  Ukraine reports missile attacks on Kiev as Russian invasion enters 2nd day

Ukraine reports missile attacks on Kiev as Russian invasion enters 2nd day

News Network
February 25, 2022

Ukraine's capital Kiev has been rocked by several explosions early on Friday on the second day of Russia's military assault in the country.

The series of blasts were heard at 4.20 am local time [0220GMT].

"Attacks on Kiev with cruise and ballistic missiles have just resumed. I heard two powerful explosions," Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor Anton Herashchenko said on Telegram.

On Thursday, similar explosions occurred in the cities of Kharkov, Kramatorsk, Mariupol, Mykolaiv and the port city of Odessa, as well as in the capital Kiev, all under attack by Russian forces.

Amid the explosions in Kiev, sirens were heard throughout the city warning the public to seek shelter from Russia's long-feared assault.

While some civilians tried to leave the city, others took shelter in subway stations and basements.

Russia's military attack was announced early on Thursday by President Vladimir Putin, and on the first day, more than 130 people including civilians were killed, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who said his country was "left alone" to fend off Russian attacks. 

Missile strike hits border post 

A missile strike hit a Ukrainian border post in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya, killing and wounding some guards, the border guard service said.

The region has no land border with Russia, which launched a military operation against Ukraine on Thursday, but is located on the coast of the Azov Sea which the neighbours share. 

EU to sanction Russian banks, energy, others

European Union leaders have put on a united front after a six-hour meeting during which they agreed on the second package of economic and financial sanctions on Russia. 

The EU Council president accused Russia of using "fake pretexts and bad excuses" for justifying its attack on Ukraine and said sanctions will hurt the government. 

The legal texts for the sanctions agreed on are expected to be finalised overnight and be submitted for approval to EU foreign affairs ministers Friday. 

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the package includes targeting 70 percent of the Russian banking market and key state-owned companies. 

She said Russia's energy sector also will be targeted "by making it impossible for Russia to upgrade its refineries." 

And there will be a ban on sales of software, semiconductors, and airliners to Russia. 

Agencies
February 17,2022

russia.jpg

Tensions over Ukraine abruptly ratcheted up Wednesday as Western officials accused Russia of lying about whether it had really begun pulling back troops from the Ukrainian border.

After days marked by flickers of hope that the conflict might be resolved peacefully, a senior US official, who refused to be quoted by name, told reporters that far from winding down its deployment, Moscow had added more than 7,000 combatants. Western allies expressed similar doubts about the Russian claims.

The US official directly accused Russia of lying, saying there was fresh evidence it was mobilizing for war.

British military officials said Wednesday they had spotted Russian armored vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital moving toward Ukraine’s border.

“Contrary to their claims, Russia continues to build up military capabilities near Ukraine,” Lt. Gen. Jim Hockenhull, the British chief of defense intelligence, said in a statement. “Russia has the military mass in place to conduct an invasion of Ukraine.

The Western warnings contrasted sharply with Russia’s attempts to show that it was de-escalating.

Only hours earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry had released a video of a military convoy departing Crimea over the 12-mile bridge to Russia that President Vladimir Putin ordered built after the peninsula’s 2014 annexation. And the Kremlin’s spokesperson praised the United States for being willing to negotiate and for offering constructive ideas.

With the sudden turn of events Wednesday night, the outlines of any diplomatic solution to the crisis once again looked very hard to discern.

In recent days, US officials had pointedly declined to accept Russian claims of a pullback.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview on MSNBC, said that the military units critical for an invasion force were continuing to move “toward the border, not away from the border.”

To some extent, the battle between the West and Moscow over Ukraine has been one of signaling. To keep international pressure on Russia high, the United States has repeatedly declared that an invasion was near, even imminent. Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly accused Washington of exaggerating the threat.

But beyond the verbal dueling, real troops have been repositioned.

In Brussels, defense ministers from the NATO countries discussed ways to reinforce military positions on their eastern perimeter, while the group’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said he also saw nothing to support Russia’s claim of a drawdown. “What we see is that Russian troops are moving into position,” Stoltenberg said.

Mixed signals have been emanating virtually daily from Kyiv and Moscow, posing a challenge for diplomats, analysts and military planners. All sides are following delicate strategies, trying to appear resolute but not inflexible, so as to avoid blame in the event of war.

“There’s a lot of bluffing,” said Igor Novikov, a former foreign policy adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. “It’s a poker game at the moment. But a very dangerous poker game.”

After talking up the prospects for diplomacy in recent days, Putin went silent on the crisis, taking no questions after meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, although his government continued to telegraph openness to diplomacy and dismissed the idea of an invasion.

For Putin, Russian analysts said, the plan remained to use the threat of war to achieve far-reaching objectives that he would prefer to attain peacefully: a rollback of NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe and the recognition of a Russian sphere of interest in the region, including Ukraine.

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, said he expected many Russian troops to remain positioned near the border, in part to maintain that state of tension. “He will keep the pressure on until he gets a satisfactory answer to his main question,” he said.

Putin appeared to dial down tensions this week in part because he had already made important early gains in a diplomatic effort that could still last for months. The United States, for instance, said it was prepared to revive talks on the placement of short and intermediate-range missiles in Europe. Some dialogue had already begun last year.

Putin has multiple ways to keep the pressure on, among them ominous new military moves, disinformation and cyberattacks. He can also wield political tactics like Tuesday’s vote in Russia’s Kremlin-controlled parliament that called on Putin to recognize the independence of Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, a move that he said he was not yet prepared to make.

“We are at the end of the beginning,” Trenin said, suggesting negotiations could continue for some time. “The game itself is still to come.”

One aspect has already emerged into public view: a discussion underway by European, Russian and Ukrainian leaders and officials over whether Ukraine might resolve the threat by abandoning its ambitions to join NATO.

After months of rejecting the Kremlin’s demands that NATO rule out Ukraine’s membership, US officials have also begun to signal that the question is one for Ukrainians themselves to decide. Even Zelenskyy has softened a bit recently, saying, “It seems to me that no one is hiding it anymore.”

Analysts say the trick will be to devise a plan that will be acceptable to the Kremlin without provoking a backlash in Ukraine that could destabilize the government.

“Everyone must step back a bit here and make it clear to themselves that we just can’t have a possible military conflict over a question that is not on the agenda,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, speaking of Ukrainian NATO membership.

A Ukrainian deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, suggested a referendum as a way to sell what would surely appear to be a concession to the Ukrainian public.

“The president assumes there is such a possibility, if there are no other options or tools,” Vereshchuk said in an interview on Ukrainian television. The prospects of Russia agreeing to a referendum are uncertain, as preparations could take months, during which it would be costly for Moscow to continue to maintain the threat of an imminent invasion.

But in a signal of possible US support, Wendy R. Sherman, a deputy secretary of state who in earlier rounds of talks had refused to accede to Russian demands that the United States rule out NATO membership for Ukraine, said in an interview published Wednesday that the United States would support any decision made by the Ukrainians.

“This decision remains with the Ukrainian people, what they want, where they see their future,” Sherman told Yevropaiska Pravda, a Ukrainian news outlet. “This is your choice.”

It seems certain that Putin will not be satisfied with simple assurances that Ukraine has no intention of joining NATO currently or a vague moratorium. “They are telling us it won’t happen tomorrow,” he said Tuesday. “Well, when will it happen? The day after tomorrow?”

Analysts have suggested setting a length for a moratorium, say 20-25 years, to assuage Putin’s misgivings.

Scholz pressed the idea of a lengthy delay, saying any Ukrainian entry into NATO was not likely during either of their terms in office. “I don’t know how long the president intends to stay in office,” he said, in a rare barb by a German leader directed at Putin. “I have a feeling for a little while yet, but certainly not forever.”

Senior Russian officials had some fun of their own, needling Washington for its prediction that an invasion could start Wednesday — perhaps in the wee hours of the morning, according to some news reports. Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry’s often caustic spokesperson, said she would appreciate US and British news outlets publishing the schedules for Russia’s “invasions” in the coming year, because “I’d like to plan my vacation.”

News Network
February 23,2022

New Delhi, Feb 23: A new sibling of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has taken over the Indian Covid-19 landscape over the past month without altering the epidemic's waning course, even as the World Health Organization described it as a distinct variant of concern.

A technical advisory group of the WHO on Tuesday declared BA.2 sub-lineage of Omicron as a “variant of concern” on the basis of available data on transmission, severity, reinfection, diagnostics, therapeutics and impacts of vaccines.

“Studies have shown that BA.2 has a growth advantage over BA.1. Studies are ongoing to understand the reasons for this growth advantage, but initial data suggest that BA.2 appears inherently more transmissible than BA.1, which currently remains the most common Omicron sublineage reported,” the apex health body said.

But BA.2 has already become the dominant variant circulating in India.

Indian scientists monitoring the Covid-19 epidemic said more than 80 per cent of the Covid-19 positive samples sequenced in the past four weeks turned out to be BA.2.

In Pune, BA.2 was over 85 per cent by the last week of January, but cases continue to drop, suggesting protection from BA.1 infections and vaccination gave reasonable results in securing people from developing the disease, said a scientist associated with Covid genome sequencing work.

The WHO concurs. “Initial data from population-level reinfection studies suggest that infection with BA.1 provides strong protection against reinfection with BA.2, at least for the limited period for which data are available,” the UN body said.

The Pune scientist cautioned that it was preliminary evidence and the new variant needed to be observed closely.

BA.2 differs from BA.1 in its genetic sequence, including some amino acid differences in the spike protein and other proteins.

Omicron is currently the dominant variant circulating globally, accounting for nearly all sequences reported to GISAID, an international database of genetic sequences. At a global level, the proportion of BA.2 sequences has been increasing relative to BA.1 in recent weeks. However, the global circulation of all variants is declining, as per the WHO. 

News Network
February 24,2022

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians have died in the first hours of Russia's attacks on Ukraine, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters.

"I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters.

Ukraine forces say '50 Russian occupiers' killed

Ukraine's military command has said government forces killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.

"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.

Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has severed Kiev's diplomatic relations with Moscow.

It marked the first rupture in ties since Russia and Ukraine became independent countries after the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.

"We broke off diplomatic relations with Russia," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

China calls for restraint, rejects the term 'invasion'

China has said it is monitoring the situation in Ukraine and called for "restraint" on all sides.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying refused to call Russia's military action an "invasion", and dodged questions on whether China was in contact with Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

"The Ukraine issue has a very complicated historical background" and was the result of "various factors," Hua said at a regular press briefing.

“This is perhaps a difference between China and you Westerners. We won’t go rushing to a conclusion,” she said.

