  2. Sri Lanka president flees as angry protesters storm his residence amid worsened crisis

July 9, 2022

Colombo, July 9: Thousands of protesters broke through police barricades in Colombo and barged into the president's official residence today, the latest expression of public anger in the nation of 22 million people battling an unprecedented economic crisis.

Latest Developments

>> Beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in Colombo before protesters gathered to demand his resignation stormed the compound.

>> "The President was escorted to safety," the source said, adding that troops fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President's Palace.

>> Gotabaya Rajapaksa was moved to the Army headquarters last night following intelligence reports that the situation at Saturday's planned rally "would go out of control", a top government source said. On Friday, three judges refused police requests to outlaw Saturday's protests.

>> Thousands of protesters -- many of whom packed into buses, trains and trucks from several parts of the country to reach Colombo -- surrounded the president's official residence this morning after breaking barricades set up by the police. Several military personnel have also joined citizens as they demand the resignation of President Rajapaksa.

>> The police fired shots in the air but were unable to stop the angry crowd from surrounding the building, a witness was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

>> "We have told Gota over and over again to go home but he is still clinging onto power. We will not stop until he listens to us," said Sampath Perera, a 37-year-old fisherman who took an overcrowded bus from the seaside town of Negombo 45 km (30 miles) north of Colombo, to join the protest. The protesters even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, officials said.

>> "The curfew was not a deterrent, in fact it encouraged more people to get on the streets in defiance," a top defence official was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. 

>> "In my entire life I have never seen the country United like this with one goal to throw out a failed Leader. The writing is now on YOUR official house WALL. Please go in peace," Sanath Jayasuriya, a former cricketer, tweeted with #GoHomeGota.

>> Sixteen MPs from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have requested the president to resign immediately.

>> Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who would assume the presidency in the event of Mr Rajapaksa's resignation, has called an urgent cabinet meeting to discuss a "swift resolution" to the political crisis, his office said.

>> Sri Lanka is facing severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited supplies of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades.

>> The country has sought a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund to ease the dollar drought.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 3,2022

Udupi, July 3: A 28-year-old man was confirmed dead while another is still missing after the car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into the sea near the Varahamahaswami temple on the national highway 66 in Maravanthe in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Two others who were in the car got themselves rescued and were admitted to a hospital. Sources said that the car was moving from Koteshwara to Byndoor. 

The fire and emergency services department staff pulled the car to the shore on today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Viraj Acharya, son of Ramesh Acharya Neramballi. Ramesh has a marble business in Kundapur and is a resident of Golibettu, Beejady. 

Roshan, a relative of Viraj was sitting in the front seat and was washed away by the waves. His body is still not retrieved despite many efforts by the police and the local people.

Other two- Sandesh and Karthik, who are also relatives of Viraj were in the rear seats. They both got thrown out of the car as the car slipped towards the sea. 

After the mishap, injured Sandesh reached the main road and tried to stop the vehicles for help. Later, he walked to Trasi Junction, about 2-km away from the spot and informed a few youths, who in turn rushed to the mishap spot and traced another injured Karthik.

Sandesh is said to be severely injured and has been admitted to Adarsha Hospital in Kundapur. Karthik sustained minor injuries.

Police sources said that Viraj, who drove the car did not have a clear view of the curve ahead due to heavy fog. The incident happened around 1 am, sources added. The Gangolli police are investigating the case.

News Network
July 7,2022

Mangaluru, July 7: Three labourers were killed in landslide amidst heavy rains at Kajebailu near Panjikallu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district last night.

The mishap occurred as the hill collapsed and fell on the house of one Henry Carlo at around 8.45 pm on Wednesday, July 6. Five Kerala-based labourers were working on a farm of Carlo. At the time of the landslide, one labourer was out of the house.

Fire personnel removed soil and rescued three labourers however two of them succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. Carlo had built a shed near his house for the labourers where five of them were staying.

The deceased labourers are identified as Biju Palakkad, aged 45, Babu Kottayam, 46 and Santhosh Alaphuzha, 46. Meanwhile Johny kannur, 44 is under treatment. 

News Network
July 9,2022

Colombo, July 9: Hours after storming into Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house, angry protesters on Saturday evening broke into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and set it on fire. 

This comes amid an unprecedented economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees.

"Protesters have broken into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and have set it on fire," his office said in a statement.

The incident comes hours after Wickremesinghe said he was resigning after party leaders in parliament demanded both he and president Gotabaya Rajapaksa step down.

Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters stormed the residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. After storming the gates of the presidential palace, hundreds of people could be seen in live broadcasts on social media walking through its rooms, with some among the boisterous crowd jumping into the compound's pool, AFP reported.

Some were seen laughing and lounging in the stately bedrooms of the residence, with one pulling out what he claimed was a pair of the president's underwear.

Not long earlier, troops guarding the residence fired in the air to hold the crowd back until Rajapaksa was safely removed.

