  'Will impose tariffs so high, your heads will spin': Trump's warning to India, Pak

Agencies
August 27, 2025

Washington, Aug 27: US President Donald Trump once again doubled down on his claim of playing a catalyst in the truce between India and Pakistan following military conflict in May. The American President claimed he personally intervened between the two nuclear-powered neighbours and used trade and tariff threats to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi into agreeing to a ceasefire with Islamabad. 

"I am talking to a very terrific man, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. I said, What's going on with you and Pakistan? The hatred was tremendous," Trump said, recounting his supposed exchange with PM Modi.

India has dismissed Trump's claims and consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

The US President claimed tensions between India and Pakistan have been going on "for a hell of a long time, like, sometimes with different names for hundreds of years."

India and Pakistan only became independent states in 1947, when the British decided to end their 200-year-long rule in the Indian subcontinent and to divide it into two separate nations. Before that, the area was divided into several smaller kingdoms.

Trump claimed that to broker a peace between the two Asian neighbours, he threatened PM Modi with Washington holding back trade and slapping New Delhi with high tariffs. 

"I said, I don't want to make a trade deal with you...You guys are going to end up in a nuclear war...I said, call me back tomorrow, but we're not going to do any deals with you, or we're going to put tariffs on you that are so high, your head's going to spin," he said.

The Republican added that New Delhi and Islamabad reached a peace deal within "five hours" of his talks with PM Modi.

"Within about five hours, it was done...Now maybe it starts again. I don't know. I don't think so, but I'll stop it if it does. We can't let these things happen," he added.

Trump's Constant Claims

This was not the first time that Trump claimed he "brokered" a peace deal between India and Pakistan. Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 40 times that he "helped settle" the tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. 

On Monday, he claimed that he stopped seven wars around the world, including the one between two south asian nuclear neighbours. Talking to the press at the White House, Trump further claimed that of the seven wars he stopped, four were because he used tariffs and trade to negotiate with the parties involved in the conflict.

"I had tariffs and trade, and I was able to say, 'If you go fight and want to kill everybody, that is okay, but I am going to charge you each a 100% tariff when you trade with us'. They all gave up," Trump said.

"I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan...," he said.

"The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war...They already shot down 7 jets - that was raging. I said, 'You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you if you keep fighting, you've got 24 hours to settle it'. They said, 'Well, there's no more war going on.' I used that on numerous occasions. I used trade and whatever I had to use...," he added.

India's Response

India has categorically said there was no third-party intervention in bringing about a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in Parliament that no leader of any country asked India to stop its military exercise against Pakistan.

Agencies
August 24,2025

Israeli jets and tanks struck parts of Gaza City on Sunday, August 24, in preparation for a major assault, as the Israeli military’s chief of staff warned officials in Tel Aviv that carrying out the order to demolish the city of 700,000 residents could take "over a year" and place additional strain on Israeli troops.

According to a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Sunday, Eyal Zamir issued the warning following an ultimatum from Israeli minister of military affairs Israel Katz to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, threatening that if the terms set by Israel to end the war were not accepted, Gaza City could face a fate similar to the cities of Rafah and Beit Hanoun.

The report went on to say that Zamir has informed Israeli officials that in such a scenario, they would encounter a more critical situation with reserve units, which are already grappling with decreasing turnout rates and low morale.

Zamir, who has previously clashed with Israeli officials regarding the occupation plan for Gaza City and the threat it poses to the captives, said that the offensive can only begin after all necessary operational and legal preparations are in place, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on expediting the assault on Gaza City. 

As of now, no "humanitarian zones", as demanded by Zamir, have been established, and there have been instances in the past where such zones, designated as “safe” areas, came under Israeli bombardment during the war. 

Israeli military sources have indicated that the evacuation of the southern Gaza city of Rafah took two weeks, and it is estimated that evacuating Gaza City, home to approximately 1.2 million people, will take even longer. 

According to the report, the military's plan outlines that the Gaza City operation would be halted if Israel and Hamas can reach a ceasefire agreement.

The military is prioritizing negotiations to release captives before considering any assault, the report said.  

The offensive comes even though Hamas has accepted a 60-day ceasefire proposal, involving the release of half of the captives in Gaza in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners, following negotiations with Egyptian and Qatari officials in Cairo.

Despite this, Israel is determined to proceed with the occupation of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, witnesses have reported continuous explosions and shelling in various areas of Gaza City, with Israeli forces targeting buildings and homes.

The Israeli military has stated that its recent combat activities in the Jabalia area are aimed at dismantling Hamas tunnels and strengthening control of the region, in order to prevent further operations by Hamas fighters.

In a statement, Hamas declared that Israel's plans to take over Gaza City demonstrate a lack of seriousness about achieving a ceasefire, emphasizing that a ceasefire agreement is crucial for the return of the Israeli captives and holding Netanyahu accountable for their safety.

The Israeli regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians and injured 156,230 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since March 2, when it violated its ceasefire agreement with Hamas, the regime has sealed all border crossings, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid and further deepening Gaza’s already dire humanitarian crisis.

Agencies
August 25,2025

The Israeli military has killed at least 15 people, including four journalists serving international outlets, during back-to-back strikes against an overstretched hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Monday, the regime carried out an airstrike against the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis before backing it up with another raid, when civil defense and ambulance teams had scrambled to the site to help out the victims.

Various outlets, including resistance media channels, identified four of the fatalities as cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a contractor for the Reuters news agency, Mohammad Salama of the Al Jazeera television network, Mariam Abu Daqa, who used to report for The Independent Arabia and the Associated Press, and Moaz Abu Taha of the NBC.

Photographer Hatem Khaled, al-Masri’s fellow Reuters contractor, was also wounded in the attacks.

‘Systematic targeting’

Gaza’s government media office said the deaths had brought to 244 the number of journalists that had perished as a result of Israeli bloodletting throughout the coastal sliver since October 2023, when the regime started bringing the Palestinian territory under a wholesale war of genocide.

The office condemned the “systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists,” holding the regime as well as its main allies – the United States, the UK, Germany, and France – responsible.

It also called for international action to protect journalists in the war-battered territory.

The assassination spree followed hot on the heels of the regime’s targeted killing strikes against Al Jazeera’s media team in Gaza City, which claimed the lives of five media personnel, including heroic and celebrated journalist Anas al-Sharif.

Right up to his untimely demise, Sharif would provide the world with rare insights into the Israeli- and Western-created Palestinian plight through years-long untiring and death-defying struggle.

Still reporting on the Monday strikes, Gaza’s civil defense apparatus announced that firefighter Imad Abdel Hakim al-Shaer was also among the fatalities of the attacks that also wounded seven other members of the apparatus’s Khan Younis chapter.

The massacre evoked reactions from international figures such as Francesca Albanese, an outspoken United Nations rapporteur, who has faced United States sanctions for her vociferous criticism of the regime.

“Scenes like this unfold every moment in Gaza, often unseen, largely undocumented. I beg STATES: How much more must be witnessed before you act to stop this carnage?” she asked in a post on X.

She advised the international community to break the regime’s near-total blockade of Gaza and slap it with an arms embargo and sanctions, while denouncing rescuers being “killed in line of duty.”

Gaza’s health ministry has, meanwhile, reported numerous injuries.

The genocide has so far claimed the lives of around 62,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children. In addition to incessant military attacks, it has been deploying starvation as a weapon of war towards what observers call maximizing suffering and casualties.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 22,2025

BIS1.jpg

Barakah International School in Adyar, Mangaluru, recently hosted the highly anticipated inter-school competition, "Mind Spark – The Arena of Intelligent Minds." The event brought together talented students from various schools across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, providing a vibrant platform for them to showcase their creativity, talent, and competitive spirit.

The competition featured a range of contests that witnessed enthusiastic participation and healthy team spirit, reflecting the diverse talents and competencies of the students. The campus was filled with excitement and energy throughout the day, a testament to the young participants' passion and dedication.

At the conclusion of the event, Al Furqan School emerged as the overall champion, while Al Ibada secured the runner-up position. The outstanding performances of the participants were applauded by the panel of judges and dignitaries present.

The inaugural function was graced by Mafazah Sharfuddin, a research scholar at the University of Bristol, UK, as the chief guest. Mohammad Salahuddin, a wealth management coach, and Mohidine C.H., an educationalist, participated as guests of honor at the valedictory function. The Managing Director of Barakah International School, Nargis Ashraf, and other officials warmly welcomed the teams from various schools.

As the host institution, Barakah International School and College provided a professional atmosphere for students to showcase their talents and ensured that their skills were duly recognized and appreciated. The initiative aligns with the school's vision of nurturing intelligent minds and fostering holistic growth among students.

Barakah International School and College is a premier educational institution in the region, offering education from pre-KG to degree level with affiliations to CBSE, state board (for PUC), and Mangalore University (for degree). The institution also provides NEET integrated facility and NEET long-term coaching for repeaters, along with hostel facilities that cater to the cultural and professional needs of students while maintaining academic excellence.

