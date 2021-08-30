  1. Home
  2. US defeat a ‘lesson’ for invaders, great joy for Afghans: Taliban

US defeat a ‘lesson’ for invaders, great joy for Afghans: Taliban

News Network
August 31, 2021

Kabul, Aug 31: Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that the defeat of the United States in Afghanistan was a “lesson” for the invaders, hours after the last American troops left the South Asian country.

Asked to comment about the end of the 20-year occupation of Afghanistan, Mujahid said on Tuesday, “The departure of the occupiers from Afghanistan is a very great joy for Afghans, and their independence.”

Also on Tuesday, the spokesman congratulated Afghans on their victory.

“Congratulations to Afghanistan… this victory belongs to us all,” Mujahid said from the runway of Kabul airport.

He said the group sought good relations with other countries, including the US. “We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all,” he said.

The United States invaded Afghanistan and toppled a Taliban-run government in 2001, alleging that the Taliban were harboring al-Qaeda, which had claimed responsibility for the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 16,2021

Kasaragod, Aug 16: In yet another incident of abduction of gold carriers by the smuggling rackets operating here, a 44-year-old Gulf returnee was abducted, beaten up and abandoned in Koyilandi near Kozhikode, police said on Monday.

Police sources said Haneefa of Muthabi Thoniyadath was abducted by a five-member gang on Sunday midnight. He was abandoned after being beaten up on Monday morning.

The police suspect gold smugglers to be behind the crime. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Sources said Haneefa had returned from Qatar a couple of months ago with gold which was confiscated by the customs while trying to smuggle it out. However, the smuggling racket did not believe his story and abducted him.

A similar incident had occurred in Koyilandi a month ago. A frequent flyer to UAE, Ashraf was reported to be a carrier in the gold smuggling racket that operates in Calicut International Airport. He was later found abandoned in Kunnamangalam with serious injuries on his legs.

A series of crimes rlated with gold smuggling and gold stealing gangs have been registered by the police after five men of the racket were killed in a road accident in nearby Ramanattukara few months ago.

Notwithstanding, several gulf returnees were booked by the Air Customs for smuggling gold. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2021

Mysuru, Aug 28: The Mysuru City Police have successfully nabbed five of six accused in connection with a case related to robbery and gang rape of a college girl near Chamundi Hill.

Police arrested the accused from Tamil Nadu. The accused also includes a 17-year-old boy.

The gang had raped the girl on August 24 after assaulting her male friend.

The police arrested them based on technical evidence.

Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) said that all the accused were labourers, including an electrician and a driver.

The officer said the accused had demanded Rs 3 lakh from the students before raping her.

"There is no question whether it was accidental or planned. Rape is rape," he said, adding that Mysuru is the safest city even today. 

The police did not get any information from the girl as she still needs to fully recover. 

As per the primary investigation, the accused have not blackmailed the victims.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Adv P A Hameed Padubidri
August 27,2021

Many Indian nationals are confused about the requirement of the direct flight to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As of today, only those who got two vaccines in the KSA are allowed to re enter the country. All other categories of the NRIs (except healthcare workers, mission officials etc) who received one jab in the KSA and another in India and both the jabs in India are not allowed. 

Action against violators 

A strict legal action will be taken against those who violate the Saudi Arabian regulation with regard to the direct entry from the 13 travel banned countries including India. The KSA’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued a warning circular in this regard on August 26.

As per the GACA notification, the Iqama (residence permit) holders, who have taken 2 vaccines in the KSA before they left for India only are required to directly enter into the KSA without ban and without need for 14 days' quarantine in third countries. 

GACA also instructed that all the covid-19 norms and measures must be followed by these expatriates of 13 banned countries including the Indians. Those who violate this order will have to face a  strict legal action which may include heavy fines, deportation and any other action. 

Relaxations in future?

Can we expect some good news for those who got one vaccine in the KSA and one in India or both vaccines (i.e. CoviShield is equivalent to AstraZenica) in India? We can hope for the best as so far we have been hearing good news from the KSA with regard to managing and controlling the covid-19. 

The Indian govt through the vibrant leaderships of Indian Ambassador Dr Ausaf Sayeed and Indian CG Shahid IFS, of the CGI Jeddah, is also working with the KSA authorities in this regard.

Travellers have to comply with the strict covid-19 norms and preventive measures imposed by the both countries. 

The first flight after this announcement will be by next week, from Kochin to Riyadh.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.