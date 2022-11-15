  1. Home
  2. Sunak greenlights 3,000 UK visas for young Indian professionals after meeting PM Modi

November 16, 2022

New Delhi, Nov 16: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given the go-ahead to 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year.

The British government said that India is the first visa-national country to benefit from such a scheme, highlighting the strength of the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership agreed last year.

"Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years," the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

This announcement from the Downing Street readout came hours after Sunak met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the G20 Summit. This was their first meeting after the first Indian-origin British PM assumed office last month.

"Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali," PM Modi's Office said in a tweet.

Under the new UK-India Young Professionals Scheme, the UK will offer 3,000 places annually to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work in UK for up to two years. The scheme will be reciprocal.

"The launch of the scheme is a significant moment both for our bilateral relationship with India and the UK's wider commitment to forging stronger links with the Indo-Pacific region to strengthen both our economies," Downing Street said in a statement.

It said that the UK has more links with India than almost any country in the Indo-Pacific region. Nearly a quarter of all international students in the UK are from India, and Indian investment into the UK supports 95,000 jobs across the UK.

The UK is currently negotiating a trade deal with India — if agreed, it will be the first deal of its kind that India has made with a European country. It would build on the UK-India trading relationship — already worth £24 billion — allowing the UK to seize opportunities presented by India's growing economy.

In parallel to the mobility partnership with India, the British government said it is also strengthening its ability to remove immigration offenders.

"A landmark Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the UK and India in May 2021 aimed at increasing mobility between our countries, returning those with no right to be in the UK and India respectively and sharing best practice on organised immigration crime," the UK PMO added. 

News Network
November 2,2022

Seoul, Nov 2: North Korea has reportedly launched at least 10 missiles of various types on Wednesday, prompting the South to urge its citizens on a nearby island to take shelter.

"North Korea fired at least 10 missiles of various types today towards the east and west," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The launch had South Korean officials sound a rare air raid warning for the island of Ulleungdo, JCS said, telling residents to "evacuate to the nearest underground shelter."

The Japanese coastguard also warned the vessels sailing in the waters to take care.

Both the South and Japan called national security meetings following the launch.

"As we see tensions rising in the Korean Peninsula, I would like to hold a national security meeting as soon as possible," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Hours earlier, North Korea warned the US and the South will “pay the most horrible price in history” amid their ongoing aerial drills.

The war games, dubbed Vigilant Storm, feature nearly 240 warplanes conducting about 1,600 sorties, US Air Force said in a recent statement, boasting that the exercises were unprecedented in their size.

On Monday, North Korea issued a strongly-worded message of caution aimed at the US and the South, warning them against continuing their joint military drills and vowing more powerful response to the US's provocations.

"The situation in the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity has entered the serious confrontation phase of power for power again due to the ceaseless and reckless military moves of the US and South Korea," North Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that was carried by the country's official KCNA news agency.

"If the US continuously persists in the grave military provocations, the DPRK will take into account more powerful follow-up measures," the statement added, using the initials of the North's official name.

Washington and Seoul have markedly stepped up their muscle-flexing near the North's maritime border and airspace, as means of deterring another nuclear test by Pyongyang, which conducted its last such test in 2017.

North Korea, on the other hand, considers the drills to be an exercise for a pending invasion, and has been conducting a flurry of back-to-back missile launches, artillery fire drills, and aerial exercises since the beginning of this year.

News Network
November 13,2022

Istanbul, Nov 13: A strong explosion in a busy area at the heart of a busy pedestrian street in Turkey's port city of Istanbul has left several people dead and many others injured, according to the local governor, published videos and Turkish media.

The blast, reportedly caused by a bomb, occurred shortly after 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) on Sunday in the famous Istiklal shopping street in the Beyoglu district, which is popular with locals and tourists. The cause of the blast has not been made clear yet.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the Istanbul explosion.

The governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya, says four people have been killed and 38 others wounded in the explosion. Other reports, however, have put the fatalities at as many as 11 with 15 others injured.

State broadcaster TRT and other media showed ambulances and police heading to the scene.

The nearby Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

The area has been evacuated.

Images shared on social media at the time of the explosion indicated it could be heard from far away and that there were also flames. A wide black crater is also visible on the images as well as several bodies on the ground nearby.

Local media said crime inspectors were on the scene and Anadolu reported that the Istanbul chief public prosecutor's office had launched an investigation into the blast.

Istiklal avenue was affected during a series of attacks targeting Istanbul in 2015-2016 claimed by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group. 

News Network
November 3,2022

Mandya, Nov 3: The row over Jamia Masjid at Srirangapatna, Mandya district, has resurfaced with a section of hardline Hindutva outfits deciding to file a petition against the mosque before the High Court of Karnataka.

Bajrang Sene district unit claimed that the mosque was constructed by destroying Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy temple, and urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to clear the mosque and hand over the land to the Hindus to construct the temple. 

Interestingly, the plaintiff will be Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy, the deity. In all, 108 devotees will be filing petitions in this regard, according to B Manjunath, state president of Bajrang Sene.

Inscriptions on the mosque written in Persian, however state that Tipu Sultan as the builder of the Mosque.

It may be mentioned that the Hindutva outfits have been demanding the district administration to give permission to do puja at the Masjid, claiming it to be a temple.

Manjunath said that the petition would be filed in a couple of days, while suitable evidence had been collected to prove that the structure was built by destroying the temple.

The Jamia Masjid, also called Masjid-e-Ala is located inside the Srirangapatna Fort in Srirangapatna in Mandya District in Karnataka. It was built in 1786-87, during the regime of Tipu Sultan.

The mosque has three inscriptions that mentions the nine names of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. The inscriptions also mention the way Tipu Sultan as the builder of the mosque. In modern times, the mosque is maintained and administered by the Bangalore Circle of Archaeological Survey of India. The mosque has a Madrasa and a cloister for rooms.

