  2. US set to approve $40 billion for Ukraine to prolong war with Russia

US set to approve $40 billion for Ukraine to prolong war with Russia

News Network
May 11, 2022

Washington, May 11: Us lawmakers are about to approve a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine as Washington looks to prolong the conflict with Russia.

Both Republican and Democratic Parties have reached an agreement on the details of the massive package, which will likely move quickly through Congress.

"Time is of the essence -- and we cannot afford to wait," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.

"With this aid package, America sends a resounding message to the world of our unwavering determination to stand with the courageous people of Ukraine until victory is won,” she said.

Two weeks ago, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for a whopping $33 billion aid package for Ukraine, including more than $20 billion in new military aid and other security assistance over the next five months to use in the regime's war with Russia.

The supplemental funding request includes $16.4 billion for the Defense Department, $8.5 billion in economic assistance, and $3 billion for humanitarian assistance and to fight food insecurity, according to reports.

The new package includes $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and $5.4 billion to replenish military inventories of weapons and equipment sent to front lines.

On Monday, however, Congressional leaders agreed to release $6.8 billion more than the $33 billion requested by the White House.

An American journalist and political commentator denounced Biden’s request, saying that it shows what the priorities of the Biden administration are.

“With $40 billion you could pay the rent for four million people for a year in the United States. Or the budgets of 400 school districts for the year in the United States. Or feed a million people for a year in the United States. Or pay for the health care of a million people for the year in the United States,” Don DeBar said. 

“And none of those options leave you with World War 3 nuclear devastation in your lap. And they might even avert what seems to be an inevitable revolution in the United States because of the severe distress in the housing food medical and educational conditions of the people here for lack of funding,” he stated.

“I know the leadership here believes they have sufficient technological advantage to change the course of human history and deny a people's response to oppressive conditions. But these are human beings, not cattle, and they will rise as surely as the sun does every morning,” he noted.

A top US official has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of preparing for a long war that may not end with Russian victory in the east.

"We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said at a hearing on Capitol Hill.

She added that Putin was counting on US and EU resolve to weaken as the conflict continues to cause food shortages and inflation, including spiraling energy prices.

Biden said the supplemental budget request will allow weapons and ammunition to flow "without interruption to the brave Ukrainian fighters" and the US to continue delivering economic and humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people.

The White House said that more than $20 billion of the $33 billion would be for military and other security systems.

Biden has also demanded an additional $8.5 billion in economic assistance to help provide basic services to the Ukrainian people and $3 billion in humanitarian assistance and food security funding.

If the package passes as planned, US spending in Ukraine and addressing the ensuing humanitarian crisis will soar to around $54 billion.

The US has already delivered $2.4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Biden’s term in office, though much of that aid has come since Russia’s military operation against Ukraine began in late February.

This is while a report has revealed that the US government is struggling to track large quantities of “lethal aid” shipped to Ukraine in recent months amid raging conflict in the country. 

News Network
April 27,2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the challenge of the Covid pandemic is not fully over yet, with the increase in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks manifesting the need to stay alert, and underlined that vaccination remains the biggest protective shield against the virus.

Speaking at an interaction with chief ministers on the emerging Covid-19 situation in the country, the prime minister also said the government's priority is to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest with special campaigns needed in schools.

At the interaction, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan gave a presentation where he discussed the rise of cases across several countries in the world and in some Indian states, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said.

Asserting that India has fought a long battle against Covid in the spirit of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution, Prime Minister Modi lauded the chief ministers, officers and all corona warriors for their efforts.

Modi asserted it was clear that the coronavirus challenge is not fully over yet.

Omicron and its subvariants can create problems as is evident in case of many countries of Europe, he noted, adding that these sublineages are causing a surge in many countries.

He said India has been able to deal with the situation better than many countries.

Still, in last two weeks, increasing cases in some of the states show that we need to stay alert, Modi said.

The Omicron wave was handled with determination and without panic, and in the last two years, all aspects of the coronavirus fight whether related to health infrastructure, oxygen supply or vaccination, have been strengthened, he asserted.

In the third wave, none of the states saw situation going out of control, Modi asserted.

This, the prime minister added, should be seen in the context of the massive vaccination drive.

He said vaccination has reached each and every person and it is a matter of pride that 96 per cent of the adult population is vaccinated with at least one dose and about 84 per cent people above 15 years of age having received both the doses.

Vaccine, according to experts, is the biggest safety shield against the coronavirus, he said.

Noting that schools have opened after long time and some parents are worried over the increased number of cases in some places, Modi expressed satisfaction that more and more children are getting vaccinated.

He pointed out that in March the campaign to vaccinate children in the 12-14 years age-group was started, and on Tuesday, emergency use authorisation has been granted to Covaxin shots for children in the age bracket of 6-12 years.

"Our priority is to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest. For this, as before, special campaigns will also be needed in schools. Teachers and parents should also remain aware on this front," Modi said.

He also said precaution doses are available for all adults in the country to strengthen the vaccine "protective shield".

Teachers, parents, and other eligible people can take the precaution dose, he added.

The prime minister said during the third wave of Covid, India witnessed up to three lakh cases per day and all states handled the situation while also allowing social and economic activity to continue.

This balance should be maintained in our future strategy also, he said.

"Our scientists and experts are continuously monitoring the national and global situation. We have to work on their suggestions with a pre-emptive, proactive and collective approach," he said.

Stopping the infection at the very beginning has been our priority and it should remain the same even today.

"We have to implement our strategy of test, track and treat equally effectively," he said.

The prime minister emphasised on cent per cent testing of serious influenza cases, genome sequencing of the positive cases, Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places and avoiding panic.

He also stressed on the need for continued upgradation of health infrastructure and medical manpower.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about the recent increase in Covid cases in some states, and underscored the need to follow the 'test, track, treat, vaccinate' strategy and ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour, the PMO statement said.

The chief ministers thanked Modi for the timely guidance and support since the start of the pandemic and noted that this review meeting has been called by the prime minister at the right time, the statement said.

They gave an overview of the status of Covid cases and vaccination in their states, it added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Modi’s mantra of life and livelihood is being followed by the state. He also mentioned that a high number of cases are being seen in the state's cities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal noted that in the recent days the national capital has witnessed a high positivity rate. He also spoke about masks having been made mandatory again, according to the statement.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said the prime minister's strong support and guidance has helped the state tide over the previous waves. He also thanked the central government for support in other health matters and development issues.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pointed out that a high number of cases in the state are mainly being seen around Delhi, in the cities of Gurugram and Faridabad, according to the PMO statement.

News Network
May 9,2022

mutalik.jpg

Bengaluru, May 9: The Hanuman Chalisa campaign against Azaan today reverberated across Karnataka as activists of Sri Ram Sene in Belagavi began chanting Hanuman Chalisa at 5 am from temples. 

According to the police, the incidents were reported in places including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad and Kalaburagi. Some of the Sri Ram Sene activists were briefly detained by cops. 

Muthalik, who was in Mysuru, played the Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional hymns at a temple. “It is not a symbolic protest or just for a day. This will continue till the government initiates action against loudspeakers installed at mosques,” he said.

“We have launched the campaign against the state government and members of the Muslim community who are not following the Supreme Court order. In future, we will file a contempt case against all deputy commissioners for failing to implement the Supreme Court’s order,” Muthalik told media persons.

Along the lines of a similar call by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Muthalik had on Sunday exhorted Sene activists to play Hanuman Chalisa and Suprabhata hymn from loudspeakers across temples in Karnataka from Monday if the BJP-led state government failed to act against loudspeakers installed in mosques.

Muthalik claimed several right-wing organisations have extended support to Sri Rama Sene. According to him, the organisation has contacted more than 1,000 temples across the state already.

Comments

HANEEF HASSAN
 - 
Monday, 9 May 2022

Let them play what they need we have benefits only let them play every five times prayer

Farooq Portfolio
 - 
Monday, 9 May 2022

Why do news channels give so much publicity for this? These people don't believe in God. They are just destroying peace and harmony in society.

Will they continue do chant Hunman chalisa or do other pooja 5 times to counter azan, offer special prayer once a week and fasting during Ramadan etc?

Azaan started over 1400 years ago and since the invention of microphone it is being used for azaan. Azaan will continue till the end of this world.

Our faith in Almighty is very strong and we are always praying every day for our country's betterment. May Almighty protect citizens of India from evil forces

