73-yr-old King Charles III starts reign as mourning begins for late queen

September 9, 2022

London, Sept 9: King Charles III on Friday readied to address his mourning subjects on the first full day of his new reign, as Britain and the world commemorated the extraordinary life of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

At 73, Charles is the oldest monarch yet to ascend the throne, following the death of his "cherished" mother at her remote Scottish estate on Thursday.

He was due to return to London from Balmoral, where the 96-year-old queen died "peacefully" after a year-long period of ill-health and decline, at the culmination of a record-breaking reign of 70 years.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the queen was so widely held," Charles said in a statement.

Buckingham Palace said the king and other members of the royal family would observe an extended mourning period from now until seven days after her funeral.

The date of the funeral, which will be attended by heads of state and government, has yet to be announced but is expected to be on Monday, September 19.

One of the planet's most recognisable people, the queen was the only British monarch most people alive today had ever known.

The tributes were universal, including from Russia and China.

New York's Empire State Building was illuminated after sunset in silver and royal purple, while the Eiffel Tower in Paris dimmed its lights in tribute.

US President Joe Biden described the queen, whom he met for tea at Windsor Castle last year, as "a stateswoman of unmatched dignity".

He relayed the comforting words she gave when the United States was plunged into mourning after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper chose the same words for its sombre front-page headline: "Grief is the price we pay for love," it read.

Other British newspapers also printed special editions to mark the occasion. "Our hearts are broken," headlined popular tabloid the Daily Mail.

The Mirror wrote simply: "Thank you."

Charles's inaugural address, set to be pre-recorded, was expected to be broadcast on Friday evening, part of 10 days of plans honed over decades by Buckingham Palace and the UK government.

The new king was also expected to hold his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was only appointed on Tuesday in one of the queen's last official acts before her death.

Truss acclaimed the "second Elizabethan age", five centuries after the celebrated first.

"We offer him (Charles) our loyalty and devotion just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long," she said in a televised address Thursday. "God save the king."

Charles was also due to meet officials in charge of the arrangements for his mother's elaborate state funeral, which will take place before she is laid to rest in the King George VI memorial chapel at Windsor Castle.

Gun salutes -- one round for every year of the queen's life -- will be fired Friday across Hyde Park in central London and from the Tower of London on the River Thames.

Muffled church bells will toll at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor, among other places, and Union flags were flying at half-mast across the UK.

Truss and other senior ministers were set to attend a public remembrance service at St Paul's, while the UK parliament will start two days of special tributes.

The queen's death and its ceremonial aftermath come as the government strives to rush through emergency legislation to tackle the kind of war-fuelled economic privation that marked the start of Elizabeth's reign in 1952.

Elizabeth's public appearances had become rarer in the months since she spent an unscheduled night in a hospital in October 2021 for undisclosed health tests.

She was seen smiling in her last official photographs from Tuesday when she appointed Truss as the 15th prime minister of her reign, which started with Winston Churchill in Downing Street.

But the queen, visibly thinner and stooped, leant on a walking stick. Her hand was also bruised dark blue-purple, sparking concern.

Jane Barlow, the photographer who took the last public pictures of the queen on Tuesday, said she was "frail" but in "good spirits".

"I got a lot of smiles from her," said Barlow, who works for the UK's domestic Press Association news agency.

The queen's closest family members had rushed to be at her bedside at Balmoral, a private residence set among thousands of acres (hectares) of rolling grouse moors and forests in the Scottish Highlands.

Her body is expected to remain there initially before being taken Sunday to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

From the Scottish capital, her coffin is due to be flown to London on Tuesday for a lying in state accessible to the public.

Officials expect more than one million people to file past the catafalque in Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the parliamentary complex, before the televised funeral service at Westminster Abbey opposite.

Braving steady rain, crowds gathered late into Thursday night outside Buckingham Palace in London, and Windsor Castle west of the capital, placing flowers and reflecting on her long reign.

Londoner Joshua Ellis, 24, choked back tears as he mourned the "nation's grandmother" at the palace.

"I know she is 96 but there is still a sense of shock. She is in all our minds and hearts," he said.

"You could always look to the queen, to a sense of stability. Every time people needed support, she was there."

As day broke on Friday, Joan Russell, a 55-year-old project manager from Hackney, northeast London, had tears running down her cheeks as she looked at the flowers outside the palace.

"I think I came to say a prayer. She has been our monarch all my life and she has led by example, she has learnt, she has listened, wherever you go, she is our stamp," she said.

"Charles has had such a great example to follow. I believe he will do his very utmost to continue the legacy of his parents -- his mum and dad -- have set before him."

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne aged just 25 in the exhausted aftermath of World War II, joining a world stage dominated by political figures from Churchill to Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin.

In the ensuing decades, the last vestiges of Britain's vast empire crumbled.

At home, Brexit shook the foundations of her kingdom, and her family endured a series of scandals.

But throughout, she remained consistently popular and was head of state not just of the United Kingdom but 14 former British colonies, including Australia and Canada.

New Zealand proclaimed Charles its new king. But Australia's new government looks set to revive a push to ditch the monarchy, casting doubt on his inheritance even as it mourns the queen.

The final public farewell at Westminster Abbey in London will be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

Charles's coronation, an elaborate ritual steeped in tradition and history, will take place in the same historic surroundings, as it has for centuries, on a date to be fixed.

On Saturday, his reign will be formally proclaimed by the Accession Council, which comprises senior politicians, bishops, City of London dignitaries and Commonwealth ambassadors.

September 1,2022

California, Sept 1: An Indian-American man has been racially abused by a compatriot in the US state of California who hurled racist slurs that he is a "dirty Hindu" and a "disgusting dog,'' days after another hate crime was reported against four women from the community in Texas.

Krishnan Jayaraman was verbally attacked by 37-year-old Singh Tejinder in the Taco Bell at Grimmer Boulevard in Fremont, California on August 21, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Tejinder, of Union City, was charged on Monday with a hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault and disturbing the peace by offensive language, the Fremont Police Department said.

Tejinder was listed in charging documents as "Asian/Indian," the report said.

Jayaraman recorded the tirade, which lasted over eight minutes, on his phone, capturing the moment Tejinder told him: “You’re disgusting, dog. You look nasty. Don’t come out in public like this again.”

In the foul-mouthed rant, Tejinder called him a "dirty Hindu," repeatedly used the N-word, insinuated that Jayaraman didn’t eat meat and yelled “beef!” in his face. He appeared to spit at Jayaraman twice in the video.

At one point Tejinder was seen saying: "...this ain’t India! You...India up, and now you’re...America up,” the report said.

Jayaraman said he was frightened by the incident and was even more upset to learn later that the perpetrator was also Indian.

“I was scared, to be honest with you. I was infuriated on the one hand, but I was scared that what if this guy becomes too belligerent and then comes after me?” he told NBC Bay Area.

“I’m not here to pick a fight with you,” Jayaraman said. “What do you want? He said you know you Hindus are a shame, disgusting. Then he spat on me,” KTLA.com website reported.

Jayaraman says that’s when he and a restaurant employee called Fremont police. He says the man continued yelling for more than eight minutes.

Fremont police are still investigating the incident.

Jayaraman's video ended with Fremont police officers arriving, abc7news.com reported.

The police chief later addressed the community on social media.

Police Chief Sean Washington wrote: "We take hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, and understand the significant impact they have on our community. These incidents are despicable. We are here to protect all community members, regardless of their gender, race, nationality, religion, and other differences."

"We would like to urge the community to be respectful of each other and to immediately report any circumstances such as this that, upon investigation, may rise to the level of a crime. In the event of a hate crime, we will devote all available resources to follow up and investigate. Fremont is one of the nation's most diverse communities, and we are thankful for the contributions of community members from different cultures and backgrounds," the statement said.

On Friday, four Indian-American women were racially abused and smacked by a Mexican-American woman in the US state of Texas who hurled racist slurs at them that they are "ruining" America and should "go back to India".

The incident took place on Wednesday night in a parking lot in Dallas, Texas. The woman, identified as Esmeralda Upton, has been arrested.

The incident has shocked the Indian-American community across the country. 

August 29,2022

Crores of Pakistanis affected by the worst flooding in a decade are in desperate need of aid as authorities say they have been “overwhelmed” by the scale of the disaster, with the country’s climate minister calling it a “serious climate catastrophe”.

The unprecedented monsoon season has affected all four provinces of the country. Nearly a million homes have been destroyed or badly damaged, numerous roads rendered impassable and electricity outages have been widespread, affecting at least 33 million people.

Rasheedan Sodhar had to walk more than 20km (12 miles) to safety after her village in southern Sindh province was submerged by water.

“We are a family of 20, and we were told yesterday [Sunday] to immediately leave the village. We have nothing left. We are alive, but we are not able to live any more,” the 25-year-old teacher said, adding that she could not save her 30 livestock while her house was destroyed by the deluge.

Sodhar said her entire family, with pregnant women and infants, have no shelter and are living in the open in scorching weather in the nearby town of Mehar. “We barely get one meal a day. Our children are crying all day. What can you tell them to stop crying when there is no home for them,” she said.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated from flooded areas.

Some 180,000 people have been evacuated from Charsadda and 150,000 from Nowshera district in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Kamran Bangash, a spokesperson for the provincial government, said.

Many have been forced to take shelter on roadsides.

Khaista Rehman, 55, took shelter with his wife and three children on the side of the Islamabad-Peshawar highway after his home in Charsadda was submerged overnight.

“Thank God, we are safe now on this road quite high from the flooded area,” he told The Associated Press news agency.

“Our crops are gone and our home is destroyed but I am grateful to Allah that we are alive and I will restart life with my sons.”

Aid flights begin arriving

Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan have reached 1,061 since mid-June, officials said on Sunday, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced a $45m relief fund for the flood-hit Balochistan province.

“I saw floodwater everywhere, wherever I went in recent days and even today,” Sharif said on Monday in Charsadda, one of the devastated towns. He said the planes carrying aid from some countries have reached Pakistan as he expected more in the coming days.

Sharif said the government would provide housing to all those who lost their homes.

The government has declared a national emergency and appealed for international help. On Sunday, the first aid flights arrived from Turkey and the UAE, carrying tents, food and other daily necessities. Qatar Red Crescent has also pledged emergency aid.

Trucks carrying tents, food, and water arranged by Pakistan were also being dispatched to various parts of the country by the National Disaster Management Authority for tens of thousands of flood victims.

The United Nations will launch an international appeal for Pakistani flood victims on Tuesday in Islamabad, the national capital.

Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis.

“What we see now is an ocean of water submerging entire districts,” Climate Minister Sherry Rehman told the AFP news agency on Monday.

“This is very far from a normal monsoon – it is climate dystopia at our doorstep.”

In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday Rehman said Pakistan is experiencing a “serious climate catastrophe, one of the hardest in the decade”.

September 5,2022

London, Sept 5: UK foreign secretary Liz Truss defeated Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak to be named the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest on Monday and will now go on to formally take charge as British Prime Minister as Boris Johnson’s successor.

The 47-year-old senior Cabinet minister was widely expected to become the third female British Prime Minister after 170,000 online and postal votes cast by Tory members, ending Sunak’s historic run as the first member of Parliament of Indian heritage to compete for the top job at 10 Downing Street.

Truss polled 81,326 votes, compared to Sunak's 60,399 in an election with a high turnout of 82.6 per cent, with 654 rejected ballots from a total of 172,437 eligible Tory voters.

"We will deliver, we will deliver and we will deliver," declared Truss in her acceptance speech.

Truss - the third female Prime Minister in Britain after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May - said the campaign was "hard-fought" and showed "the depth and breadth of talent" in the party.

She said she has a "bold plan" to cut taxes and grow the UK economy.

Truss later tweeted, saying she's honoured, to be elected leader.

"I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential," she said in a tweet.

The result was formally announced by the returning officer of the leadership contest and chair of the Conservative Party’s powerful 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, Sir Graham Brady, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre near Downing Street in London. However, for pollsters, political analysts and media outlets it came as little surprise as Truss had been the frontrunner to beat 42-year-old Sunak in pre-poll surveys and bookmaker odds on the race.

A combination of the Tory membership base’s lingering loyalty towards outgoing Prime Minister Johnson, whom they see as being betrayed by former close ally Sunak, and Truss’ pledge to cut taxes are among the key factors behind the British Indian MP failing to clinch the race.

While the over 1.5-million-strong Indian diaspora stood firmly behind the UK-born MP for Richmond in Yorkshire, other sections of the Conservative Party including those who trace their roots to other parts of the sub-continent were expected to be more divided.

Truss’ campaign pledge to reverse Sunak’s tax hike plans while he was Chancellor to tackle the cost-of-living crisis facing the country seems to have worked in favour.

While Sunak’s approach of wanting to focus on fighting soaring inflation and using targeted measures to offer support to those most in need did connect with audiences at the nearly dozen party hustings, that clearly wasn't enough to turn the tide in his favour.

Now elected party leader, it won’t be until Tuesday afternoon that Truss can formally lay claim to her new office at 10 Downing Street – after predecessor Johnson hands in his formal resignation to the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. It will be followed soon after by Truss’ first audience as PM-elect with the 96-year-old monarch, after which she will be flown back to London to begin announcing her new Cabinet top team. 

