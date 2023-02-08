Turkey's president accepts quake response problems as death toll surpasses 15,000

  1. Home
February 9, 2023

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has defended his government's response to two catastrophic earthquakes, saying it was impossible to prepare for the scale of the disaster.

At least 15,000 people are confirmed dead in Turkey and northern Syria.

Critics claimed the emergency services' response was too slow and the government was poorly prepared.

Mr Erdogan accepted the government had encountered some problems, but said the situation was now "under control".

The leader of Turkey's main opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu disagreed.

"If there is one person responsible for this, it is Erdogan," he said.

The president rejected the accusation and said unity was required in the aftermath of the disaster, "In a period like this, I cannot stomach people conducting negative campaigns for political interest," he told reporters in Hatay.

Thousands of survivors have been spending a third night in freezing conditions, with hope fading for many trapped under the rubble.

A World Health Organization official has warned there could be significant injuries caused by freezing temperatures among survivors of the quakes.

"We've got a lot of people who have survived now out in the open, in worsening and horrific conditions," said WHO earthquake response incident manager Robert Holden on Wednesday.

"We are in real danger of seeing a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial disaster if we don't move with the same pace and intensity as we are doing on the search and rescue."

In nearby Syria, relief efforts have been complicated by years of conflict that has destroyed the nation's infrastructure.

The Bab al-Hawa crossing between Turkey and Syria has been closed since the earthquake as the roads were badly damaged.

While a senior UN official said the road may soon be accessible, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed the country was working to open two more border gates to help get aid into the country.

"There are some difficulties in terms of Turkey's and the international community's aid [reaching Syria]. For this reason, efforts are being made to open two more border gates," he said.

The EU has confirmed it will send €3.5m (£3.1m) in aid to Syria following a government request for assistance, but said the aid must be delivered to both government- and rebel-controlled areas.

More than 1,500 people have died in Idlib province alone and an adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said sanctions were stopping Syria from receiving the aid it needed.

"We don't have enough bulldozers, we do not have enough cranes, we do not have enough oil due to European and American sanctions," Bouthaina Shabban said.

January 30,2023

Dubai/Washington, Jan 30: Israel appears to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran, a US official said on Sunday.

Iran claimed to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near the central city of Isfahan, and said there were no casualties or serious damage.

The extent of damage could not be independently ascertained. Iranian state media released footage showing a flash in the sky and emergency vehicles at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military declined to comment. Arch-foe Israel has long said it is willing to strike Iranian targets if diplomacy fails to curb Tehran’s nuclear or missile programs, but it has a policy of withholding comment on specific incidents.

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said no US military forces were involved in strikes in Iran, but declined to comment further.

That US officials were pointing to an Israeli role in the attack was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing several unidentified sources. One US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters it did appear that Israel was involved. Several other US officials declined to comment, beyond saying that Washington played no role.

Tehran did not formally ascribe blame for what Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called a “cowardly” attack aimed at creating “insecurity” in Iran. But state TV broadcast comments by a lawmaker, Hossein Mirzaie, saying there was “strong speculation” Israel was behind it.

The attack came amid tension between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear activity and its supply of arms — including long-range “suicide drones” — for Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.

The extent of the damage could not be independently confirmed. Iran’s Defense Ministry said the explosion caused only minor damage and no casualties.

“Such actions will not impact our experts’ determination to progress in our peaceful nuclear work,” Amirabdollahian told reporters in televised remarks.

An Israeli strike on Iran would be the first under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since he returned to office last month at the helm of the most right-wing government in Israeli history.

In Ukraine, which accuses Iran of supplying hundreds of drones to Russia to attack civilian targets in Ukrainian cities far from the front, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky linked the incident directly to the war there.

“Explosive night in Iran,” Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. “Did warn you.”

Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but says they were sent before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Moscow denies its forces use Iranian drones in Ukraine, although many have been shot down and recovered there.

“Minor damage”

“Around 23:30 (2000 GMT) on Saturday night, an unsuccessful attack was carried out using micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs) on one of the ministry’s workshop sites,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by state TV.

It said one drone was shot down “and the other two were caught in defense traps and blew up. It caused only minor damage to the roof of a workshop building. There were no casualties.”

A military official in the region said given the location of the strike in central Iran and the size of the drones, it was likely that the attack was staged from within Iran’s borders.

Separately, IRNA reported early on Sunday a massive fire at a motor oil factory in an industrial zone near the northwestern city of Tabriz. It later said oil leakage caused that blaze, citing a local official.

Iran has accused Israel in the past of planning attacks using agents inside Iranian territory. In July, Tehran said it had arrested a sabotage team made up of Kurdish militants working for Israel who planned to blow up a “sensitive” defense industry center in Isfahan.

Several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which Iran accuses Israel of sabotaging in 2021. There have been a number of explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial sites in recent years.

Talks between Iran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled since September. Under the pact, abandoned by Washington in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, Tehran agreed to limit nuclear work in return for easing of sanctions.

Iran’s clerical rulers have also faced internal turmoil in recent months, with a crackdown on widespread anti-establishment demonstrations spurred by the death in custody of a woman held for allegedly violating its strict Islamic dress code.

February 3,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 3: The government of Karnataka has granted a 50 per cent concession on the payment of pending traffic challan cases, known as e-challan cases.

This one-time measure will be in force till the next state-wide Lok Adalat, scheduled for February 11, 2023. 

The government has issued an order in this regard, pursuant to the decision taken at the January 27, 2023 meeting, presided by Justice B Veerappa, Executive Chairman, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA). 

The order stated that the meeting had resolved to request the transport department to take steps at the earliest and report compliance in order to ensure access to justice for all. 

January 28,2023

Mangaluru: The daily flight to Delhi from here, commenced on Friday. IndiGo Flight 6E 6303 departs Delhi at 2.55 pm, and lands at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 6.05 pm. Flight 6E 6304 departs MIA at 6.35 pm, to reach Delhi at 9.35 pm.

Flight 6E 6304 (MIA-Delhi), had 147 passengers booked on Friday. Bookings for 6E 6304 on Saturday stood at 170, for the flight scheduled to depart MIA.

Currently, IndiGo, Air India Express, and Air India are operating all their schedules in the revised operating time frame of 6 pm to 9.30 am, from Monday to Saturday at MIA, due to the runway re-carpeting work that commenced on Friday.

IndiGo will however, not be operating flight 6E 172 from Monday-Saturday. This flight will now operate only on Sundays, when re-carpeting work will not be carried out. Flight 6E172 operated from Mangaluru to Kolkata via Bengaluru. 

This flight on Sundays will depart Mangaluru at 12.15 pm, and arrive at Bengaluru at 1.20pm. From Bengaluru, this flight will depart at 2pm, and is scheduled to reach Kolkata at 4.35 pm.

