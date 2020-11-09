Will Joe Biden administration provide U.S. citizenship to over 5 lakh Indians?

  1. Home
Agencies
November 8, 2020

Washington, Nov 8: United States President-elect Joe Biden will work towards providing a roadmap to American citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants, including over 500,000 from India, and will also establish a minimum admission number of 95,000 refugees annually.

As a largely immigrant community, but in some cases with American roots reaching back generations, Indian-Americans know firsthand the strength and resilience that immigrants bring to the United States of America, according to a policy document issued by the Biden campaign.

"He (Biden) will immediately begin working with Congress to pass legislative immigration reform that modernises our system, with a priority on keeping families together by providing a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants -- including more than 500,000 from India," it said.

The Biden administration will support family-based immigration and preserve family unification as a core principle of the US' immigration system, which includes reducing the family visa backlog, it said.

"And, he will increase the number of refugees we welcome into this country by setting the annual global refugee admissions target to 125,000 and seek to raise it over time commensurate with our responsibility, our values, and the unprecedented global need. He will also work with Congress to establish a minimum admissions number of 95,000 refugees annually," the policy document said.

Biden will remove the uncertainty for Dreamers by reinstating the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) programme and explore all legal options to protect their families from inhumane separation. And, he will end workplace raids and protect other sensitive locations from immigration enforcement actions, it said.

Launched by the Obama administration, the DACA is an immigration policy that allows some individuals with unlawful presence in the US after being brought to the country as children to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and become eligible for a work permit in the US. DACA recipients are often referred to as Dreamers. To be eligible for the programme, recipients cannot have felonies or serious misdemeanours on their records.

The Trump administration moved to end the DACA programme in 2017 and was ultimately blocked by the Supreme Court from doing so this year. Even so, his administration scaled back the programme and pledged to end it, leaving thousands of the programme's beneficiaries in limbo.

Biden will also restore and defend the naturalisation process for green card holders, the policy document said. Employment-based visas, also known as green cards, allow migrants to gain lawful permanent residence in the US in order to engage in skilled work.

"He (Biden) will increase the number of visas offered for permanent, work-based immigration based on macroeconomic conditions and exempt from any cap recent graduates of PhD programmes in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields," it said.

"He will support first reforming the temporary visa system for high-skill, speciality jobs to protect wages and workers, then expanding the number of visas offered and eliminating the limits on employment-based green cards by country, which have kept so many Indian families in waiting for too long," the document stated.

The Biden administration, it said, will also repeal President Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'.

President Trump had imposed a controversial travel ban, often referred to by critics as a 'Muslim ban', on several Muslim majority countries, including Iran and Syria, through a series of executive orders.

"Biden will rescind Trump's Muslim ban on day one and reverse the detrimental asylum policies that are causing chaos and a humanitarian crisis at our border," the policy document said.

October 27,2020

Kochi, Oct 27: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consul General Jamal al Zaabi and Admin Attache Rashid knew about the smuggling of gold into Kerala through diplomatic channels, accused Ramees KT said in his statement to the Customs department.

The statement of Ramees KT, an accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, was accessed by news agency.

"UAE Consul General Jamal al Zaabi and Admin Attache Rashid had knowledge about this smuggling," Ramees KT had told the Customs department during his interrogation in connection with the case.

He also revealed that the gold was smuggled to India through a UAE citizen named Dawood Al Arabi 12 times.

"Once I had seen (co-accused) Shameer concealing the gold in a cutting machine and packing the same while he was in Dubai. They had sent gold through Sadam Hussain, Mohammed Hasim, Saleem and Faisal Fareed," Ramees KT said in the statement.

"I had received a total of 4500 AED as remuneration and Rs 50,000 was paid to Sandeep out of the money i.e. 1500 USD per kilogram which the investors had given which is to be paid to Consul General. USD 1,000 per kg was been kept for Consul General," it added.

Ramees KT had told the Customs department that he had not met Al Zaabi in person but had tried to meet him in person through Sarith PS and Swapna Suresh.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

November 3,2020

New Delhi, Nov 3: The Election Commission on Monday said that Rajya Sabha by-polls for one seat in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on December 1.

"Bye-election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Karnataka to fill one casual vacancy to be held on December 1," the Election Commission said.

It also said that polls for the biennial election to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from 11 constituencies and Maharashtra Legislative Council from five constituencies will be held on December 1.

November 4,2020

US Representative Ilhan Omar has won a second term in the Congress Minnesota’s 5th congressional district in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Omar, 38, defeated her Republican challenger, African American businessman Lacy Johnson, by 64.6 percent of the vote to 25.9 percent, according to The Associated Press news agency with 99 percent of votes counted.

Omar is the first Somali American member of the US Congress and one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to Congress in 2018.

She is a member of the so-called “Squad” of four freshman progressive Democratic congresswomen that includes Rashida Tlaib from Detroit, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York City and Ayanna Pressley from Boston.

The four represent a new emerging faction of young, progressive politicians who are pushing the established House leadership of the Democratic Party.

Her aggressive advocacy on liberal issues, anti-Israel comments and eagerness to take on US President Donald Trump have made her even more prominent.

She has frequently become a target of criticism and defamatory comments from the president and other Republicans.

Last month, Omar hit back at Trump, calling him “racist” after he disparaged her during a campaign rally and falsely implied that she is not American.

Omar is vocal in her opposition to other US-foreign allegiances, including the relationship with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In an interview with Al Jazeera last year, she said: “Our ‘allied-ship’ with Saudi Arabia and the Emirates is immoral. I believe that it is one of the most absurd allied-ships; it doesn’t fit with any of our values.”

Her Republican rival Johnson was a first-time political candidate. The 66-year-old is an entrepreneur with a background in information technology.

