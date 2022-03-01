  1. Home
  2. US expels 12 Russian diplomats at UN amid escalating tensions with Moscow

US expels 12 Russian diplomats at UN amid escalating tensions with Moscow

News Network
March 1, 2022

The United States has expelled 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations over accusations of "espionage activities" amid escalating tensions with Moscow following Russia’s military operation in NATO-backed Ukraine.

The US mission to the United Nations labeled the Russian diplomats as "intelligence operatives" who had been engaging in “espionage activities” harmful to US national security.

"The United States has informed the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations that we are beginning the process of expelling 12 intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission who have abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security," Olivia Dalton, a spokeswoman for the US mission, said in a statement.

Dalton said the decision was taken in full accordance with the UN headquarters agreement.

Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, who was informed of the expulsion through a phone call he had received while participating in a press conference at UN headquarters in New York, said the diplomats were instructed to leave the US by March 7.

Accusing the US of taking "hostile" action against Russia, Nebenzia said, “This is sad news and again another demonstration of gross disrespect to the host country agreement."

The US, along with European allies, have imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian banks and a several officials in response to the country’s military campaign in Ukraine.

The administration of US President Joe Biden on Friday sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov directly. On Saturday the US and European partners agreed to cut certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the high-security network that connects financial institutions around the world.

The White House said Biden discussed with world leaders during a conference call on Monday efforts to further impose "severe costs and consequences" on Russia over its military actions in Ukraine.

In a televised address on Thursday, Putin announced a “special military operation” aimed at “demilitarization” of the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics in eastern Ukraine.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 15,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 15: A day ahead of reopening of pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were shut due to protests over wearing of Hijab inside classrooms, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said authorities have been directed to identify and initiate legal action against religious organisations attempting to break the society and corrupt innocent students.

"Some religious organisations are using students to try to divide the society.. Instructions have been given to identify them and initiate appropriate legal action against them," the minister said in a statement.

He claimed that not all but a few students were insisting that they be allowed to go to the school wearing Hijab. "In my view it is not their (students) natural view (insisting on wearing Hijab). We all must respect the interim order of the Karnataka High Court and act accordingly," Jnanendra said.

The Karnataka High Court in its interim order relating to the Hijab issue has restrained students from attending classes wearing headscarves or saffron scarves.

Jnanendra also noted that safety measures have been taken to ensure peace and order in the state so that students attend classes in peace, without any hindrance. He also requested the students to engage in their academic activities without any fear or feeling of insecurity.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 1,2022

With 6,915 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday witnessed a drop in the daily cases, the Union Ministry of Health informed, taking India's total tally to 42,931,045. The death toll has climbed to 5,14,023 with 180 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for 23 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.59 per cent, the health ministry said.

The active cases have declined to 92,472. A reduction of 10,129 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.11 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.17 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 42,32,45,50, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 177.70 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 14,2022

Patna, Feb 14: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka as "completely meaningless" and said it requires no debate.

Giving the example of Bihar, Nitish Kumar said, “The hijab controversy is meaningless. In Bihar school, everyone wears the same type of clothes but if someone puts something on her head (hijab) or sandalwood on the forehead, what can be done about it?"

Nitish Kumar further said that all people have their own way of life and no one should interfere in it.

“The hijab controversy is nothing special in our eyes. Some people have their own way. We do not interfere in that," said Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar said that there is no need for debate or attention on things like the hijab controversy. “Some things don't need attention. What is the need to argue about all these things?" Nitish Kumar said.

The controversy over hijab in Karnataka began on January 1, 2022, when Muslim schoolgirls at Udupi Women's Pre-University college were stopped from attending classes while wearing hijab.

Since then, multiple incidents have taken place all over Karnataka where Muslim girls have come to classes wearing hijabs and Hindu students began wearing saffron shawls as a sign of protest.

The Muslim girl students have filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court in this regard. The matter is now sub-judice in the High Court.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.