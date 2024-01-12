US, UK attack Yemen using warship, missiles, fighter jets in response to pro-Palestinian strikes

The United States and Britain attack Ansarullah targets across Yemen in response to the Yemeni popular resistance movement's strikes on vessels linked to the Israeli regime, which has brought the Gaza Strip under a genocidal war.

Several American media outlets reported the attacks, saying the U.S. and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites in Yemen on Thursday, January 11, in a massive strike using warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, U.S. officials said.

Ansarullah said the attacks targeted the capital city of Sana'a as well as the western cities of al-Hudaydah, Sa'ada, and Dhamar, blaming "American aggression with British participation."

US President Joe Biden confirmed the assaults, saying they were conducted by the United States and Britain, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Biden said he would "not hesitate" to direct further measures against Yemeni targets.

During recent months, Ansarullah and Yemeni Armed Forces have been staging missile and drone strikes against vessels linked to the Israeli regime or those heading to Israeli ports in support of war-hit Palestinians in Gaza.

Since its onset on October 7, the Israeli war has killed close to 23,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 59,167 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

Also on Thursday, Ansarullah's leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned of a "big" response to the United States and its allies if they proceeded with any military attack against his country.

"Any American attack will not remain without a response. The response will be greater than the attack that was carried out with twenty drones and a number of missiles," he said.

Houthi, however, made clear all other ships except for those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories were safe from Yemeni strikes as long as their countries were not part of or did not plan to join the US-led anti-Yemen coalition.