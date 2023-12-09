  1. Home
I was ousted in 1999 for opposing Pak army's Kargil misadventure: Nawaz Sharif

December 9, 2023

Lahore, Dec 9: Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said he was ousted from the government in 1999 by (late) Gen Pervez Musharraf for opposing the Kargil misadventure, as he underlined the importance of having good relations with India and other neighbours.

The three-time prime minister questioned why he was ousted from the office of the prime minister prematurely.

"I should be told why I was ousted in 1993 and 1999. When I opposed the Kargil plan saying it should not happen... I was ousted (by Gen Pervez Musharraf). And later what I said proved right," Mr Sharif said here while talking to the aspirants of his party tickets for upcoming polls.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader said that on all three occasions being the premier he was delivering but he was sent packing and that he did not know why.

"I want to know why I was ousted every time," he asked.

Mr Sharif also talked about the visit of two Indian prime ministers to Pakistan only when he was the prime minister of Pakistan.

"We have delivered on every front. During my tenure as PM, two Indian prime ministers visited Pakistan. Modi sahab and Vajpayee sahab had come to Lahore," the former prime minister said, stressing improved relations with India and other neighbouring countries.

"We will have to improve our relations with India, Afghanistan, and Iran. We need to make more stronger relations with China," Mr Sharif said.

He regretted that Pakistan lagged behind its neighbours in economic growth development.

Lashing out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's jailed former chairman Imran Khan, Mr Sharif said he did not know why an inexperienced man was given the reins of the country.

"The economy witnessed a downfall during Imran Khan's government (2018-2202). Then the Shehbaz Sharif government took over in April 2022 and rescued the country from default." Mr Sharif reiterated his demand for accountability of former military generals and judges for ruining the country by ousting his government in 2017.

"Those who brought this country to this level should be made accountable as patriotic people can't do this to their country," he said.

On Friday, Mr Sharif had said: "We do not want to come into power to roam around in luxury cars but we want accountability of those (who) ruined this country and made false cases against us." 

A month before his return to Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile in the UK, Mr Sharif had hinted at bringing former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, former ISI head Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid, and former chief justices of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa for their crime of ousting his government and causing economic disaster.

News Network
November 27,2023

The US military says Yemeni Armed Forces have fired two ballistic missiles in the direction of USS Mason, an Arleigh-Burke class destroyer, in the Gulf of Aden.

In a statement, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the destroyer was targeted early Monday morning local time after it aided the tanker ship Central Park that had been seized in the Gulf of Aden.

“The missiles landed in the Gulf of Aden approximately ten nautical miles from the ships,” the statement added.

“There was no damage or reported injuries from either vessel during this incident,” it claimed.

The Central Park was carrying phosphoric acid and had an international crew of 22, The Associated Press reported. It sent a distress signal prompting the US aircraft USS Mason to respond.

The tanker ship sails under the Liberian flag and is managed by London-based Zodiac Maritime, which is part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer's Zodiac Group. 

Earlier this month, the Yemeni Armed Forces seized a vehicle transport ship also linked to Israel in the Red Sea off Yemen.

They have threatened to attack Israeli ships in the waters off Yemen and launched drone and missile strikes targeting the occupied territories in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel waged a war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group conducted Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left vast swathes of the coastal enclave in ruins.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

News Network
December 9,2023

The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip despite mounting calls to stop the regime’s atrocities.

On Friday, 13 Security Council members voted in favor of a draft resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, while Britain abstained and the US vetoed it, isolating itself while sleiding Israel's aggression. 

“Tonight, the UK refused to back a UN resolution for a ceasefire,” said former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“We mourn those who will die because their lives were deemed unworthy of protection. And we vow to keep demonstrating in solidarity with the Palestinian people to end the bombings, blockades and occupation,” Corbyn added.

The vote came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres formally warned the 15-member council on Wednesday of a global threat from the two-month-long Israeli war against the defenseless people of Gaza.

"What is the message we are sending Palestinians if we cannot unite behind a call to halt the relentless bombardment of Gaza?" Deputy UAE UN Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab asked the council.

Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood called the draft resolution an imbalanced text "that was divorced from reality."

"Although the United States strongly supports a durable peace in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support this resolution's call for an unsustainable ceasefire that will only plant the seeds for the next war," Wood claimed.

Washinton's ally London abstained. Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said her country abstained because there was no condemnation of Hamas.

"Israel needs to be able to address the threat posed by Hamas and it needs to do so in a manner that abides by international humanitarian law so that such attack can never be carried out again," she told the council.

Guterres convened the meeting on the “humanitarian catastrophe” in the besieged Palestinian territory, two months after Israel launched its air and ground strikes on the besieged territory.

The brutal war has so far killed more than 17,487 people and left the territory in ruins.

Wood told the meeting that Washington does not support a ceasefire.

The General Assembly, where the US has no veto power, overwhelmingly supported a humanitarian ceasefire. On Oct. 26, the assembly approved the cease-fire with 120 votes in favor and only 14 against the non-binding resolution.

UN inaction 

The medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Friday that the council is "complicit in the ongoing slaughter" in the Gaza Strip through inaction and vetoes.

The charity said that “the inaction of the United Nations Security Council and vetoes from member states, particularly the United States, make them complicit in the ongoing slaughter; this inaction has given license to the mass killing of men, women and children.”

The meeting was convened after Guterres activated Article 99 — a step no one in his post has taken for decades. 

The article allows the secretary general to bring to the council’s attention “any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.”

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, also rejected calls for a ceasefire as he addressed the Security Council.

Erdan once again threatened that the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has to be “eliminated.”

Israel waged its war on Gaza on October 7, after Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to Tel Aviv’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

In the event, the regime's leaders ordered Israeli military forces to attack the besieged Gaza Strip with a force “like never before.”

End 'decimation' 

The head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) called on Friday for an end to the "decimation" of Palestinian lives in the territory.

Philippe Lazzarini urged all UN member states to "take immediate actions to implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.”

Arab diplomats call for ceasefire

In a related development, chief diplomats from a grouping of Arab and Islamic nations, on a visit to Washington, called for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on behalf of the group, called on the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

"Our message is we believe it is absolutely necessary to end the fighting immediately.”

He was in Washington as part of a visit of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee.

Earlier this week, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) condemned Israel's war crimes against Palestinians and called for a ceasefire, in remarks at the summit of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council in Qatar.

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is pushing the entire region into danger for the sake of his political future.”

