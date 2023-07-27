  1. Home
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years for trafficking 31 grams of heroin

News Network
July 28, 2023

Singapore has hanged a 45-year-old citizen who was caught with 31 grams of heroin, the first time the city-state has executed a woman in nearly two decades.

Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged on Friday, July 28, after being convicted of trafficking “not less than 30.72 grams” of the drug in 2018, the Central Narcotics Bureau said in a statement.

Singapore's laws mandate the death penalty for anyone convicted of trafficking more than 500 grams (17.64 ounces) of cannabis and 15 grams (0.53 ounces) of heroin.

Djamani's execution came two days after that of a Singaporean man, Mohammed Aziz Hussain, 56, for trafficking around 50 grams (1.75 ounces) of heroin, AP reported.

The narcotics bureau said that both prisoners were accorded due process, including appeals of their conviction and sentence and petition for presidential clemency. 

However, human rights groups, international activists, and the United Nations have requested Singapore to halt executions for drug offenses, saying that there is increasing evidence it is ineffective as a deterrent. 

Human rights groups say it has executed 15 people for drug offenses since it resumed hangings in March 2022, an average of one a month.

“Last woman known to have been hanged in Singapore was 36-year-old hairdresser Yen May Woen, also for drug trafficking, in 2004," said anti-death penalty activists. 

On the contrary, Singapore authorities argued that capital punishment is important to halt drug demand and supply. 

“A new execution notice has been issued to another prisoner for Aug, 3 — the fifth this year alone," said Transformative Justice Collective, a Singapore group that advocates for the abolishment of capital punishment. 

Critics said that Singapore's harsh policy merely punishes low-level traffickers and couriers, who are typically recruited from marginalized groups with vulnerabilities, as per AP reports. 

They say Singapore is also out of step with the trend of more countries moving away from capital punishment. Neighbouring Thailand has legalized cannabis while Malaysia ended the mandatory death penalty for serious crimes this year.

News Network
July 21,2023

New Delhi, July 21: Indian aviation regulator DGCA has accepted cash-strapped airline Go First's resumption plan, but subject to certain conditions.

The DGCA on Friday in a notification said that upon examination, it has accepted the proposed resumption plan dated June 28 subject to outcome of writ petitions pending before the Delhi High Court and NCLT.

The DGCA said that Go First can commence flight operatins, provided it complies with all the applicable regulatory requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate. The airline has to continue airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations.
 
The company cannot deploy any aircraft for operations without undertaking a satisfactory handling flight. "Any change in the company which has a bearing on the resumption plan submitted by the resolution professional shall be promptly notified to the DGCA," it said.

The company on Thursday informed on Twitter that due to operational reasons, all its flights have been cancelled at least until July 23, 2023. The regulator had informed earlier this month that it would conduct a special audit of the Go First facilities at Mumbai and Delhi. Go First intends to restart flights with 22 aircraft in the fleet as soon as possible.

The DGCA has asked the RP to submit the proposed flight schedule, commensurate with the available resources in terms of airworthy aircraft, qualified pilots, cabin crew, AMEs, flight dispatchers etc after making the requisite arrangements for commencing the scheduled flight operations, including the interim funding that is required the resume services.

Go First's RP Shailendra Ajmera recently invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from potential bidders for the grounded airline. The deadline for submitting EoIs is August 9 and the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be declared on August 19, according to the public notice.

The carrier has around 4,200 employees. Its revenue was Rs 4,183 crore from operations in the financial year ended March 2022. Its liabilities are about Rs 11,463 crore.

The airline operator filed for voluntary bankruptcy in early May before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker for its inability to promptly meet obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

News Network
July 25,2023

Shillong, July 25: At least 18 people, including two BJP Mahila Morcha functionaries, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on chief minister's office in Tura town in western Meghalaya, which left five policemen injured, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Police have also launched a manhunt for two Trinamool Congress leaders for allegedly instigating a mob to attack the building on Monday night.

The attack, resulting in arson and vandalism, took place when Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was holding a meeting with leaders of Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) and Garo Hills State Movement Committee (GHSMC), who were fasting to press for their demand to make Tura the winter capital of the northeastern state. The CM, who was inside the building, was not injured in the violence.

Eighteen people, including two women, have been arrested for vandalism and arson at the CM's office in Tura on Monday night. At least 21 vehicles were damaged. Cases were filed against the accused," the officer told PTI.

The two BJP Mahila Morcha functionaries were identified as Belina M Marak and Dilche Ch Marak, he said.

A manhunt has been launched for two TMC leaders for allegedly instigating the mob to turn violent, the officer said.

The CM has announced a relief of Rs 50,000 for the injured policemen, who were admitted to a hospital and are currently out of danger.

Police said that while the protesters were ostensibly seeking winter capital, a large number of outsiders mingled with them and started throwing stones at the chief minister's office, following which law enforcers used tear gas shells and lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

District Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani imposed a night curfew in Tura town on Monday night after the incident and the district administration is currently reviewing the law and order situation, another official said.

He said educational institutions in Tura municipal area were also directed to remain closed during the day as a precautionary measure in view of the situation.

However, shops opened and vehicles were seen plying the roads.

News Network
July 25,2023

Mangaluru, July 25: A 27-year-old man hailing from Kerala was arrested by the sleuths of Mangaluru North police station when he was attempting to sell gold ornaments which he had allegedly robbed by killing his own grandparents. 

The accused has been identified as Ahmed Akmal, son of Abdul Razak, a native of Thrissur district in Kerala.

The owner of a shop at Car Street, where Akmal tried to sell the ornaments on July 24, grew suspicious and informed the police. 

When the police subjected him to interrogation, he reportedly confessed that he had murdered his grandparents and then looted all the gold ornaments from their residence. 

The gruesome crime took place on July 23 at Vadekkekad in Trissur district. The accused then fled to Mangaluru along with stolen ornaments. 

The authorities confiscated several items, including one knife, one screwdriver, one Mangaluru University marks card, one passport, a wallet containing his identity cards, one pearl chain, three pairs of earrings, one small gold chain with a pendant, five finger rings, and two gold bangles.

The police team, led by Inspector Raghavendra Byndoor, included Crime Branch ASI Damodar, and officers Madan, Satheesh, and Guru.
 

