  1. Home
  2. World
  3. EU Council condemns military coup in Myanmar, ready to impose sanctions

EU Council condemns military coup in Myanmar, ready to impose sanctions

Agencies
February 22, 2021

Image result for EU Council condemns military coup in Myanmar, ready to impose sanctions

Brussels, Feb 22: The European Union (EU) has strongly condemned the military coup in Myanmar and is considering sanctions against the individuals responsible for ousting the country's civilian government, the EU Council said on Monday.

"The European Union calls for de-escalation of the current crisis through an immediate end to the state of emergency, the restoration of the legitimate civilian government and the opening of the newly elected parliament," the Council said in a statement published on its website.

The council called for the results of the democratic elections held on November 9, last year to be respected and demanded that the military must renounce its action.
The European Union is "deeply concerned about reports of intimidation". Strong engagement with civil society and support for human rights defenders and journalists will remain a key priority, the council said.

The EU Council also added that it was ready to impose sanctions against the individuals responsible for the military coup.

"In response to the military coup, the European Union stands ready to adopt restrictive measures targeting those directly responsible. All other tools at the disposal of the European Union and its Member States will be kept under review. The European Union will seek to avoid measures which could adversely affect the people of Myanmar/Burma, especially the most vulnerable. The Council invites the High Representative and the European Commission to develop appropriate proposals in this regard," the Council's statement read further.

The Council also said that the bloc will continue to provide humanitarian assistance, in accordance with the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, to refugees and displaced persons in Myanmar/Burma and the region, including the Rohingya, in line with its longstanding engagement and its pledges during the International Rohingya Donor Conference that it co-chaired on 22 October 2020.

"In this context, the EU repeats its call for free and unhindered humanitarian access and stands ready to step up its humanitarian assistance for all needs, if required. The Council reiterates the need to address the root causes of the crisis in Rakhine State and to create conditions necessary for the safe, voluntary, sustainable and dignified return of refugees and displaced persons, in accordance with international standards," the council added.

On February 1, Myanmar's military seized power, announcing a one-year state of emergency and vowing to take action against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which was won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party.
The military said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ended. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
February 20,2021

Harry-Meghan.jpg

London, Feb 20: The Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Sussex' -- Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles, as well.

When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, over unbearable media scrutiny and strictures of their roles, it was agreed the situation would be reviewed a year from that time.

And now one year past, the palace said in a statement on Friday that the couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have verified "they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family".

It said Queen Elizabeth II has spoken to her 36-year-old grandson and confirmed "that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service".

The couple is presently in the US. They had shifted to Los Angeles and Meghan is expecting her second child after a painful period of miscarriage following their first born Prince Archie's birth.

The palace said Harry's appointment as captain general of the Royal Marines and titles with other military groups would revert to the queen before being distributed to other members of the family.

Harry served in the British army for a decade, including on the front line in Afghanistan, and retains a close bond with the military. He founded the Invictus Games competition for wounded troops, which first was held in 2014 at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and is extremely popular.

The Invictus Games Foundation said Harry would remain its patron. However, he is relinquishing positions as patron of the Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Football League and the London Marathon Charitable Trust.

With this development, Meghan, 39, will be stripped of her role as patron of Britain's National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

"While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family," the palace statement said.

The former star of the TV legal drama "Suits", American actress Meghan Markle, married Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son, Archie, was born a year later.

Early 2020, the couple announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were "the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess", who identifies as biracial.

The couple agreed to no longer use the title "royal highness" or "HRH" and receive public funds for their work, although it was unclear at that time whether those decisions would be permanent. The British tabloids had also reported of rifts between the couple and Harry's elder brother Prince William and his wife Princess Catherine -- the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

As of now Harry and his wife retain their titles of duke and duchess, and Harry is still sixth in line to the British throne. Harry and Meghan now live in Santa Barbara, California. The couple recently announced they would speak to Oprah Winfrey for a TV special to be broadcast next month, reported the abcnews.com.

Angela Levin, who has written a biography of Prince Harry, said the queen's anxiety about what the Winfrey interview might disclose may have prompted the royal family to announce the split with Harry and Meghan sooner than planned, the abcnew report said.

"They're out on their own," she said. "They've got the freedom that they longed for."

Earlier this year, Meghan won a legal victory in a lawsuit against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, when a British judge ruled the newspaper invaded her privacy by publishing part of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

The news of their break with the palace comes as Harry's grandfather, 99-year-old Prince Philip, remains admitted in a London hospital since February 16 after feeling unwell.

A spokesperson for the couple has issued a statement: "As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
February 20,2021

Image result for biden

Washington, Feb 20: World leaders welcomed the United States' official return to the Paris climate accord Saturday, but politically trickier steps lie just ahead for President Joe Biden, including setting a tough national target in coming months for cutting damaging fossil fuel emissions.

And even as Biden noted the country's first day back in the climate pact, the globe's dangerous warming was just one of a long list of urgent problems he raised in a video speech to European leaders on Saturday, a month into his administration.

Before bringing up climate issues, he touched on the global pandemic, sputtering national economies and tense relations with China, among other matters that threaten to impede and delay tackling the nation's status as the world's top carbon polluter after China.

Despite all the other challenges, Biden said, speaking to the Munich security conference, we can no longer delay or do the bare minimum to address climate change. This is a global existential crisis, and all of us will suffer if we fail."

Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office reversing the pullout ordered by President Donald Trump. Trump said soon after he took office that he would start the process of pulling the U.S. from the Paris accord, but it didn't take effect until Nov. 4, 2020, because of provisions in the agreement.

Officially, the United States was only out of the worldwide global climate pact for 107 days. It was part of Trump's withdrawal from global allegiances in general and his oft-stated but false view that global warming was a laughably mistaken take by the world's scientists.

More broadly, Trump reversed Obama-era initiatives to rein in oil, gas and coal emissions and opened new federal lands and waters to exploration and drilling. Biden is working to overturn those measures and additionally has pledged a USD 2 trillion remake of U.S. power grids, transportation systems and other infrastructure to sharply cut fossil fuel pollution.

While Friday's return is heavily symbolic, world leaders say they expect America to prove its seriousness to the cause. They are particularly eager for the United States to announce its new national 2030 target for cutting fossil fuel emissions, which scientists agree are altering the Earth's climate and worsening the extremes of drought, hurricanes, flooding and other natural disasters.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that the official American reentry is itself very important, as is Biden's announcement that the U.S. will return to providing climate aid to poorer nations, as promised in 2009.

It's not about how many days. It's the political symbolism that the largest economy refuses to see the opportunity of addressing climate change. said Christiana Figueres, the former United Nations climate chief. She was one of the leading forces in hammering out the mostly voluntary 2015 agreement in which nations set their own goals to reduce greenhouse gases.

One fear was that other nations would follow America in abandoning the climate fight, but none did, Figueres said. She said the real issue was four years of climate inaction by the Trump administration. American cities, states and businesses still worked to reduce heat-trapping carbon dioxide but without the participation of the federal government.

We've lost too much time, Figueres said.

Inger Andersen, the environment program director at the United Nations, said America has to prove its leadership to the rest of the world, but she said she has no doubt it will when it submits its required emissions cutting targets.

We hope they will translate into a very meaningful reduction of emissions, and they will be an example for other countries to follow, Guterres said.

The Biden administration is working now on a target that balances meaningful cuts in emissions with political and financial realities. Settling on a U.S. emissions goal by April, when Biden plans to host world leaders for an Earth Day summit, would help the administration prod other countries for ambitious emissions cuts as well. That spring meeting should see countries start to put the down payments on the table, John Kerry, Biden's climate envoy, said Saturday.

Republican leaders already are fighting it.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate energy panel, has criticized Biden for rejoining the Paris accord, tweeting: Returning to the Paris climate agreement will raise Americans' energy costs and won't solve climate change. The Biden administration will set unworkable targets for the United States while China and Russia can continue with business as usual."

University of Maryland environment professor Nate Hultman, who worked on the Obama administration's official Paris goal, said he expects a 2030 target of cutting carbon dioxide emissions between 40% and 50% from the 2005 baseline levels.

A longtime international goal, included in the Paris accord with an even more stringent target, is to keep warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. The world has already warmed 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) since that time.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
February 11,2021

Image result for Myanmar coup: Suu Kyi aide, electoral officials arrested

Yangon, Feb 11: A close aide to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained in a new wave of arrests following last week’s military coup, a party official said on Thursday, as Washington moved a step closer to imposing sanctions on the junta.

The aide, Kyaw Tint Swe, had served as minister for the office of the state counsellor under Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the Feb. 1 coup.

Kyi Toe, an information committee member of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), said Kyaw Tint Swe and four other people linked to the previous government had been taken from their homes overnight, and the top leadership of the former electoral commission had all been arrested.

The military launched the coup after what it said was widespread fraud in November elections, won by the NLD in a landslide. The electoral commission had rejected those claims.

Myanmar authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Reuters was unable to confirm the arrests independently. Scores of officials have been detained since the coup, including many of the NLD’s top leaders.

Protesters gathered across the country for a sixth straight day on Thursday.

Hundreds of workers lined a road in the capital Naypyitaw in support of the civil disobedience movement, chanting anti-junta slogans and carrying placards supporting Suu Kyi.

In line with the creative ethos of recent demonstrations where some protesters have worn ball gowns and fancy dress, rallies in Yangon included men and boys dressed in short skirts. “We don’t take off our skirt until we get democracy back,” one sign read.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he had approved an executive order for new sanctions on those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar and he repeated demands for the generals to give up power and free civilian leaders.

Washington will identify the first round of targets this week and will take steps to prevent the generals in Myanmar having access to $1 billion in Myanmar government funds held in the United States.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.