Stay vigilant and exercise caution: Canada issues fresh travel advisory for its citizens in India

September 26, 2023

Toronto, Sept 26: Updating travel advisory for its citizens in India, Canada has asked them to “remain vigilant and exercise caution” in the wake of a diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution,” the Canadian government said in an update.

The latest update issued by Canada mentioned, ‘Safety and security – calls for protests; Entry and exit requirements – visa services suspended’

India had issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals and students living in Canada last week, and also announced its decision to stop all categories of visas, including e-visas, for Canadian nationals.

The strongly-worded advisory said that in “view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution”.

It also advised its nationals to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.

Canada had rejected the Indian travel advisory issued by India, and said that it is one of the safest countries in the world.

Recently, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar urged the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to set up a helpline for Indian students and NRIs in Canada amid rising diplomatic tension between the two countries.

India is likely to cancel the registration of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders for carrying out pro-Khalistan and anti-India activities, media reports said, citing sources.

Tensions flared between India and Canada following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations that India was behind the killing of Nijjar — a designated terrorist in India. 

India rejected the allegations, calling them “absurd and motivated”.

September 26,2023

The Bengaluru bandh called by farmers and Kannada organisations on Tuesday and backed by the BJP and JD(S) in protest against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu evoked partial response, with most of the public services functioning normally, but fewer people venturing out.

'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti,' an umbrella outfit of farmers' associations and other organisations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar, has given the call for today's dawn-to-dusk (6 am to 6 pm) Bengaluru shutdown.

Shanthakumar and other leaders of the 'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti were detained by the police at the Mysuru Bank circle, as they were trying to hold a protest march towards Town Hall.

Several activists of Kannada organisations were also whisked away by the police at Town Hall, as they gathered there to stage a protest.

Farmers' leaders and Kannada activists hit out at the government for allegedly using police force to curtail the protests and bandh.

Farmers and pro-Kannada organisations are likely to stage a protest at the Freedom Park, which is a designated place for such demonstrations.

City police have taken adequate security measures to respond to any violence that may happen during the protests. About 100 platoons have been deployed.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in place across the city from midnight on Monday to midnight on Tuesday in the wake of the bandh.

Also, according to existing restrictions and court orders, there is no permission for any bandh or procession in the city, he said, 'No one can forcefully implement the bandh by using force, other than in cases where someone wants to observe it voluntarily.'

Meanwhile, a Karnataka bandh, a state-wide shutdown, has been called, on September 29 by 'Kannada Okkuta', an umbrella organisation for Kannada organisations, led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj. They are not supporting today's bandh.

Bengaluru Urban district Deputy Commissioner Dayananda K A has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city on Tuesday, in view of the bandh.

Though cab services, autos and hotels/ restaurants were seen operating, drivers and hotel operators said not many people were coming out to utilise the services.

Similar is the case with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses and Metro rail services, as the usual rush was not seen at bus and metro stations.

Ola-Uber Drivers' Association and Hotel Owners' Association have said that their services will be normal today.

They have extended support for the September 29 Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations, stating that in the midst of financial difficulties, they cannot afford to lose two days of work.

Most private companies and firms, including those in the IT sector, asked their employees to work from home.

Some malls in the city have decided to remain shut. Many shops and establishments were also seen not functioning as usual in the morning hours.

The opposition BJP and JD(S) which have been targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of failing the state by releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, have supported today's bandh, and have announced that they will take part in the agitation.

With protests intensifying, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday had said the government will not curtail them but underlined the importance of maintaining peace.

Protests have continued in various parts of Karnataka, following the Supreme Court's refusal to interfere with orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Regulation Committee, directing the state to release 5,000 cusecs of water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Farmers organisations and pro-Kannada outfits have been staging protests in Cauvery river basin districts Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, Bengaluru and other parts expressing their anger and urging the state government not to release water to the neighbouring state.

Karnataka has been maintaining that it is not in a position to release water, taking into account its own need for drinking water and irrigation for standing crops in the Cauvery basin areas, as there has been water scarcity due to deficit monsoon rains.

September 13,2023

Morocco finds itself reeling from the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that struck the country last Friday. The disaster has left a trail of destruction, with at least 2,901 lives lost and 5,530 individuals injured.

The earthquake’s impact has been most acutely felt in the form of collapsed buildings, which have claimed the lives of many victims. The Moroccan government has reported that a significant number of the deceased were trapped under the rubble, adding to the scale of the tragedy.

According to reports, the rural communities lining with the valleys and peaks of the Atlas Mountains, situated in close proximity to Marrakesh, are the most affected.

The village of Tafeghaghte, located approximately 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Marrakesh, has borne the brunt of this seismic catastrophe. Virtually every structure in this mountainous village has been razed to the ground as a result of the earthquake’s destructive force. In the aftermath of the disaster, both survivors and the bodies of the deceased are being actively sought by civilian volunteers and Moroccan military personnel, reflecting a collective effort to respond to this tragedy.

In response to the crisis, an international effort has been mobilized to aid in search and rescue operations. Teams from countries including Britain, Spain, and Qatar have joined forces with the Moroccan military in a race against time.

The earthquake occured at 03:41:01 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 18.5 km. The magnitude of the earthquake caused pulses to travel from Sidi Ifni in the south to Rabat in the north and beyond.

Residents are being cautioned by authorities to remain vigilant in the coming days as the area continues to experience aftershocks, with a 4.2 magnitude tremor occurring on Sunday. 

September 17,2023

India pacer Mohammed Siraj snapped up four wickets in the space of five deliveries against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

India, forced to bowl first, broke the Lankan top-order into shreds on the back of Siraj’s fiery new-ball burst. Siraj first removed Pathum Nissanka and followed up with wickets of Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dhananjaya de Silva to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 12 for five in four overs.

Siraj’s manic over began with the wicket of Nissanka, who pushed a length delivery to the right of point and found a low catch from Ravindra Jadeja. The in-form Samarawickrama was then trapped leg-before for a two-ball duck before Charith Asalanka chipped his first ball to Ishan Kishan at cover. While de Silva averted the hat-trick ball with a four through long-on, Siraj returned with a sharp delivery that induced a caught-behind wicket.

Siraj continued his impressive spell and bagged a five-wicket haul, castling Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka for a four-ball duck in his third over. Marching into his sixth over of the opening spell, Siraj bagged his maiden six-wicket haul, cleaning up Kusal Mendis with a straighter delivery.

The 29-year-old also equalled former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas for the quickest ODI five-for, reaching the feat in just 16 balls. Vaas achieved the milestone against Bangladesh in 2003.

Siraj also completed 50 ODI wickets during the spell, reaching the milestone in his 29th ODI, the joint-fourth-quickest among all Indian bowlers. In terms of balls bowled, Siraj (1002) is the second-fastest man to 50 ODI wickets behind Ajantha Mendis (847 balls).

