  2. Ukraine crisis is result of US desire to build unipolar world, says Russia

April 30, 2022

The conflict between Moscow and Kiev, as well as the long-running Ukraine crisis, is a direct result of the West’s push to create a unipolar world, one which involved NATO’s unabated eastward expansion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told China’s Xinhua News Agency in an interview published on Saturday.

“The US and NATO have always seen Ukraine as an instrument of containing Russia,” the minister said, adding that the reasons that eventually prompted Moscow to launch its military operation in Ukraine stem from a years-long western policy that included stirring up anti-Russian sentiment among Ukrainians and forcing them to make a “false choice” between the West and Russia.

“It was the West that first instigated and then supported an anti-constitutional coup d’état in Kiev in 2014” which gave rise to an internal Ukrainian conflict the US and its allies never tried to resolve, Lavrov said, as he accused Washington and its allies of “fostering” Kiev’s “aggressive anti-Russian course” and “pushing nationalists towards a military solution” of the crisis in the Donbass.

Washington and Brussels brushed off Russia’s proposals for security guarantees in Europe in December 2021, the minister said, adding that Moscow was left with no choice but to launch its military operation to protect the people of the Donbass, following a request from the leaders of the two republics Russia had recognized.

Russia is interested in a “peaceful, free, neutral, prosperous and friendly Ukraine,” the minister has explained, adding that Moscow wishes to restore “centuries-long cultural, economic and family ties between Russians and Ukrainians.” He also said Russian and Ukrainian delegations are holding daily video discussions on a potential peace agreement .

According to Lavrov, the document should include provisions on Ukraine’s “neutral, nuclear-free, non-aligned and demilitarized status” as well as guarantees on Ukraine’s security.

However, the foreign minister claimed the Western policy of “incitement” is impeding the peace process. “They [the US and its allies] de facto encourage Kiev to fight [Russia] to the last man by pumping [Ukraine] full of arms and sending their mercenaries” to its territory, he said.

If the US and NATO were indeed interested in resolving the crisis in Ukraine, they would have understood that the Ukrainian people don’t need Stingers or Javelins so much as humanitarian assistance, the minister believes. Russia has delivered “some 15,000 tons of humanitarian aid” to the Donbass republics, as well as to the Ukrainian territories its forces have seized following the start of the operation, he said.

About 2.8 million people, including 16,000 foreign citizens, have asked Russia to evacuate them from the war zone, the minister revealed. So far, Russia has transported over one million people to safety, including 120,000 citizens of third-party countries, and established more than 9,500 “fully equipped” refugee shelters on its territory, Lavrov said, adding that those fleeing the conflict were receiving “qualified medical aid and psychological assistance.”

What is happening right now is not a “new Cold War” but continued attempts by Washington and its allies to impose a “US-centric model of the world” on other nations, Lavrov said. The US and its allies seek to erode the UN-based world order and replace it with their own “rules-based order.” Ukraine has not been the only place in the world where the US and its allies sought to pursue this goal, the minister noted, citing the NATO bombings of Yugoslavia in 1999, the 2003 Iraq invasion, and the Syrian crisis as examples of this “destructive policy.”

Now, the US is also seeking to pursue an “expressly anti-Chinese policy” in the Asia-Pacific region, the minister warned.

Russia’s operation in Ukraine contributes to the process of “liberating the world from this neocolonialist yoke of the West, which is heavily based on racism and [American] exceptionalism,” Lavrov believes.

April 17,2022

Palakkad, Apr 17: The two back-to-back murders of an RSS and a PFI leader in the last couple of days in the district were part of a pre-planned conspiracy, police said on Sunday.

ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Sakhare, who reached Palakkad after the murder of RSS leader S K Srinivasan (45), told reporters here that "there is a conspiracy behind both murders. We will find out who is behind it. The killers were only foot soldiers."

He also refuted the allegations that the police failed to prevent the RSS leader's murder, on Saturday, despite there being a possibility of retaliation after the killing of Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Subair (43) on Friday. Sakhare said it was "very very difficult" to prevent a planned murder and both the killings were 'well planned.'

Speaking to PTI, the senior police officer said it cannot be said whether the killings, especially that of the PFI leader, were politically motivated, but the murder of the RSS leader is believed to be a retaliatory killing. He further said that while no one has been arrested in connection with the two cases, several suspects were in custody of the police, who were questioning them, and based on the outcome of the interrogations, arrests would be made.

He also said that two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted to probe the murders and the police has some good clues and leads in the cases. Several schemes and plans have been formulated to prevent any further such incidents in the district and these would be implemented during the day, he added.

Srinivasan, a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop in Melamuri near here on Saturday, barely 24 hours after Subair was hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home along with his father after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon.

A local RSS leader, Sanjith, was murdered in the same area, as was Subair, five months ago allegedly by SDPI workers. PFI, on Friday, had alleged that Subair was murdered by RSS workers.

The back-to-back killings involving BJP/RSS and SDPI/PFI is the second such incident in the past few months in Kerala. In December last year in Alappuzha, a leader of SDPI and a leader of BJP were murdered within 24 hours.

April 22,2022

hatepaper.jpg

A propagandist “newspaper” distributed on board the Bangalore-Chennai Shatabdi Express has snowballed into a controversy, drawing political reactions and prompting the IRCTC to initiate an enquiry in the matter.

The IRCTC has admitted that the paper -- "The Aryavarth Express" -- was "unauthorised".

The matter was raised by passenger Gopika Bakshi, a gender justice campaigner, on Twitter.

"This morning I boarded the Bangalore-Chennai Shatabdi Express only to be greeted by this blatantly propagandist publication on every other seat - The Aryavarth Express. Had never even heard of it. How is @IRCTCofficial allowing this?" Bakshi wrote on the microblogging site on Friday.

Congress MP B Manickam Tagore also questioned how such a newspaper found its way on board a train.

"Will Hon'ble Rail minister order an inquiry into it? Whether it's the proved policy of the @RailMinIndia to allow propaganda material in the Shatabdi express? Will write and raise the issue in Loksabha.#IndiaAgainstHate," he tweeted.

Another Congress MP, Karti Chidambaram, also questioned how such a newspaper got into the list of the publications subscribed by the IRCTC.

Sources said the IRCTC, the ticketing-and-catering arm of the railways, has approved Deccan Herald and one other local paper as the two publications to be distributed on board trains in the region. These newspapers are distributed on board by IRCTC licensees.

"We have ordered an enquiry into this and action will be taken against those found responsible. This paper is not among the IRCTC-approved publications," IRCTC spokesperson Anand Jha said.

The divisional railway manager, Chennai said an enquiry in the matter is being conducted by the DRM Bangalore.

"The latest update is that DRM Bangalore is investigating the issue on how an unauthorised newspaper found its way into the train. We like to inform everyone that the train belongs to Bengaluru division and the incident happened there. We are sure they would take appropriate action," he said in a tweet.

In a tweet later, IRCTC said the newspaper in question was found inside the regular, approved newspapers as an insert.

"The newspaper vendor has been strictly advised to avoid any such inserts in future. Onboard monitoring staff will keep a strict vigil of the same. The licensee of the train has also been counselled," it said.

In a reply to the IRCTC tweet, Bakshi countered the claim made by the rail subsidiary, saying "it was not an insert - it was on my seat when I boarded. Deccan Herald was on the next seat". 

April 18,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 18: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said arrests have been made and an investigation is on in connection with the violence in Hubbali over a social media post. Action will be taken against those guilty in accordance with law, he told reporters here.

"Arrests have been made and investigation is on. All those behind it, also leaders behind it, will face the investigation and action will be taken against those guilty in accordance with law," Bommai said, responding to a question regarding the violence in Hubbali in the early hours of Sunday.

A mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubbali and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post. According to police sources, it was allegedly following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid.

According to police, a complaint had been lodged on an objectionable social media post after which a person was arrested. Not satisfied with the action, some people gathered around the police station but were persuaded to disperse.

Later, a large number of people once again started gathering around the police station and indulged in heavy stone-pelting. A number of police officials sustained injuries in the incident.

