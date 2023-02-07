  1. Home
  2. Turkey declares 3-month emergency in 10 provinces devastated by earthquakes

February 7, 2023

Istanbul, Feb 7: Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared a three-month-long emergency across ten provinces ravaged by the earthquake which has killed more than 3,500 people alone in the country.

"We have decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that our (rescue and recovery) work can be carried out quickly," Erdogan said in a televised address.

“We are declaring ten cities impacted by the earthquake disaster zone”, the Turkish president said, adding that the death toll had risen to 3,549.

Noting that 70 countries had offered help in search and rescue operations, Erdogan announced that the government planned to open up hotels in Antalya to temporarily house people affected by the earthquakes, Reuters reported.

According to the Turkish authorities, some 1.35 crore people were affected in the area which spanned 450 kilometres from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east and from Malatya in the north to Hatay in the south.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said 5,775 buildings had been destroyed in the quake, which was followed by 285 aftershocks, and that 20,426 people had been injured.

In Syria, the death toll stood at just over 1,600, according to the government and a rescue service in the insurgent-held northwest, Reuters reported.

"It's now a race against time," World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva. "Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes."

P A Hameed Padubidri, KSA
February 1,2023

Al Khober: Two brothers, Ibrahim Meera Hussain and Abdul Salam Meera Hussain from RAQWANI Co Ltd. Al-Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have received Saudi permanent ‘premium residency’, which is casually known as a Saudi Green Card. Ibrahim is a Managing Director and Abdul Salam is a General Manager of RAQWANI Co. Ltd. based in Al-Khober, eastern province of the KSA. It's one of the prestigious recognitions granted by the Saudi Arabian Government for foreigners in the KSA. 

The duo are sons of late Haji Meera Hussain, who hails from Padubidri in Udupi district. They are not only businessmen, but also involved in various philanthropic, socio-humanitarian -educational activities that benefited a lot of needy & underprivileged people. Also, they built a positive image of India in KSA, which is friendly country of India. 

The duo are only the third from the undivided Dakshina Kannada to receive the Premium Residency while Mr. Shaikh, head of Expertise Company in Al-Jubail, and Zaheer from Al-Muzain being the first and second to receive it. 

This scheme (Saudi Premium Residency) is in line with the Saudi Arabia's Vision-2030 designed by Crown Prince H.H. Mohammed Bin Salman to boost up the country's economy. It's applied through the Premium Residency Center and Unified National Platform. 

There are two kinds of grant of Premium Residencies such as Permanent Premium Residency under SP1 & yearly renewable Premium Residency under SP2. The former is granted for life-time to Iqama (Residence Permit) holders with one time payment of SR. 800,000, whereas the latter is granted on yearly renewable basis with the payment of SR. 100,000. 

The holders of the Premium Residency are provided with  many benefits & privileges, which other ordinary Iqama holders are not given like without sponsor, buying & selling properties, building house, owning business, trading etc. 

Sometpimes an opportunity comes to the threshold of one's door, but most of the times he creates an opportunity where he endeavor to get positive results & benefits out of it. The latter one needs hard work, determination & dedication to reach its success. 

These brothers opted for dedication & hardwork to create an opportunity that resulted in the establishment of RAQWANI Est.,in 2006. They started a humble begining of their business. Initially it was a small Establishment with only 3 employees, gradually increasing the business set up to a Limited Company. Presently, there are more than 400 employees actively working in the Company. 

RAQWANI Co. engaged in business of heavy equipments renting, trading, medical supply and other diversified business. It's now one of the recognized companies of the KSA. 

January 30,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 30: A 19-year-old college student attempted to end his life after an unknown fraudster, to whom he was introduced on a social media platform, threatened to make his personal videos viral and demanded money from him.

In his complaint to the police, the second-year BCom student, who hails from Dharmasthala, has alleged that he came into contact with an unknown person on Instagram about 15 days ago.

Both started chatting and even made video calls. Later, the person threatened to share his personal videos on public domain and demanded Rs 11,000.

The complainant requested time until January 23 to pay the money. When he could not afford to, he feared that the accused would share his personal videos online. He attempted to end his life by consuming rat poison on January 24.

He was shifted to a hospital in Ujire and later to Wenlock district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Dharmasthala police on Saturday have registered a case under various sections of the IT Act and IPC.

January 27,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 27: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the state government-run residential schools, which have completed 10 years, will have colleges offering pre-university courses (PUC) on their premises from the next academic year.

These residential schools will also have to conduct competitive examinations amongst students so that they are prepared for such challenges once they complete their education and go out in search of jobs, Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also asked the social welfare department to give up its "tendency of spending money only constructing school buildings to gratify contractors".

Instead, the focus should be on improving the quality of education. "Start the Pre-University Colleges from next year in those schools which have completed 10 years and the students are in 10th standard,” Bommai said after inaugurating 'Science Expo-2023' of the Karnataka Residential Education Institution Society (KREIS) at the Palace Grounds here.

According to Bommai, the "quality education will not continue" if the students have to go to various other schools after completing 10th standard because the competitive examinations for them start after completing their Pre-University education. Hence, the students have to continue their PUC education from the same residential school, he said.

"Conduct competitive exams in these schools among the children. We have provided them a level playing field to find out the shortcomings among the children so that it can be set right and their capacity is increased," the Chief Minister said. Bommai pointed out that the children studying in the Morarji Desai Residential Schools and similar other residential schools run by the state government are quite sharp who got admission by scoring above 60 per cent to 70 per cent.

He said the target of the government is to ensure that these students score 90 per cent by the time they complete their education.

The Chief Minister took a swipe at the tendency of spending more money on constructing buildings, which benefits contractors. "We spend thousands of crores of rupees on these institutions. We are spending more on buildings and compound walls," Bommai said and insisted that the focus should be on the "requirements" of the students studying in these residential schools.

Bommai said, "Stop giving money to the contractors. Change that model itself." According to him, the spending on building schools had started from Rs five crore, which escalated to Rs 10 crore and Rs 14 crore and now it has reached a stage where the government spends Rs 30 crore on each school. "Spend Rs 30 crore on the arrangements (facilities) for children. On the one hand government money is draining and on the other, the arrangements required for the children are not happening," the Chief Minister said.

Bommai blamed the previous governments which he alleged had been splurging money on building schools, instead of improving quality of education. "This is a legacy that has come from the past from the previous governments to take up 'contractor-based civil works' due to which we have reached this stage," he said. Stating that children belonging to the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backwards castes study in these schools, Bommai said it was the duty of the government to make sure about the quality of education.

He instructed officials to give him a list of shortcomings in the schools and assured that the government will give grants. Bommai also directed officials to visit schools instead of "running administration" from Bengaluru. 

