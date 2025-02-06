Trump imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court for probing war crimes of Israel and US

  1. Home
Agencies
February 7, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order slapping sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) for what he called baseless investigations targeting America and its close ally Israel over genocide in Gaza.

Trump's order said on Thursday the court in The Hague had "abused its power" by issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who held talks with the US president on Tuesday.

The order also said the tribunal had engaged in "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting the United States and Israel," referring to ICC’s probes into US war crimes in Afghanistan and Israel's onslaught on Gaza.

The order includes asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials, employees, and their family members, along with anyone deemed to have helped the court's investigations.

Last November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former minister of military affairs, Yoav Gallant.

The warrants are for "crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024."

The court's Pre-Trial Chamber I issued warrants of arrest for Netanyahu and Gallant "for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest", it confirmed in a statement Thursday.

It was the first instance in the court's 22-year history it had issued arrest warrants for Western-allied senior officials.

In its statement, the ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber I, a panel of three judges, said it has rejected appeals by Israel challenging its jurisdiction.

Trump imposed financial sanctions and a visa ban during his first term on the ICC's then-prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, and other senior officials and staff in 2020.

Trump’s then-administration made the move after Bensouda launched an investigation into allegations of war crimes against US soldiers in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden lifted the sanctions soon after taking office in 2021.

In January 2024, the international court of justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel must take all measures within its power to prevent genocide in Gaza. However, the regime has ignored the court's verdict.

Cuba has now officially declared its intention to join South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ.  Cuba is the 14th country to join the case.

 In December 2023, South Africa initiated legal proceedings against Israel, accusing it of breaching the Genocide Convention in its treatment of Palestinians in Gaza.

News Network
February 5,2025

Americans have taken to the streets in Washington, D.C., protesting President Donald Trump’s scheme to take "long-term ownership" of the Gaza Strip.

“Gaza Strip is not for sale,” the protesters shouted on the city’s streets on Wednesday.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump had claimed that the United States would oversee clearing up of destroyed buildings, removing of unexploded ordnance, and “resettling” of Palestinians elsewhere.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it," he had purported.

‘Deploying American troops to Gaza’

Trump’s announcement came after the Israeli regime failed to realize its objective of forcing Gaza’s entire population to leave for neighboring Egypt, despite taking the coastal sliver under a war of genocide for over 15 months, during which the regime killed way upwards of 61,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Despite offering few details on how the scheme would be implemented, Trump suggested that displaced Palestinians could be sent to "other countries of interest with humanitarian hearts."

He also left open the possibility of deploying American troops in Gaza, stating, "If it’s necessary, we’ll do that."

‘New Riviera’

Trump predicted the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, home to more than two million Palestinians, could become “the Riviera” of the West Asia as he announced his plan to take control of it.

"The Riviera of the Middle East. This could be something that could be so magnificent," Trump said as he again voiced hopes that Palestinians could be removed from Gaza, and said the United States would redevelop the territory.

‘Recipe for chaos’

The so-called plan, which Trump described as a "long-term ownership position," was met with immediate condemnation from Palestinian groups.

The Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas called it a "recipe for chaos and tension in the region" and vowed that "our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass."

The group’s denouncement came amid predictions that the proposal could escalate tensions in the region and spark new waves of resistance across the Palestinian territories and beyond.

Some regional states, including Saudi Arabia, likewise firmly rejected any attempt to displace Palestinians, citing the Palestinian nation’s demand for establishment of their own independent state.

Trump’s comments also drew criticism from various activists and experts. Omar Baddar, a political analyst, slammed the announcement, saying, "He’s essentially declaring the destruction of Palestinian society and the scattering of its people."

American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib called out Trump for "openly calling for ethnic cleansing."

International law experts and human rights organizations have, meanwhile, raised concerns over the legality of Trump's proposal, warning that forced displacement and foreign occupation of Gaza would violate numerous international treaties and conventions.

"This plan disregards the rights of the Palestinian people and sets a dangerous precedent for unilateral land grabs," said Abed Ayoub, executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), a US-based civil rights organization.

Netanyahu, however, praised Trump as "the greatest friend Israel has ever had" and suggested that the scheme could "change history."

The ICC-wanted Israeli official’s trip to the US has already conjured up strong denouncement on the part of various regional and international organizations, figures, and groups over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Separately, Trump cast doubt on the stability of a ceasefire agreement between the Israeli regime and Hamas that is expected to end the genocide.

"The [Israeli] strikes could start tomorrow. There’s not a lot left to strike," he said amid Tel Aviv’s regular violations of the deal.

He also alleged that the “American-led plan” would lead to the war-wracked Palestinian territory’s “transformation.”

Critics, though, have argued that Trump's proposal could be intended to divert attention from ongoing controversies surrounding his administration, while US Senator Chris Murphy has called it a "reckless distraction from domestic issues."

Ashok Arora
January 28,2025

New York: NRI International Love All, a non-governmental organization founded on the principles of love, communal harmony, and universal brotherhood, hosted an online tribute event to honor the remarkable legacy of Dr. Manmohan Singh, one of India's most revered leaders.

Under the leadership of its International President, Mr. Ashok Arora, a distinguished Supreme Court advocate and former Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, the organization has consistently worked to promote the idea that "the world is one family"—a philosophy deeply rooted in the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The tribute event brought together participants from across the globe to celebrate the life and contributions of Dr. Manmohan Singh. In his opening remarks, Mr. Ashok Arora warmly welcomed attendees and set the tone by quoting a poignant line from the Hindi film Anand: "Anand mara nahi, Anand marte nahi; ache log amar ho jaate hain" (Anand doesn’t die; good people become immortal). He highlighted Dr. Singh’s immense contributions to India's progress, emphasizing his enduring legacy as a source of inspiration.

The event featured a diverse lineup of distinguished speakers, each reflecting on Dr. Singh’s extraordinary character and achievements:

Mr. Salim Khalifa, Chairman of the Saudi Arabia Chapter, described Dr. Singh as a leader defined by wisdom, truth, and humility. He emphasized that Dr. Singh's calm demeanor, gentle heart, and extraordinary vision made him a guiding light for generations to come.

Mr. Umakant Lakhera, a senior journalist, shared his experiences covering Dr. Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister, praising his transparency and respect for democratic principles. Mr. Lakhera recalled Dr. Singh’s media-friendly approach, recounting how he encouraged tough questions and upheld accountability.

Mr. Anand Vardhan Singh, a renowned journalist and former editor of Lokmat, addressed the criticism that Dr. Singh didn’t win elections. He highlighted the 2009 general election, where under Dr. Singh’s leadership, the Congress party achieved a significant victory, increasing its seat count by 61.

Engr Syed Nasir Khurshid, a social activist and Convener of the Saudi Arabia Chapter, paid tribute with a heartfelt recitation of Allama Iqbal’s poetry. He described Dr. Singh as a once-in-a-century leader who dedicated his life to improving the economic and social conditions of the common people.

Throughout the event, Mr. Ashok Arora introduced the speakers with thoughtful insights, weaving poetry and eloquence into his commentary. He also acknowledged heartfelt messages from attendees worldwide, including journalists, intellectuals, engineers, IT professionals, and other dignitaries from countries like Australia, the UK, Germany, and the Middle East.

Speakers universally agreed on Dr. Singh’s unparalleled contributions to India’s economic growth, which laid the groundwork for the country’s current aspirations of becoming a $5 trillion economy. They celebrated his integrity, humility, and dedication to public service, marking him as one of India’s finest leaders.

The event concluded with heartfelt thanks from Mr. Salim Khalifa, who expressed gratitude to participants for joining across time zones to honor Dr. Singh. The seamless execution of the program was made possible by the technical team—Tamim Al Hasan, Azharuddin, and Ubaid Gotori—who were commended for their professionalism.

NRI International Love All remains committed to spreading the message of love and unity, inspired by the vision of leaders like Dr. Manmohan Singh.

News Network
January 28,2025

Mangaluru, Jan 28: The cricketing community of Mulki on the outskirts of Mangaluru, is mourning the untimely demise of 41-year-old Mansoor Mulki, a cherished member of the 7-Star cricket team. On January 26, Mansoor tragically suffered a cardiac arrest while driving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, leaving his family, friends, and fans in shock.

Hailing from the Bappa Byari Doddamanai family, Mansoor was not just a skilled cricketer but also an active member of the Manish Youth Club. Known for his warm personality, he had a touching conversation with his mother over the phone just 15 minutes before the fatal incident, a memory that now resonates deeply with his grieving family.

His sudden passing has left a void in the lives of his mother, wife, and three daughters. Plans are in place for the funeral rites to be conducted in Saudi Arabia, where Mansoor had been working for the past 15 years.

Amid the sorrow, his employer, Siraj, a businessman from Hejamady, has taken on the responsibility of ensuring all arrangements for Mansoor’s family. Recently returning to Saudi Arabia from India, Siraj is facilitating travel and formalities for Mansoor’s mother, wife, daughters, and brother-in-law so they can bid their final goodbyes.

This tragedy has not only left a family in grief but also a community that cherished Mansoor as a friend, mentor, and cricketing icon.

