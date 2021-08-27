  1. Home
US airstrikes against IS-K 'planner' pushes Afghanistan airlift into final stage

August 28, 2021

Kabul, Aug 28: The US conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Saturday, as the airlift of those desperate to flee moved into a fraught final stage with fresh terror attack warnings and encroaching Taliban forces primed to take over Kabul airport.

US forces overseeing the evacuation have been forced into closer security cooperation with the Taliban to prevent any repeat of a suicide bombing that killed scores of civilians crowded around one of the airport's main access gates and 13 American troops.

The attack was claimed by a regional chapter of Islamic State, and the Pentagon announced it had carried out a drone attack on a "planner" from the jihadist group in eastern Afghanistan.

"Initial indications are that we killed the target," said Captain Bill Urban of the Central Command.

With the airlift window narrowing sharply ahead of an August 31 deadline, more than 5,000 people remain inside Kabul airport awaiting evacuation, and thousands more continue to throng the perimeter gates pleading for entry.

The carnage of Thursday's suicide attack only injected further stress and tension into a situation already fraught with panic and despair for those wanting to leave and high risk for the US forces tasked with securing the operation.

The attack followed a chorus of warnings about an imminent threat and, as crowds gathered outside the airport Saturday, the United States issued a fresh alert for US citizens to leave the areas around the main gates "immediately".

The warning came just hours after the Pentagon said the evacuation operation continued to face "specific, credible" threats.

"We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts, absolutely," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

The Pentagon clarified that there was one explosion Thursday, not two as previously believed.

At the White House, President Joe Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki said US national security experts consider another attack is "likely" and the next few days will be "the most dangerous period to date".

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said on Twitter that fighters had moved into parts of the military side of Kabul airport, but the Pentagon pushed back, with Kirby saying gates and operations were still being run by the US military.

In one of the greater ironies after two decades of war, racing to meet the August 31 deadline for the US withdrawal has meant close cooperation with the Taliban on evacuee movements and the IS threat.

The head of US forces at the airport, Rear Admiral Peter Vasely, is in constant contact with the Taliban official overseeing security around the airport.

In most cases, US officials say, the Taliban has expedited the passage into the airport of foreign nationals, Afghans with visas to the United States and even Afghans who face threats from the Taliban due to their political or social activism or work for the media.

Under enormous criticism at home and abroad for his handling of the Afghan crisis and the US military withdrawal, Biden has pledged to stick to the airlift deadline and to punish those responsible for the suicide blast.

About 109,000 people have been flown out of the country since August 14, the day before the Taliban swept to power, according to the US government.

Some Western allies, including Britain and Spain, announced an end to their airlifts on Friday, following other nations such as Canada and Australia earlier in the week.

The United Nations said Friday it was bracing for a "worst-case scenario" of up to half a million more refugees from Afghanistan by the end of 2021.

The Taliban have promised a softer brand of rule compared with their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, which ended when the United States invaded Afghanistan following the September 11 attacks.

But many Afghans fear a repeat of their brutal interpretation of Islamic law, as well as violent retribution for working with foreign militaries, Western missions or the previous US-backed government.

The role that women will be allowed to play in society has been one of the biggest concerns since the Taliban takeover, after women were banned from work and education and confined to the house during the group's previous rule.

Taliban official Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the former deputy chief negotiator of peace talks in Doha, said Friday that women have "an innate right" to work.

"They can work, they can study, they can take part in politics and they can do business," he told a press conference.

The Taliban have allowed US-led forces to conduct the airlift while they finalise plans for their government to be announced as soon as the American troops have left.

But the Islamic State jihadists, bloody rivals of the Taliban with a record of barbaric attacks, were intent on capitalising on the chaos in Kabul.

In recent years, the Islamic State's Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in those countries.

It has massacred civilians at mosques, shrines, public squares and even hospitals.

"These are people that are even more extreme than the Taliban and are basically at war with the Taliban," Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said. 

August 24,2021

Dubai, Aug 24: Authorities in the UAE have temporarily suspended the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or have been in India in the past 14 days, according to Etihad Airways.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered airline, which is the second flag carrier of the UAE, said in a tweet that it is working to update its website with the latest information.

“The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days,” Etihad said on Twitter.

The tweet was in response to a query by a passenger whether an Indian citizen holding a US visa can fly to Abu Dhabi and get visa-on-arrival and travel to Dubai without quarantine.

The airline also advised passengers to “please keep an eye out for latest regulations”.

The latest travel update is applicable to passengers having a visa or residence permit issued by the US, the UK or a European Union member state.

Travel regulations to and from the UAE have frequently changed in recent weeks considering the developing Covid-19 situation.

On April 22, Dubai-based Emirates Airline announced that its flights from India to the UAE will be suspended for 10 days.

On August 5, the UAE lifted a ban on transit passengers from India.

On August 10, the UAE’s flag carrier Emirates announced that UAE residents flying in from India and five other nations are no longer required to present Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry. 

Tarsem singh
 - 
Thursday, 26 Aug 2021

Sir am from India , my visa Abudhabi , my 2 vacation completed , but show my red signal, please help sir red signal to green signal my details is ,, my id my ( 784-1973-6874-249-6) my passport number is ( K3781212)please help sir red signal to green signal,, thanks

August 13,2021

Qatar, Aug 13: Twelve nations, including the US, India, Pakistan and China, along with representatives of the UN and EU have decided that they would not recognise any government in Afghanistan that seeks to take control through the barrel of a gun, the State Department has said, amid the continued Taliban offensive across the war-torn country.

Representatives from the United States and Qatar, the UN, China, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, the UK, the EU, Germany, India, Norway, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan joined a regional conclave on Thursday to discuss ways to contain the escalating security situation in Afghanistan.

The conclave was hosted by Qatar.

The participants "agreed, first and foremost, that the peace process needs to be accelerated. And they also agreed, importantly, that they will not recognise any government that is imposed through military force," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Thursday.

His remarks came as the Taliban advanced across Afghanistan and took control over key provincial capitals.

Reports say that the militant group has captured Herat and Kandahar, the country’s second and third largest cities after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday.

It comes just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The US Embassy in Afghanistan issued a security alert Thursday, urging Americans to “leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options.”

"So this is not just the United States making this point. This is not just the United States speaking with our voice. This is the international community, as you see represented in the consensus that has emerged today," Prince said.

He said the consensus is on "this very simple point: any force that seeks to take control of Afghanistan with the barrel of a gun, through the barrel of a gun, will not be recognised, will not have legitimacy, will not accrue the international assistance that any such government would likely need to achieve any semblance of durability."

Price said the international community came together to speak with one voice on this point over the course of weeks and months.

"I’ve spoken just recently about the UN Security Council statement that emanated last week, where the members of the Security Council recalled Resolution 2513, reaffirmed that there is no military solution to the conflict, and declared they do not support the restoration of an Islamic emirate," Price said.

J P Singh, the Joint Secretary in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), represented India at the meeting in Doha, officials said in New Delhi.

India on Thursday said the situation in Afghanistan is of concern and that it continues to hope for a comprehensive ceasefire to end violence in that country.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said India is in touch with all the stakeholders in Afghanistan and closely monitoring the ground situation in the strife-torn country.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy, travelled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office to persuade the insurgents to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as American and NATO forces finish their pullout from the country.

The latest US military intelligence assessment suggests Kabul could come under insurgent pressure within 30 days and that, if current trends hold, the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a few months.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Thursday, 19 Aug 2021

AFGHANISTAN AND TALIBAN:
The Taliban would establish the tyrannical regime and they will be accepted by the most Afghani.

Ramesh Mishra, Victoria, BC, CANADA

August 24,2021

Allahabad, Aug 24: In a controversial verdict, the Allahabad High Court has ruled that keeping a beard by a member of a 'disciplined force', is not a constitutional right and is therefore not protected by Article 25 (freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion).

A single bench headed by Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court delivered the judgement while rejecting the writ petition filed by a Muslim police constable Mohammed Farman, who was suspended for disregarding the directive to cut his beard while being deployed at Khandasa police station in UP's Ayodhya district.

The court also observed that it was essential for the police, which was a law enforcing agency, to have a "secular image".

"A member of a disciplined force must strictly follow the executive orders or circulars issued by the department or the higher authority... such executive intimation/orders are issued to maintain the discipline in the force directing to keep the appearance and uniform befitting for the members of disciplined force... police force has to be a disciplined force and being a law enforcing agency, it is necessary that such force must have secular image which strengthens the countenance of national integration," the court said.

"Non-cutting the beard despite making the petitioner aware by the In-charge Station House Officer of police station Khandasa when the petitioner was posted as constable to the effect that the police personnel may not have beard as it is a violation of direction/circular being issued by the higher officials is not only a wrong behaviour but the same is misdemeanour, misdeed and delinquency of the petitioner," it further said.

The court also said that the rights given under Article 25 of the constitution are not absolute.

"Article 25 guarantees freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion, therefore, having beard by a member of disciplined force may not be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution of India... all the rights have to be viewed in the context and letter and spirit in which they have been framed under the Constitution... as a matter of fact rights guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India have inbuilt restrictions," the court remarked.

The petitioner had challenged his suspension and charge sheet after refusing to follow the directive to cut his beard.

Hussein
 - 
Wednesday, 25 Aug 2021

Most of the police manuals are drafted by British in 1861. At that time maximum Muslims were fighting against British. Even now, if we use 1861 manual, we cannot get justice. There is need of drafting our own police manual for secular India.

