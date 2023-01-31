Worshippers not killed during prayers even in India or Israel; it happened in Pak: Defence Minister

  1. Home
News Network
February 1, 2023

Islamabad, Feb 1: Speaking on the deadly suicide bombing inside a mosque in Peshawar on Tuesday, Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said worshippers were not killed during prayers even in India, the Dawn reported.

The suicide attack left 100 people dead and scores more injured.

Expressing his views on the attack at the National Assembly, Asif said, "Worshippers weren't killed during prayers even in India or Israel but it happened in Pakistan."

The explosion took place in the central hall of the mosque on Monday around 1 pm.

Calling for unity in the fight against terrorism, the minister said it was time for Pakistan to set its "house in order," according to Dawn.

Recalling terrorism incidents from 2010- 2017, the minister said, "This war started from Swat during the PPP's tenure and it was concluded during the PML-N's previous tenure, and peace was established in the country from Karachi to Swat."

"But if you remember, a year-and-a-half or two years ago [...] we were given a briefing two, three times in this same hall in which it was clearly stated that talks could be carried out against these people and they can be brought toward peace," he added.

Asif said varying opinions had risen on the matter but despite that, no "conclusive decision" was taken.

He further stated that thousands of people were left without jobs after the Afghans came and settled in Pakistan, the Dawn report stated, adding that Asif also said the first proof surfaced when the people of Swat protested against the resettled people.

He noted that the people of Wana also protested and expressed similar emotions. "I am mentioning these incidents because of the tragedy that occurred yesterday [...] the terrorist was standing in the frontline during Zuhr prayers where he detonated himself," he said.

Asif said the prime minister and the army chief visited Peshawar where they were given a briefing on the attack. "But this is a tragedy where we require the same resolve and unity which was expressed in 2011-2012," the minister said.

"I will not talk for long but I will say briefly that at the start, we sowed the seeds for terrorism," the Defence minister said.

He said that when Russia invaded Afghanistan, Pakistan offered its services to the United States 'on rent'. "General Zia was the ruler at the time [...] the agreement made with the US went on for eight to nine years after which the US went back to Washington celebrating the fact that Russia was defeated," he added.

Meanwhile, India, on Tuesday, condoled the loss of lives in the deadly mosque attack.

Taking to Twitter, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted, "India extends its deep condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Peshawar yesterday. We strongly condemn this attack, which has taken the lives of so many people."

News Network
January 30,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 30: A 19-year-old college student attempted to end his life after an unknown fraudster, to whom he was introduced on a social media platform, threatened to make his personal videos viral and demanded money from him.

In his complaint to the police, the second-year BCom student, who hails from Dharmasthala, has alleged that he came into contact with an unknown person on Instagram about 15 days ago.

Both started chatting and even made video calls. Later, the person threatened to share his personal videos on public domain and demanded Rs 11,000.

The complainant requested time until January 23 to pay the money. When he could not afford to, he feared that the accused would share his personal videos online. He attempted to end his life by consuming rat poison on January 24.

He was shifted to a hospital in Ujire and later to Wenlock district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Dharmasthala police on Saturday have registered a case under various sections of the IT Act and IPC.

News Network
February 1,2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced major changes to the personal income tax structure in the country.

The major announcements are as follows:

1. Tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 lakh from Rs 5 lakh in new tax regime.

2. Tax slabs have been reduced to five. Revised Tax slabs: Rs 0-3 lakh: 0 per cent; Rs 3-6 lakh: 5 per cent; Rs 6-9 lakh: 10 per cent; Rs 9-12 lakh: 15 per cent; Rs 12-15 lakh: 20 per cent; Rs 15+ lakh: 30 per ce

3. Extensionof the benefit of standard deduction under the new tax regime to the salaried class. Each salaried person with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will thus stand to benefit by Rs 52,500.

4. Highest surcharge rate reduced from 37 per cent to 25 per cent in new tax regime. This would result in reduction of the maximum tax rate to 39 per cent, from 42.74 per cent earlier.

5. The Rs 3 lakh limit for tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement of non-government salaried employees was increased to Rs 25 lakh.

Sitharaman further announced that the new Income Tax regime would become the default tax regime in India.

She also announced the streamlining of the filing process for I-T returns, tax relief for cooperative societies, benefits for startups, among others.

More to follow...

