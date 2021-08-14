  1. Home
  2. Taliban seize Logar province, attack northern city Mazar-e-Sharif; Kabul just 50 miles away

Agencies
August 14, 2021

Kabul, Aug 14: The Taliban seized a province just south of Afghanistan's capital and launched a multi-pronged assault early Saturday on Mazar-e-Sharif, a major city in the north defended by powerful former warlords, Afghan officials said.

Homa Ahmadi, a lawmaker from Logar, says the Taliban control the entire province, including its capital, and reached a district in the neighbouring Kabul province on Saturday. That puts the insurgents less than 80 km (50 miles) south of the nation's capital.

The Taliban have also captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan less than three weeks before the United States is set to withdraw its last troops.

Munir Ahmad Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor in northern Balkh province, meanwhile said the Taliban attacked the city of Mazar-e-Sharif from several directions, setting off heavy fighting on its outskirts. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had flown to Mazar-e-Sharif on Wednesday to rally the city's defences, meeting with several militia commanders allied with the government.

The Taliban captured much of southern Afghanistan in recent days in a rapid offensive that has raised fears of a full takeover. Their lightning advance has left the Western-backed government in control of a smattering of provinces in the center and east, as well as Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif.

The withdrawal of foreign forces and the swift retreat of Afghanistan's own troops — despite hundreds of billions of dollars in US aid over the years — has raised fears the Taliban could return to power or the country could be plunged into civil war.

The first Marines from a contingent of 3,000 arrived on Friday to help partially evacuate the US Embassy. The rest are set to arrive by Sunday, and their deployment has raised questions about whether the administration will meet its August 31 withdrawal deadline.

The Taliban meanwhile released a video in which an unnamed insurgent announced the takeover of the main radio station in the southern city of Kandahar, which fell to the insurgents earlier this week.

The station has been renamed the Voice of Sharia, or Islamic law. He said all employees were present and would broadcast news, political analysis and recitations of the Quran, the Islamic holy book. It appears the station will no longer play music.

It was not clear if the Taliban had purged the previous employees or allowed them to return to work. Most residents of Kandahar sport the traditional dress favored by the Taliban. The man in the video congratulated the people of Kandahar on the Taliban's victory.

The Taliban have operated mobile radio stations over the years, but have not operated a station inside a major city since they ruled the country from 1996-2001. At that time, they also ran a station called Voice of Sharia out of Kandahar, the birthplace of the militant group. Music was banned.

The US invaded shortly after the 9/11 attacks, which al-Qaida planned and carried out while being sheltered by Taliban. After rapidly ousting the Taliban, the US shifted toward nation-building, hoping to create a modern Afghan state after decades of war and unrest.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden announced a timeline for the withdrawal of all US troops by the end of August, pledging to end America's longest war. His predecessor, President Donald Trump, had reached an agreement with the Taliban to pave the way for a US pullout.

Biden's announcement set the latest offensive in motion. The Taliban, who have long controlled large parts of the Afghan countryside, moved quickly to seize provincial capitals, border crossings and other key infrastructure. They are now within 80 km (50 miles) of Kabul.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled their homes, with many fearing a return to the Taliban's oppressive rule. The group had previously governed Afghanistan under a harsh version of Islamic law in which women were largely confined to the home.

August 10,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A woman from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada has reportedly lost Rs 5.61 a cyber fraudster who had allegedly fooled her by assuring of a temporary job through SMS.  

The victim, Poornima R, wife of Ravishankar D K, has lodged a complaint with city cybercrime police station in the city in this regard.

According to the complainant, she received a stranger’s call from mobile number 9324118159, who introduced himself as Kartik and claimed that he was recruiting urgently for part time work and one can earn Rs 3,000 to 8,000 per day. 

He sent an SMS to contact https://wa.me/+917259213629 for the same. When Poornima believed and contacted the given number, she was sent htps://fun-earn.com/Home/Public/reg/smid/478150 link.

When Poornima registered herself on the link, Rs 100 was credited to her account instantly. Later in the website that was sent to the woman by the stranger, she was given one by one tasks to complete and fleeced of Rs 5,61,537.

August 2,2021

olymp.jpg

The Indian women's hockey team scripted history on Monday by qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, beating three-time champions Australia by a solitary goal here.

A day after the Indian men's team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap, the world no. 9 women's side also entered the history books with a phenomenally gritty performance.

Coming into the match, the odds were totally against India as in world no.2 Australia, a mighty unbeaten opponent, awaited them in the last eight round.

But the Indians, determined to prove a point, produced a strong and brave performance to eke out the narrow win over the Hockeyroos.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion when it mattered and converted India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the Australians.

India's best performance in the Olympics came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games where they finished fourth out of six teams.

In that edition of the Games, women's hockey made its debut in the Olympics and the sport was played in a round-robin format with top two teams qualifying for the final.

The Rani Rampal-led side will play Argentina in the semifinal on Wednesday.

August 1,2021

hokyk.jpg

Tokyo, Aug 1: A determined Indian men's hockey team advanced to the Olympic semifinals for the first time in 49 years, beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Sunday, a triumph which leaves the side within touching distance of a medal that has proved elusive for over four decades.

The eight-time former Olympic champions scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win.

Great Britain's lone goal was scored by Sam Ward from a penalty corner in the 45th minute.

India will take on world champions Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday.

India's last of the eight Olympic gold medals came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games but there were no semifinals in that edition as only six teams participated in the event.

For a country that gave the world stalwarts like Major Dhyan Chand and Balbir Singh Senior among others, it has been especially painful to watch the hockey teams' Olympic debacles before this edition.

The last time India featured in the semifinals of the Olympics was in 1972 Munich Games where they lost 0-2 to arch-rivals Pakistan.

It was the edition in which American swimming legend Mark Spitz won seven gold medals, a feat which was overshadowed by the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes and coaches by Palestinian terrorists at the Olympic Village.

Belgium defeated Spain 3-1 in another quarterfinal to seal their place in the last four round.

The other semifinal of the men's hockey competition will be played between Australia and Germany.

By virtue of this win, India now have a 5-4 win-loss record over Great Britain in the Olympic Games.

In Sunday's tie, Great Britain enjoyed the early share of exchanges, earning their first penalty corner as early as in the third minute but India defended well to keep the danger away.

The Indians got their footing into the match as time went by and took the lead in the seventh minute through Dilpreet, who pushed the ball past Great Britain goalkeeper after being fed by Simranjeet Singh.

It was Simranjeet who created the chance after he stole the ball from a Great Britain defender just outside the latter's circle.

Two minutes from the first quarter, India custodian PR Sreejesh made fine reflex saves to deny Great Britain.

The Indians didn't let their rivals settle down and doubled their lead seconds into the second quarter through Gurjant.

It was Hardik who created the opportunity by intercepting a pass just outside the Great Britain 'D' and then sent the ball to an unmarked Gurjant, who kept a calm head to put the ball into the net through the legs of opposition goalkeeper Oliver Payne.

In the 35th minute, Gurjant had another chance to extend the lead but his reverse hit from a tight angle was easily saved by Payne.

Thereafter, it was all Great Britain as they pressed numbers in front in search of goals.

Leading by two goals, the Indians dropped back and tried to defend the lead but the move proved costly as minutes from the end of the third quarter Great Britain secured four back-to-back penalty corners the last of which was put into the back of the net by Ward.

With 15 more minutes remaining and just a goal behind, Great Britain went on the offensive in the final quarter, throwing numbers into their attacks as the Indians struggled to control the onslaught.

Great Britain succeeded in their efforts as they earned three more penalty corners in the match but their doubtable Sreejesh rose to the occasion and pulled off saves after saves to keep his side ahead.

India extended their lead against the run of play in the 57th minute when Hardik scored with a rebound from a counter-attack after his initial shot was saved by Great Britain goalkeeper Payne.

That goal sealed the tie in India's favour as down by two goals and with just three minutes remaining, Great Britain players' shoulders dropped down.

Once the hooter went off to declare the match's end, Indian players had tears of joy as they hugged and congratulated each other.

