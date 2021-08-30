US defeat a ‘lesson’ for invaders, great joy for Afghans: Taliban

Kabul, Aug 31: Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that the defeat of the United States in Afghanistan was a “lesson” for the invaders, hours after the last American troops left the South Asian country.

Asked to comment about the end of the 20-year occupation of Afghanistan, Mujahid said on Tuesday, “The departure of the occupiers from Afghanistan is a very great joy for Afghans, and their independence.”

Also on Tuesday, the spokesman congratulated Afghans on their victory.

“Congratulations to Afghanistan… this victory belongs to us all,” Mujahid said from the runway of Kabul airport.

He said the group sought good relations with other countries, including the US. “We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all,” he said.

The United States invaded Afghanistan and toppled a Taliban-run government in 2001, alleging that the Taliban were harboring al-Qaeda, which had claimed responsibility for the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York.