  1. Home
  2. US, UK attack Yemen using warship, missiles, fighter jets in response to pro-Palestinian strikes

US, UK attack Yemen using warship, missiles, fighter jets in response to pro-Palestinian strikes

News Network
January 12, 2024

yemen.jpg

The United States and Britain attack Ansarullah targets across Yemen in response to the Yemeni popular resistance movement's strikes on vessels linked to the Israeli regime, which has brought the Gaza Strip under a genocidal war.

Several American media outlets reported the attacks, saying the U.S. and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites in Yemen on Thursday, January 11, in a massive strike using warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, U.S. officials said.

Ansarullah said the attacks targeted the capital city of Sana'a as well as the western cities of al-Hudaydah, Sa'ada, and Dhamar, blaming "American aggression with British participation."

US President Joe Biden confirmed the assaults, saying they were conducted by the United States and Britain, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Biden said he would "not hesitate" to direct further measures against Yemeni targets.

During recent months, Ansarullah and Yemeni Armed Forces have been staging missile and drone strikes against vessels linked to the Israeli regime or those heading to Israeli ports in support of war-hit Palestinians in Gaza.

Since its onset on October 7, the Israeli war has killed close to 23,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 59,167 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

Also on Thursday, Ansarullah's leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned of a "big" response to the United States and its allies if they proceeded with any military attack against his country.

"Any American attack will not remain without a response. The response will be greater than the attack that was carried out with twenty drones and a number of missiles," he said.

Houthi, however, made clear all other ships except for those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories were safe from Yemeni strikes as long as their countries were not part of or did not plan to join the US-led anti-Yemen coalition.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 9,2024

smritiirani.jpg

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, who is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, met Indian volunteers who provide service to Hajj pilgrims and interacted with Umrah pilgrims from India in Madinah on Monday.

Irani, who is also the Minister of Women and Child Development, travelled to Madinah along with Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and other senior officials.

"Undertook a historic journey to Madinah today, one of Islam's holiest cities, included a visit to the periphery of the revered Prophet's Mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabwi, the mountain of Uhud, and periphery of the Quba Mosque – the first Mosque of Islam," Irani tweeted and posted images with Indian pilgrims.

"The significance of the visit to these sites courtesy Saudi officials, intertwined with early Islamic history, underscores the depth of our cultural and spiritual engagement," she further said.

The visit to Madinah was followed by a visit to the mountain of Uhud and the Quba Mosque.

According to an official statement, the visit will give an idea of the arrangements required to be made for the Haj pilgrimage this year.

"The Government of India is deeply committed to assist in providing facilities and services to Indian Muslims who undertake the Haj pilgrimage, thereby providing them with a comfortable and fulfilling experience," the statement said.

"India and Saudi Arabia share warm and cordial ties and the Government of India deeply appreciates the special gesture of Saudi's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in facilitating this visit of the Indian delegation to Madinah," the statement further said.

During her visit, the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 was signed between India and Saudi Arabia. As per the agreement, India has been allocated a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for the 2024 Haj pilgrimage.

Around 1,40,020 seats have been reserved for pilgrims who will proceed through the Haj Committee of India and 35,005 pilgrims will be permitted to travel through Haj Group Operators.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 12,2024

yemen.jpg

The United States and Britain attack Ansarullah targets across Yemen in response to the Yemeni popular resistance movement's strikes on vessels linked to the Israeli regime, which has brought the Gaza Strip under a genocidal war.

Several American media outlets reported the attacks, saying the U.S. and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites in Yemen on Thursday, January 11, in a massive strike using warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, U.S. officials said.

Ansarullah said the attacks targeted the capital city of Sana'a as well as the western cities of al-Hudaydah, Sa'ada, and Dhamar, blaming "American aggression with British participation."

US President Joe Biden confirmed the assaults, saying they were conducted by the United States and Britain, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Biden said he would "not hesitate" to direct further measures against Yemeni targets.

During recent months, Ansarullah and Yemeni Armed Forces have been staging missile and drone strikes against vessels linked to the Israeli regime or those heading to Israeli ports in support of war-hit Palestinians in Gaza.

Since its onset on October 7, the Israeli war has killed close to 23,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 59,167 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

Also on Thursday, Ansarullah's leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned of a "big" response to the United States and its allies if they proceeded with any military attack against his country.

"Any American attack will not remain without a response. The response will be greater than the attack that was carried out with twenty drones and a number of missiles," he said.

Houthi, however, made clear all other ships except for those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories were safe from Yemeni strikes as long as their countries were not part of or did not plan to join the US-led anti-Yemen coalition.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 8,2024

lakshadweeptour.jpg

Amid the India-Maldives row, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the resumption of a tourist boat service between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep, instructing the Dakshina Kannada district administration to take necessary steps toward this endeavour.

At present, access to Lakshadweep is primarily facilitated via ferry and flight services operating from Kochi, Kerala. Despite its closer proximity to Mangaluru, Lakshadweep remains accessible only through Kochi, posing an inconvenience for tourists worldwide. Notably, Mangaluru has historically served as a transit hub for essential commodities like building materials, fruits, and vegetables destined for Lakshadweep via its old port.

In the past, a tourist boat service from Mangaluru to Lakshadweep had successfully catered to travellers, offering expeditions to Kalpeni Island at a mere cost of Rs. 250 to Rs. 300. This service even included specially curated tour packages for tourists.

However, the service has been discontinued for several years, prompting MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to highlight the growing demand expressed by tourists through online platforms. Addressing the Collector, the MP emphasized the necessity to revive the tourist boat traffic between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep, considering the increased interest and requests from travellers.

Sources within the MP's office disclosed that MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has actively sought information from the district administration regarding the requisite measures to reinstate the tourist boat service. Expressing the need to facilitate easier access for tourists, especially after PM Modi's recent visit, the MP has underscored the importance of reviving this mode of travel.

The resurgence of the Mangaluru-Lakshadweep boat service would not only simplify travel logistics but also potentially boost tourism and promote easier connectivity between these destinations. The initiative aligns with the burgeoning demand from travellers seeking direct access to the pristine beauty of Lakshadweep from Mangaluru.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.