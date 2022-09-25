  1. Home
  2. Veteran Islamic scholar, thinker Al Qaradawi passes away at 96

News Network
September 26, 2022

Screenshot_20220926-174601_Chrome.jpg

Doha: Islamic scholar and Founding President of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) Sheikh Yusuf Al Qaradawi passed away at the age of 96 today, September 26, 2022. 

The official account of the scholar announced the news on Twitter, followed by the same announcement on IUMS Twitter. "The Islamic nation has lost one of its most sincere and virtuous scholars,” the IUMS added.
Al Qaradawi was born in the Egyptian province of Gharbia in 1926. He was barely 10 years old when he was able to memorize and recite the Holy Quran.

Then he joined the institutes of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, then the Faculty of Fundamentals of Religion at Al-Azhar University, from which he obtained the international degree in the year 52 - 1953. 

Then he obtained the international degree with a teaching license from the Faculty of Arabic Language in 1954, and then in the year 1960, he obtained the higher preparatory study equivalent to the Master’s in the Science Division The Qur’an and Sunnah from the Faculty of Fundamentals of Religion, and in 1973 he obtained a PhD with distinction, with first class honors, from the same faculty, on “Zakat and its impact on addressing social problems”

News Network
September 26,2022

girl.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 26: The mother of the 19-year-old receptionist, whose murder sparked massive protests in Uttarakhand, has claimed her daughter was hastily cremated, and she never got to see her body. She has accused the administration of tricking her into going to a hospital on the pretext of taking her to her daughter.

News reports had earlier said the mother was admitted to a hospital as she was unwell. However, a video has now surfaced where she has claimed she was fine and was ferried to a hospital on false pretext.

"The took my husband along forcibly, but didn't take me. They brought me here from the forest where I live, saying I will see my daughter," the visibly upset mother could be heard complaining in the video shot in the hospital.

She said she kept asking where they were taking her, and they reassured her, saying they were taking her to her daughter. 

"Doctors then put me in a wheelchair. I asked why was it needed but they took me to a hospital. They then forcibly put me on intravenous sugar solution and started recording a video," she said.

Narrating her ordeal, she said four-five people had come to her and said they would take her to the cremation site. "I said I am her mother, I won't do anything until I see her. I said I won't budge until you show me my daughter. I wasn't unwell at all. They tricked me into coming here. I was sitting at the civic body's office. This is just for show, they have betrayed us," she said.

The teen receptionist was cremated last evening amid massive protests against the police for alleged slow action. The family had also raised questions on the government action in the case.

The family and protestors had initially refused to cremate the body, questioning the demolition of the resort where she worked. They said it was an attempt to destroy evidence in the case, in which the son of a senior BJP leader -- now expelled -- is the prime accused.

A provisional postmortem report stated the teen died due to drowning and that her body bore signs of injury caused by blunt force.

The teen was murdered allegedly by the hotel's owner, a BJP leader's son, and two others after she resisted their alleged attempts to push her into prostitution. Initially she was reported missing, and her body was recovered from a canal on Saturday.

Pulkit Arya, son of now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta have been arrested.

Vinod Arya, former chairman of a state board with the rank of a minister, and his brother Ankit Arya, also a BJP functionary, have been expelled by the party. 

News Network
September 14,2022

joinBJP.jpg

Panjim, Sept 14: Eight Congress MLAs in Goa joined the BJP on Wednesday, according to reliable reports.

"We have joined BJP to strengthen the hands of PM Modi and CM Pramod Sawant... 'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo'," said former Congress MLA Michael Lobo. 

Those who joined the BJP include Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes. 

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress had 11 legislators and the BJP has 20. With the recent development, Congress's strength in Goa Assembly has now been reduced to 3. 

This year's election in the coastal state was a tight contest between the BJP and Congress. The saffron party contested on all 40 seats while the Congress was in alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP).

News Network
September 26,2022

murmu.jpg

Mysuru, Sept 26: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday launched 'Nada Habba Dasara' 2022 by showering flowers on the idol of Chamundeshwari at the temple atop Chamundi Hill during the auspicious Vrischika lagna between 9.45 and 10.05 am. 

A huge dais was set up atop the hill for the programme.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, District in charge Minister S T Somashekar and other dignitaries were present. 

The President had darshan of the presiding deity before launching the festival. 

This kickstarts the 10-day Dasara festival, which is being held in a grand manner this year.

A slew of other events like Dasara flower show, Dasara exhibition, cultural programmes in the Mysuru Palace will also be inaugurated in the evening. 
 

