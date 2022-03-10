  1. Home
Tectonic shift in South Korea politics as conservative Yoon Suk-yeol elected president

March 10, 2022

Seoul, Mar 10: Conservative South Korean opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol rode to victory in the country's tight presidential election on a wave of discontent over economic policy, scandals, and gender wars, reshaping the political future of Asia's fourth-largest economy.

His victory in Wednesday's bitterly fought election means a remarkable turnaround for the main conservative bloc, now known as the People Power Party, which had been struggling to regroup since the 2017 snap election was held after the impeachment and ouster of then President Park Geun-hye. Yoon has pledged to stamp out graft, foster justice and create a more level economic playing field, while seeking a "reset" with China and a tougher stance towards reclusive North Korea, which has launched a record number of missiles in recent months.

He faces the challenge of uniting a country of 52 million riven by gender and generational divisions, growing inequality and surging home prices.

Yoon, 60, will replace incumbent Moon Jae-in, of the centre-left Democratic Party, who is constitutionally limited to a single term that will end in May.

A former prosecutor-general initially appointed by Moon before falling out and gaining notoriety over investigations of top presidential aides, Yoon's lack of elected political experience was seen as both a liability and an asset.

His campaign was marked by gaffes and controversy but benefited as the race became a referendum on Moon's economic policies from jobs to housing to wealth inequality.

"I would pay attention to people's livelihoods, provide warm welfare services to the needy, and make utmost efforts so that our country serves as a proud, responsible member of the international community and the free world," Yoon said at a victory ceremony with supporters.

The election was one of the closest in recent history and came after an unusually bitter election campaign marred by scandals and smears. Both candidates' disapproval ratings matched their popularity as scandals, mud-slinging and gaffes dominated what was dubbed the "unlikeable election".

Yoon edged out the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung with 48.6% of the vote to 47.8%, with around 99.8% of the ballots counted as of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday (2030 GMT Wednesday). A formal announcement is expected to be made later on Thursday morning.

Confronting crisis

Lee's loss casts doubt on Moon's legacy, including his signature efforts to engage with North Korea, which have largely been stalled since talks fell apart in 2019.

The new president will likely face an almost immediate crisis with Pyongyang, which appears to be preparing to launch a spy satellite and has suggested it could resume testing of long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017.

Yoon has vowed to forge even closer ties with the United States - South Korea's only treaty ally - in the face of increased missile activity by North Korea and competition with China, which is the South's largest trading partner.

The White House congratulated Yoon, saying President Joe Biden looked forward to working closely with him to bolster the alliance.

More than 77% of South Korea's 44 million eligible voters cast ballots to pick their next leader, despite an unprecedented surge in new COVID-19 cases - with a record 342,446 posted on Wednesday.

Yoon said he would work with opposition parties to heal polarised politics and foster unity.

"Our competition is over for now," he said in an acceptance speech, thanking and consoling Lee and other rivals. "We have to join hands and unite into one for the people and the country."

At a separate ceremony with supporters, Yoon said he would put top priority on "national unity," adding all people should be treated equally regardless of their regional, political and socioeconomic differences.

The Democratic Party will still control the one-house National Assembly, meaning Yoon's agenda and appointments, including prime minister, will require cooperation with his political rivals.

Lee had conceded defeat and congratulated his opponent.

"I did my best, but failed to live up to your expectations," he told a news conference, blaming his "shortcomings".

February 24,2022

Ukraine's military command has said government forces killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.

"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.

Separately, authorities in Kiev also said confirmed deaths in Ukrainian military had risen to five.

The Ukrainian military has claimed to have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave.

"According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down," the army general staff said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced "special military operation" in Ukraine, in a dramatic escalation that drew scathing condemnation by the West.

Ukraine's air defence systems 'eliminated': Russia

Russia's defence ministry said it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems.

"Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies.

Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine

Russia's ground forces have crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service has said.

Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said.

It said one of its servicemen died in a shelling attack along the Crimean border, the first officially confirmed military death of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine asks Türkiye to close Black Sea waterways to Russia

Ukraine has asked Türkiye to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships.

Under a 1936 pact, Ankara has control over the straits and can limit warship passages during wartime or if threatened.

"We are calling for the air space, Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to be closed. We have conveyed our relevant demand to the Turkish side," Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar told a news conference in Ankara.

"At the same time, we want sanctions imposed on the Russian side." 

EU, NATO, G7 to launch 'massive sanctions'

Germany has said the EU, NATO and the G7 would work to hit Russia with severe sanctions after the Kremlin launched an air and ground assault on Ukraine.

"We will launch the full package with the most massive sanctions against Russia and we will strengthen our security and our allies," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"We have not chosen this situation," she added, but "if we don't stand up to it now, we will pay an even higher price".

March 4,2022

The fire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been extinguished, Ukrainian emergency services said, after Kiev blamed Russian military shelling for the blaze.

Ukraine's emergency services said it was able to put out the fire after the Russian military eventually allowed rescuers to access the site.

"At 06:20 (04:20 GMT) the fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar was extinguished.

There are no victims," the emergency services said in a statement on Facebook.

Zelenskyy had earlier begged world leaders to wake up and prevent Europe from "dying from a nuclear disaster" after Russian forces attacked the continent's largest plant.

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'nuclear terror' after plant fire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of resorting to "nuclear terror" and wanting to "repeat" the Chernobyl disaster after he said Russian forces shot at a nuclear power plant.

"No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units. This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror," he said in a video message.

Russia restricts access to BBC Russian service and Radio Liberty

Russia's communications watchdog has restricted access to BBC Russian service as well as Radio Liberty and the Meduza media outlet, the RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was being used to undermine the internal political situation and security in Russia. 

Ukraine authorities: Situation at nuclear power plant 'secured'

Ukrainian authorities have said the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was now secured after a fire broke out when the station came under fire from invading Russian forces.

"The director of the plant said that nuclear safety is now guaranteed. According to those responsible for the plant, a training building and a laboratory were affected by the fire," Oleksandr Starukh, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on Facebook.

The fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, broke out in a training building outside the plant's perimeter, the state emergency service said in a statement.

Separately, the plant's director told Ukraine 24 television that radiation security had been secured at the site. 

The UN's atomic watchdog warned of "severe danger" if the reactors were hit.

"IAEA Director-General @RafaelMGrossi speaks with #Ukraine PM Denys Shmygal and with Ukrainian nuclear regulator and operator about serious situation at #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, appeals for halt of use of force and warns of severe danger if reactors hit," the International Atomic Energy Agency tweeted.

March 3,2022

ukraineexplosion.jpg

Russia's multi-pronged assault on Ukrainian cities continues on the eighth day of the war while the first major Ukrainian city, Kherson reportedly falls to Russian troops. On the other hand multiple powerful explosions rock Ukrainian capital Kyiv.  

The UN refugee agency has said one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.

The tally from UNHCR amounts to more than 2 percent of Ukraine's population on the move in under a week. The World Bank counted the population at 44 million at the end of 2020.

The UN agency has predicted that up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine but cautioned that even that projection could be revised upward.

In an email, UNHCR spokesperson Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams wrote: "Our data indicates we passed the 1M mark" as of midnight in central Europe, based on counts collected by national authorities.

Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russian forces have taken over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials have confirmed, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded a week ago.

"The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram. 

