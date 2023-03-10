  1. Home
  2. Xi Jinping, 69, begins historic third term as China's president

Xi Jinping, 69, begins historic third term as China's president

News Network
March 10, 2023

xi.jpg

China's leader Xi Jinping has secured a historic third term as president from the country's rubber-stamp parliament.

It follows a consolidation of power that has made Mr Xi, 69, China's most dominant leader in generations.

In the Chinese system of governance, the functions of the president are largely ceremonial.

Mr Xi's power comes from him being General Secretary of the Communist Party and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).

Confirmation of his third term as president had been widely expected. The naming of a new premier and various ministers in the coming days is considered more important.

The new appointees are all expected to be Xi Jinping loyalists. This includes Li Qiang, who is tipped to serve as Mr Xi's number two.

Mr Xi has solidified his rule as China reopens from his bruising zero-Covid policy that has fuelled anti-government protests.

The so-called Two Sessions of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) this week is closely watched as it provides a glimpse into China's direction in the coming years.

Since Mao Zedong, leaders in China had been limited to two terms in office. When Mr Xi had this restriction changed in 2018, it transformed him into a figure with a reach not seen since Chairman Mao.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 10,2023

influenza.jpg

Two persons have died of influenza caused by the H3N2 virus, Union Health Ministry sources said on Friday, March 10. One person has died in Haryana and the other, in Karnataka, according to top sources.

There are around 90 cases of the H3N2 virus in the country. Eight cases of the H1N1 virus have also been reported.

Cases of flu have been rising in the country. Most of the infections are caused by the H3N2 virus, also known as the "Hong Kong flu". Only H3N2 and H1N1 infections have been detected in India so far.

The symptoms include fever, chills, cough, breathlessness and wheezing.

Patients have also reported nausea, sore throat, body-ache and diarrhoea. Symptoms persist for about a week.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 7,2023

Israel.jpg

Israeli aircraft have carried out a new strike against earth-quake battered Syria, this time targeting the international airport in the northwestern city of Aleppo.

According to Syrian media, quoting a military source, the Israeli airstrike was carried out early Tuesday from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia.

The military source added that the attack caused material damage to the runway of Aleppo International Airport, taking the airport out of service.

Syrian media had earlier said that the country’s air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles coming from the direction of the Mediterranean, shooting down a number of them.

The new Israeli strike comes as the international airport in Aleppo is one of the main portals of entry for foreign airplanes carrying humanitarian aid to the victims of the country’s recent devastating earthquake.

The Israeli act of aggression followed another strike earlier in February when the regime's aircraft hit the Syrian capital and areas around it, especially a number of residential buildings in Kafr Sousa neighborhood in central Damascus. Tal al-Masih near the city of Shahba, north of al-Suwayda in southwestern Syria was another target of that attack.

Syria's Health Ministry said five people were killed in the strike, including one soldier, while fifteen others were wounded, some of them critically.

The regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty by targeting military positions inside the country, especially those of Hezbollah resistance movement, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011.

Syria has repeatedly complained to the UN over Israeli assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 6,2023

Mangaluru: With the arrest of Thufail MH, a leader of now banned Popular Front of India, the number of arrests in the murder case of Dakshina Kannada BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru has mounted to 15. 

The National Investigation Agency nabbed Thufail MH, former secretary of PFI's Kodagu district unit,  on Saturday night from Dasarahalli, near Amruthahalli, north Bengaluru.

Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha member, was killed by PFI workers in July 2022 at Bellare village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

According to NIA, Thufail had allegedly played a significant role in PFI's larger conspiracy to murder leaders of a particular community. He allegedly provided shelter and safe harbour at Koppa village in Mysuru district to three of Nettaru's assailants. He is the 15th accused to be arrested in the case.

Thufail has a history of cases against him. He was an accused in the murder of Prashanth Poojari reported in Kushalnagar in 2016 and an attempt to murder VHP leader Ganesh in Madikeri in 2012.

In a press note, NIA said after pursuing and developing leads, one of its teams caught Thufail from his hideout in Amaruthahalli and overpowered him. NIA sleuths arrested him late Saturday night.

NIA filed a chargesheet in the case against 20 accused with a NIA special court, Bengaluru, including six absconding accused, in January third week. Thufail is named as one of the absconding accused in the chargesheet.

Meanwhile, the NIA has intensified manhunt to arrest five more suspects who are at large: Mustafa Paichar, Masud KA, Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, Abubakkar Siddik, and Ummar Farook MR.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.