  2. UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia become full members of BRICS

January 2, 2024

New Delhi: The BRICS bloc of top emerging economies, including India, Russia and China, has announced induction of five full members into it as part of an attempt to expand its strategic heft against the backdrop of Western dominance in world affairs.

As Moscow assumed the presidency of BRICS, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the grouping has become a 10-nation body now with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joining it as new members.

In August, the top BRICS leaders at the grouping's summit in Johannesburg approved a proposal to admit six countries, including Argentina, into the bloc with effect from January 1.

However, Argentina's new President Javier Milei last week announced the decision to withdraw his country from becoming a member of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) bloc.

"Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates joined BRICS as new full members which is a strong indication of the growing authority of the association and its role in international affairs," Putin said in an address.

The Russian President said BRICS is attracting an ever increasing number of supporters and like-minded countries that share its underlying principles such as sovereign equality, openness, consensus, aspiration to form a multipolar international order and a fair global financial and trading system.

The grouping took shape in September 2006 and it originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC). It was renamed as BRICS after South Africa was accepted as a full member in September 2010.

With Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as its members, BRICS represents a quarter of the global economy and it has been a major engine of global economic growth over the years.

In his remarks, Putin said Russian 2024 BRICS chairmanship under the motto 'strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security' will focus on positive and constructive cooperation with all concerned countries.

"We will spare no effort to ensure that, while preserving traditions and being guided by the experience gained by the association in years past, we facilitate the harmonious integration of new participants in all formats of its activities," he said, according to Kremlin.

"Of course, we will consider the degree to which many other countries, about 30 of them, are prepared to join the BRICS multi-dimensional agenda in one form or another," he said. To this end, we will start working on the modalities of a new category of BRICS partner countries, he said.

"In general, Russia will continue to promote all aspects of the BRICS partnership in three key areas: politics and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contacts," he said.

"Naturally, we will focus on enhancing foreign policy coordination among the member countries and on jointly seeking effective responses to the challenges and threats to international and regional security and stability," he said.

Putin said the priorities under the Russian presidency of the grouping will include promoting cooperation in science, high technology, healthcare, environmental protection, culture and sports.

"In total, over 200 events of different levels and types will be held in many Russian cities as part of the chairmanship," he said.

"We encourage representatives of all countries interested in cooperating with our organisation to take part in them. The BRICS Summit in Kazan in October will be the culmination of our chairmanship," he added.

December 19,2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appreciated the contribution of the Christian community to health and education in the state and said that their service in both fields was commendable.

Speaking after the inauguration of the Linear Accelerator Radiation Therapy Service at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, on Monday, December 18, Siddaramaiah said, "Christian community's service towards the fields of education and health in the era of social inequality is commendable."

"The Christian community has done excellent work in the field of education and health. This community has laid a good foundation for quality education in Udupi and Mangalore. The majority of people in Indian society were deprived of literacy," he said.

"If cancer is detected in the early stages, the patient can be cured. However, if cancer is detected at a later stage, the advanced linear oscillator radiation therapy service treatment will help prevent the disease from progressing," he added.

He further said that since more rural people come to this hospital, it will be more convenient for the patients if the doctors here speak in Kannada.

Adding ahead, he said that rich people visit good and expensive private hospitals, but the Baptist Hospital will provide health services at low rates to poor people who struggle for daily life and believe in public service."

"Baptist Hospital has been providing treatment to poor people at affordable rates. The Baptist Hospital provides quality treatment to poor patients just like a government hospital. The government will provide all kinds of cooperation to this hospital," the CM said.

The linear oscillator radiation therapy service, a state-of-the-art treatment method for cancer treatment was inaugurated by the Chief Minister at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru.

Earlier on December 16, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that farmers and workers build the nation as they create wealth in the country.

He was speaking in a program organized by the Labour Department at the Karnataka College ground in Dharwad.

December 27,2023

Those testing positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka will have to undergo home quarantine for a week. Following a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee on Tuesday, December 26, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that said that 36 individuals have tested positive for the JN.1 variant of the virus in the state. Currently, there are 436 active Covid-19 cases, with those who tested positive placed under home isolation, closely monitored by health officials.

“Whoever gets Covid has to stay at home for a week. So, we have ordered that (any organisation) government or private should provide leave to a person if they are found to be having Covid-19 and unable to reach the office because of the same,” he said.

Despite the overall rise in Covid-19 cases, minister Rao reported that only seven deaths occurred due to the infection in the state. Among those, three were confirmed cases of the JN.1 variant.

The minister said that out of 60 samples sent for genome sequencing, 34 were identified as the JN.1 variant, along with another variant, JN.1.1. The health minister reassured public, stating that while the variant is new, there is no need for panic. “The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a variant of interest, and there are no advisories suggesting it is dangerous,” he said.

During the meeting, acknowledging the severity of the situation, chief minister (CM) Siddaramaiah advised caution and ordered an inspection of the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in the state. Oxygen supply and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) have been notified to be equipped in the state to prevent oxygen deficiencies.

Currently, out of the 436 positive cases, approximately 400 individuals are in home isolation, and seven are in ICUs. “We keep track of these 400 odd patients who are on home isolation. Similarly, for those who are hospitalised, we will check on them. The data will be used for further precautionary measures,” he said.

Minister Rao said that the state government is securing additional resources. “Four oxygen containers will be procured to support both hospital and home settings. Those eligible have received both doses of the vaccine, and 30,000 additional precautionary vaccines have been requested from the central government. “The precautionary vaccine are corbett vaccines, The others, Covaxin and Covishield are currently not available. We have asked the union government requesting for the stock of these vaccines,” he said.

According to the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Tuesday, 74 new Covid-19 cases were reported, accompanied by two deaths with comorbidities. Both deceased individuals hailed from Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Karnataka detected 34 cases of the JN.1 variant, with Bengaluru city reporting 20 cases, Mysuru four, Mandya three, and one each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar.

Despite the rise in cases, Minister Rao assured that there will be no restrictions on New Year celebrations in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. He advised the public to exercise necessary precautions in crowded places.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar reacted to the Covid-19 situation in the state and said that there was no need for people to panic about the situation. “People do not have to panic about the Covid-19 situation. They just have to be careful. We have increased the Covid-19 testing and taking all precautions. There are no restrictions on business,” he said.

