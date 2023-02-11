  1. Home
  2. WHO says 26 million people affected by Turkey-Syria quake, as death toll nears 30,000

WHO says 26 million people affected by Turkey-Syria quake, as death toll nears 30,000

News Network
February 12, 2023

quake.jpg

The World Health Organization says around 26 million people have been affected by the deadly and devastating earthquake that has hit Turkey and neighboring Syria.

The United Nations health agency sounded the alarm on Saturday, saying the natural disaster had so far affected 15 million people in Turkey and 11 million others in Syria.

According to the organization, the staggering figure includes more than five million people who are particularly vulnerable, including close to 350,000 elderly people and over 1.4 million children.

The world body made the announcement as the death toll from the temblor that hit the two countries on Monday approached 30,000.

Turkey said its total death toll from the earthquake had risen to 24,617 by late Saturday, as the toll for Syria was announced at about 5,000. 

The WHO appealed for $42.8 million to help it address the quake-stricken population's immediate and overwhelming health needs.

"WHO's goal is to save lives in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, to minimize its downstream health consequences, including mental health, and to rapidly restore essential health services across all earthquake-affected populations," the organization pleaded.

WHO's estimates further showed that the earthquake has knocked down more than 4,000 buildings in Turkey, where as many as 15 hospitals have suffered partial or heavy damage. In Syria, the world body said, at least 20 health facilities, including four hospitals, have sustained damage.

Also on Saturday, WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, arrived in the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo, tweeting that he was "heartbroken to see the conditions survivors are facing."

His agency said it had flown 37 metric tons of trauma and emergency surgery supplies to Turkey on Thursday, while 35 metric tons had arrived in Syria on Friday.

"These life-saving supplies will be used to treat and care for 100,000 people as well as for 120,000 urgent surgical interventions in both countries," it said.

A third flight carrying a similar load is scheduled to reach Syria on Monday. 

collapse.jpg

turky..jpg

quake.jpg

buildings.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 30,2023

Fazil.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 30: After Vhishwa Hindu Parsishad leader Sharan Pumpwell openly claimed that Hindutva activists killed innocent Muslim youth Mohammed Fazil in retaliation for the murder of Hindutva leader Praveen Nettaru, Fazil’s father Umar Farooq has urged the Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar to arrest  the former immediately. 

Sharan Pumpwell during a programme in Tumakur and in Ullal last weekend had claimed that Fazil’s murder in Surathkal was retaliation for the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Sullia.

“Why police is not arresting Sharan Pumpwell despite his brazen confession in public,” asked the elderly man, who lost his young son to communal terrorists. 

In a memorandum submitted to the Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar in Mangaluru on Monday, he said that Pumpwell should be arrested and interrogated, Farooq. 

“Sharan Pumpwell has more information on the death of my son. Hence, he should be arrested immediately,” he said.

Fazil, a resident of Mangalapete in Katipalla in Surathkal was brutally killed in front of a shop in Surathkal on July 28, 2022.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 30,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 30: A 16-year-old girl from a school in Gerukatte in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the washroom of a house, police said on Sunday.

The girl has been identified as Afifa, daughter of Abdul Razak, a resident of Kaje Mane in Kaniyur village of Belthangady taluk.

The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained though it is suspected to be cardiac arrest.

In a complaint, her father Abdul Razak Usman said that as usual, his daughter left home on Saturday for school. Around 10am, he received a call that his daughter was not well and was asked to come to the school immediately.

On reaching the school, he realised that she had been shifted to the government hospital in Belthangady. His daughter had visited a house near the school to use the washroom, according to the school's principal.

Since Afifa did not return for a long time and there was no response, the members of the house, where the girl had been using the toilet, informed gram panchayat member Abdul Karim and the principal of the school. 

They rushed to the house and found her lying down in the washroom. The case is under investigation at Belthangady police station.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 30,2023

ullal.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 30: The police inaction against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell who delivered two communally provocative speeches in two days in two places of Karnataka and openly defended massacre of Muslims has sparked alarm in poll-bound Karnataka. 

In Tumakuru

Sharan Pumpwell, the Pranth Saha Karyadarshi of VHP attended the Shaurya Yathre event of Bajrang Dal held in Tumakuru Saturday, January 28, and defended the 2002 Gujarat carnage, saying: “We have killed 2,000 people as revenge for the murder of 59 kar sevaks.”

“…None of the Hindus sat at home with their hands tied. They all got down to the streets. They entered each house. 59 kar sevaks were killed but the count of the number of people who were killed as revenge is still not available. It is estimated that around 2,000 people were killed. This is the bravery of Hindus,” he added. 

Referring to the murder of one Mohammed Fazil, 23, near Surathkal in Mangaluru, Pumpwell said: “In order to respond to the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, youths in Surathkal killed him; not in an isolated place but in an open market. This is the power of Hindu youths.”

Responding to former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that Dakshina Kannada was becoming a Hindutva factory, Pumpwell said: “Siddaramaiah says that Dakshina Kannada district is becoming a Hindutva factory. Not only Dakshina Kannada, but Tumakuru will also become a Hindutva factory. And in the coming days, all districts in Karnataka will turn into Hindutva factories.”

In Dakshina Kannada

The very next day, i.e. on Sunday, January 29, Sharan Pumpwell addressed the Shourya Yatre, organised by the VHP and the Bajrang Dal at Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district and reiterated that Hindutva activists murdered Mohammed Fazil to avenge Praveen Nettaru’s murder in Sullia.

“Hindus showed their power in Gujarat and it is not a massacre. Bajrang Dal is ready to fight if needed. When Praveen Nettaru was murdered, the entire Hindu community wept.

We wept for the sacrifice of a good karyakartha. But our karyakartas did not keep quiet. We killed Fazil in public view in Surathkal. You must have seen the video, of how brutally he was murdered. That is our power,” Sharan said.

He further said there is a need for a Hindu MLA at Ullal. “There may be many terrorists in Ullal. If NIA conducts searches, they need to be traced. Though PFI is banned, their workers are plotting to murder our activists,” he said.

Demand for arrest

Meanwhile, condemning Mr. Pumpwell’s statement State president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Muneer Katipalla said in a statement in Mangaluru that he should be arrested for making, what the DYFI said, provocative statement.

“Mr. Pumpwell’s speech prompted genocide,” Mr. Katipalla said.

The DYFI said that the VHP leader in his speech has threatened about making more such attacks by the Sangh Parivar. He had even justified Gujarat riots.

“This is a matter of grave concern. His speech has created fear psychosis in the minds of people and has aimed at polarising the society ahead of State Assembly elections. There should be a re-investigation into the murder of Fazil. As the VHP leader has openly justified the Surathkal murder, the role of Mr. Pumpwell and other Sangh Parivar leaders should be probed,” Mr. Katipalla said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.