  Stop making civilians 'pay with their lives and future': UN chief's plea on Oct. 7 anniversary

Stop making civilians ‘pay with their lives and future’: UN chief’s plea on Oct. 7 anniversary

October 7, 2025

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza, Israel and the wider region, as he urged leaders to stop taking action that causes civilians to “pay with their lives and their futures.”

Marking the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups against Israel, he also reiterated his demand for the unconditional release of all hostages still held in the territory.

“End the suffering for all,” Guterres said of the situation in Gaza. “This is a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale that defies comprehension.”

Hamas’s “large-scale terror attack” two years ago left more than 1,250 Israelis and foreign nationals dead. More than 250 people, including women, children and the elderly, were abducted and taken to Gaza.

The ensuing assault on the territory by the Israeli military has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and hundreds of thousands have been injured. The UN believes these figures to be underestimates, given the possibility that thousands of bodies remain buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

“The horror of that dark day will be forever seared in the memories of us all,” Guterres said of the events of Oct. 7.

“Two years later, hostages remain captive in deplorable conditions. I have met with hostages’ families and survivors who shared their unbearable pain.”

He urged all those involved to “release the hostages, unconditionally and immediately,” and to make moves toward achieving a permanent ceasefire agreement and a credible political process that prevents further bloodshed.

US President Donald Trump’s recent peace proposal represented “an opportunity that must be seized to bring this tragic conflict to an end,” Guterres said.

He also stressed that the rule of international law must always be respected, and reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to support for peace efforts.

“After two years of trauma, we must choose hope. Now,” he added.

The memory of victims of the conflict must be honored not only with remembrances, Guterres said, but through actions that lead to a “just and lasting peace in which Israelis, Palestinians and all the peoples of the region live side by side in security, dignity and mutual respect.” 

September 29,2025

As the Asia Cup 2025 concluded on Sunday, with Team India crowned champions, the finale was nothing short of a drama-fest — from Pakistani players being booed by Indian fans to a delayed post-match presentation. Here are five moments that escalated on- and off-field tensions between the two teams — making it an infamous match for the books.

Two toss presenters to speak with the captains of India and Pakistan

For the first time in the history of the sport, the toss interview was conducted by two presenters, as the Pakistan Cricket Board requested a neutral face. Former cricketer Ravi Shastri, who had hosted the toss in the previous two India-Pakistan encounters, was joined by Waqar Younis for the joint interview.

Bumrah's ‘crashing plane’ send-off

As Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Haris Rauf, he gestured a plane crashing — in response to Rauf’s earlier “flight” celebration, which had earned him a 30 per cent match fee fine from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Both gestures continue to trend on social media, with Bumrah’s act being seen as a moment of poetic justice.

Salman Ali Agha throwing the runners-up cheque

In another dramatic moment, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was seen throwing away the runners-up cheque during the post-match presentation. As ACC representative Aminul Islam handed him the prize, he flung it off the dais and walked out amid loud booing from the crowd.

Indian team refusing to accept the trophy

In an unprecedented move, Team India declined to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. After a delayed post-match ceremony, the ACC announced that the Indian team would not be receiving the trophy on stage.

Mohsin Naqvi walking away with the Asia Cup trophy

As chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” echoed around Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the ACC confirmed India would not collect the trophy, Mohsin Naqvi walked away with it in hand. Captain Suryakumar Yadav later confirmed his disappointment:

“It was a hard-earned victory. We’ve been here since the 4th, and played two back-to-back games. I feel we deserved it. The win is what matters. Asia Cup 2025 Champions — that’s written everywhere. The world knows we won. What more can we ask for?”

But he added proudly: “My real trophies are in the dressing room — all 14 players and the support staff. Those are the real trophies.”

September 24,2025

A growing global movement is demanding that Israel be banned from world football, as the death toll of Palestinian athletes under Israeli bombardment continues to mount.

Fourteen-year-old Mohammed Ramez Al-Sultan, a youth player at Gaza’s Al-Hilal Club, was killed alongside 14 family members in an Israeli airstrike last week. Just days earlier, fellow Al-Hilal player Malik Abu Al-Amaren was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces while waiting for food aid. Suleiman al-Obeid, the “Palestinian Pelé,” and Mohammed Barakat, the “Legend of Khan Younis,” were also among dozens of football stars killed in Israel’s ongoing assault.

According to the Palestine Football Association (PFA), Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 774 members of the sports community, including 355 football players, while many others remain missing under rubble. In December, Gaza’s main football stadium was even turned into a detention and torture camp by Israeli forces.

The destruction of sports infrastructure and indiscriminate killing of athletes has fueled outrage worldwide. A new campaign, “Game Over Israel,” launched with a billboard in New York’s Times Square, calls on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel, as they did with Russia just four days after its invasion of Ukraine.

The initiative has gained backing from football icons like Eric Cantona, Gary Lineker, Walter Zenga, as well as public figures including Liam Cunningham, Yanis Varoufakis, and Richard Falk. They accuse FIFA of hypocrisy for tolerating genocide while preaching fair play.

Cantona noted: “We are now more than 700 days into genocide, yet Israel still plays. Why the double standards? FIFA and UEFA must suspend Israel, and clubs everywhere must refuse to play them.”

Governments and football associations are also joining in: Spain’s Prime Minister has called for Israeli teams to be banned, Italy’s Coaches’ Association has urged suspension, and Norway pledged to donate proceeds from its match against Israel to Gaza aid.

Despite repeated appeals from the PFA, FIFA continues to stall, handing the issue to committees instead of taking decisive action. FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has been widely condemned for political coziness with pro-Israel allies, ignoring the bloodshed in Gaza.

Supporters of the boycott say football can be the cultural domino that triggers wider isolation of Israel. As campaign manager Ashish Prashar put it: “Football is the first domino. There should be no normalization in abnormal times.”

September 23,2025

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday warned that unemployment and corruption will continue to rise if elections are manipulated. He asserted that India’s youth will no longer tolerate “job theft” or “vote theft.”

Linking the country’s growing unemployment to alleged electoral malpractice, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of staying in power through “stolen votes” and of keeping institutions “captive,” while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preoccupied with PR, celebrity endorsements, and “the profits of billionaires.”

“Breaking the hopes of the youth and pushing them into desperation has become the hallmark of this government,” he said in a post on ‘X’, sharing a video montage contrasting lathi-charges against protesting job-seeking youth with Modi planting saplings, feeding peacocks, and practicing yoga.

Highlighting the government’s duty to provide employment, Rahul Gandhi said, “When any government comes to power with the trust of the people, its first responsibility is to create jobs and opportunities for youth. But the BJP does not win elections honestly.”

He added, “That is why unemployment has reached its highest level in 45 years. That is why jobs are declining, recruitment processes are collapsing, and the youth’s future is being pushed into darkness. Every exam paper leak and recruitment scandal is linked to corruption.”

The Congress leader stressed that the youth of India, who “work hard, dream, and struggle for their future,” now understand that the fight is not just for jobs but also against electoral malpractice.

“Until elections are free and fair, unemployment and corruption will continue to rise. The youth will no longer tolerate the looting of jobs or the theft of votes. Freeing India from unemployment and vote theft is now the greatest form of patriotism,” he said.

