatic, lunatic go home" and demanding that all members of the powerful Rajapaksa family step down.

There has been a critical shortage of food and essential items, fuel and gas for weeks as the country grapples with the worst economic downturn since its independence.

Many parts of the country are struggling with rolling power cuts for up to 13 hours due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel.

The crisis is a result of badly timed tax cuts and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic coupled with historically weak government finances, leading to foreign exchange reserves dropping by 70 per cent in the last two years. 

The Sri Lankan government said it is seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). IMF spokesman Gerry Rice yesterday confirmed that such talks "should begin in the coming days" with Sri Lanka's Finance Minister.

The country has also sought more loans from India and China.

March 21,2022

Udupi, Mar 21: Three people lost their lives and two others suffered critical injuries in a LPG cylinder at a scrap shop at Farkinakatte in Kaup town of Udupi district today morning. 

It is learnt that the cylinder exploded when the scrap shop caught fire. 

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Razzak Mallar, Rajab Chandranagara and Niyaz. While Razzak and Rajab died on the spot, Niyaz succumbed at the hospital. 

Two others are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Their condition is said to be serious.

The intensity of the explosion was such that the entire scrap shop was destroyed causing losses worth lakhs of rupees. 

A fire tender was pressed into service to douse the flames. Jurisdictional Kaup police are investigating the matter. 

March 25,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 25: In a further push towards saffronisation of education in Karnataka, the school textbook review committee set up by the state BJP government has recommended toning down the heroic story of Tipu Sultan besides inclusion of chapters on the Ahom dynasty that ruled northeastern regions for 600 years and the Karkota Hindu dynasty of Kashmir valley.

The committee headed by Hindutva writer Rohith Chakrathirtha submitted the recommendations a few weeks ago and a formal order was also issued to incorporate the changes in the textbooks. 

According to sources in the Primary and Secondary Education Department, the panel suggested that the chapter on Tipu Sultan be retained but without any glorification of the 18th-century Mysuru ruler.

"We have not removed the chapter on Tipu but it would definitely be not a glorified one," said a source who was privy to the recommendations.

The source further said that as a ruler, it is necessary to study Tipu. "We have cleared the imbalance. There was too much glorification in the books drafted by the Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa-headed panel under the previous Congress government. That has been removed and we have maintained a neutral tone."

The government was under pressure from various sections, including BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan, to drop the chapter from textbooks. They argued that Tipu was a 'fanatic' who killed and converted Hindus in Kodagu to Islam, besides looting temples. Education Minister B C Nagesh, who assumed charge of the department, constituted a committee to revise textbooks and appointed Chakrathirtha as chairperson on Sept 8, 2021.

Following the recommendations, the department has ordered the Textbook Society to include the changes in the textbooks, which will be distributed in the forthcoming academic year.

March 26,2022

Riyadh, Mar 26: Saudi Arabia pledged maximum security to reassure rattled Formula One drivers as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was set to go ahead despite an attack on an oil facility nearby by Yemen's Huthi rebels.

The drivers revealed their concerns over the attack, which sent black smoke billowing over the area and was part of a wave of drone-and-missile assaults that triggered retaliatory airstrikes on rebel strongholds.

The Iran-backed Huthi rebels fired on 16 targets across Saudi Arabia as they mark seven years since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the government in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country.

The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people directly or indirectly and displaced millions, creating what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Drivers including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton have also expressed human rights concerns about racing in Saudi Arabia, where 81 people were executed in a single day earlier this month.

After hours of talks with the pilots, team principals and Saudi officials on Friday, Formula One and governing body the FIA said it had received "assurances" that the race in Jeddah can be held safely.

"Saudi government authorities and security agencies... have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure," a joint statement said.

"It has been agreed with all stakeholders to maintain a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the future."

Regular media interviews were cancelled on Friday during the talks over the race's future. But the pilots' union, the Grand Prix Drivers Association, said it was a "difficult day for Formula One and a stressful day for us Formula One drivers".

"Perhaps it is hard to comprehend if you have never driven an F1 car on this fast and challenging Jeddah track, but on seeing the smoke from the incident it was difficult to remain a fully focused race driver and erase natural human concerns," a statement said.

During "long discussions", Saudi government ministers "explained how security measures were elevated to the maximum" to allow the race to go ahead, it added.

The attacks on targets including oil facilities, an electrical station and a water plant came as oil prices soar on supply fears following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest crude exporters, has rebuffed calls to pump more oil in a bid to stabilise markets, sticking instead to the steady increases agreed by the OPEC+ oil alliance.

The US, Britain and France were among the countries to condemn Friday's attacks, the latest in a series of similar assaults by the Huthis.

The Saudi-led coalition hit back with airstrikes on Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, and the port city of Hodeidah, official Saudi media said. Rebel reports of casualties could not immediately be confirmed.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix's second edition will resume with the final practice session ahead of qualifying at 1700 GMT. 

