Myanmar forces disperse rallies with 3 reported dead in anti-coup crackdown

Agencies
February 28, 2021

Yangon, Feb 28: Myanmar security forces violently dispersed anti-coup rallies around the country on Sunday, with reports of at least three protesters killed in the crackdown.

The junta has ratcheted up its use of force over the weekend against the massive street movement demanding it yield power and release ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Police and soldiers had already fired rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannon on demonstrations in recent weeks in an effort to bring the civil disobedience campaign to heel, with live rounds used in some isolated cases.

Large numbers were again mobilised on Sunday morning to scatter building crowds in several parts of the country that had gathered in response to online calls for protesters to once again flood the streets.

Three men were killed and at least 20 others injured when security forces moved on a rally in the southern coastal hub of Dawei, according to a volunteer medic and local media reports.

Pyae Zaw Hein, a rescue worker, told AFP the trio had been "shot dead with live rounds", while the injured had been hit by rubber bullets.

"There could be many more casualties as well because more wounded people keep coming in," he added.

Local media outlet Dawei Watch confirmed that three had died in the incident.

Officers in the commercial hub Yangon began dispersing one crowd in the downtown area minutes before the slated beginning of the day's protest, but it was unclear whether they used live rounds.

"Police started shooting just as we arrived," said Amy Kyaw, a 29-year-old primary school teacher in a downtown Yangon neighbourhood.

"They didn't say a word of warning. Some got injured and some teachers are still hiding in neighbours' houses."

Live broadcasts on social media showed security forces using tear gas to clear some crowds in Yangon as well as water cannon further north in Mandalay, the country's cultural capital.

Since the military takeover on February 1, Myanmar has been roiled by giant demonstrations and a civil disobedience campaign encouraging civil servants to walk off the job.

Sunday's crackdown followed a similar wave of violent action against angry but largely peaceful anti-coup rallies around the country a day earlier.

Several journalists documenting Saturday's assaults by security forces were detained, including a photographer from the Associated Press in Yangon.

Near the city's main university, police fired several stun grenades to clear a crowd at a protest hotspot.

More than 850 people have been arrested, charged or sentenced since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.

But the weekend crackdown was expected to raise that number dramatically, with state newspapers reporting 479 arrests on Saturday alone.

International condemnation of the coup has been fierce, with the United States, the European Union and other major powers denouncing violence against protesters and demanding the junta relinquish power.

Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since she was taken into custody during pre-dawn raids in the capital Naypyidaw as the coup was launched.

She is due to face court there on Monday under obscure charges for possession of unregistered walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings.

But her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told AFP he had still been unable to meet with the Nobel laureate ahead of the hearing.

"As a lawyer, I put my trust in the court and... a fair trial," he said. "But in this period of time anything can happen."

State media announced late on Saturday that authorities had terminated the posting of the country's United Nations envoy, who gave an impassioned plea for help on behalf of Myanmar's ousted civilian government.

"We need... the strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military," Kyaw Moe Tun had told the General Assembly in New York.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the body had not been told of the diplomat's firing and that Kyaw Moe Tun remained Myanmar's representative for the time being.

At least five people have been killed since the coup -- four of them from injuries sustained at anti-coup demonstrations.

The military has said one police officer has died while attempting to quell a protest.

Agencies
February 21,2021

Image result for Myanmar blocks Wikipedia in all languages: NetBlocks

Naypyitaw, Feb 21: Myanmar on Friday blocked access to Wikipedia in all languages, reported Sputnik citing NetBlocks - a traffic monitoring service.

"Confirmed: #Myanmar has blocked all language editions of the Wikipedia online encyclopedia, part of a widening post-coup internet censorship regime imposed by the military junta," NetBlocks wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

NetBlocks also informed that internet services in the country had been blacked out for the past six days.

The blockade on the internet has adversely affected online shops. Online shop owners said that the sales have declined by half in recent days following disruptions in connectivity.

Moreover, the recent political events have turned businesses away from the digital platform, reported Myanmar Times.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected Parliament was due to convene.

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The coup triggered mass protests across the country. 

Agencies
February 14,2021

86190d.jpg

Washington, Feb 14: Donald Trump was acquitted Saturday on charges of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol, after a majority of Senate Republicans closed ranks and refused to punish the former president in his historic second impeachment trial.

The five-day trial saw Democratic prosecutors argue -- bolstered by dramatic video of the January 6 riot -- that Trump betrayed his oath by whipping up his supporters into storming Congress in a last-ditch attempt to cling to power.

It concluded as expected with a majority of Republicans declaring him not guilty, in a sign of the powerful grip the 74-year-old Trump continues to exert on his party.

But while the 57-43 majority that voted to convict fell short of the two-thirds needed in the Senate, seven Republicans joined with Democrats to seek Trump's conviction, making it the most bipartisan impeachment trial in US history.

Trump, who has been secluded in his Florida club since leaving office on January 20, welcomed the verdict -- denouncing the proceedings as "yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country."

Despite the stain of a second impeachment, Trump hinted at a possible political future, saying that "our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun."

"We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future," he said in a statement.

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on January 13, a week after the chaotic assault that stunned the nation and provoked widespread bipartisan outrage.

Democrats argued that Trump's behaviour was an "open and shut" case of impeachable conduct, retracing how he spent two months repeating the falsehood that the election was stolen, before inciting his supporters to attack Congress and stop the certification of Joe Biden's victory.

"He summoned his supporters to Washington, on the Ellipse, whipped them into a frenzy, and directed them at the Capitol," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote.

The defense team swatted the evidence away, arguing that Trump's appeal to supporters to "fight like hell, at the rally that preceded the attack," was merely rhetorical.

But their central argument was that the Senate had no constitutional jurisdiction to try a former president. Most Republican senators agreed.

But Mitch McConnell, the powerful Senate minority leader who voted to acquit on those same grounds, left no doubt he considers Trump to have caused the riot -- which sent lawmakers fleeing for safety as a marauding mob rampaged through the Capitol.

The former Trump ally unleashed a searing rebuke of the ex-president, calling his actions preceding the assault a "disgraceful dereliction" of duty.

"There's no question -- none -- that president Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day," McConnell told the chamber after the vote.

He stressed that while Congress has exhausted its avenues for punishing Trump, the US justice system has not.

"President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office," McConnell said. "He didn't get away with anything yet."

Building their case over two days, Democratic impeachment managers described how Trump first encouraged, then refused to call a halt to the January 6 insurrection that left then-vice president Mike Pence and lawmakers in mortal danger.

Proclaiming Trump's innocence, defence lawyer Michael van der Veen told the Senate that "the act of incitement never happened" and that rioters acted alone.

After the trial, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was openly targeted by rioters and was evacuated from the Capitol on January 6, laid into the "cowardly" Republican senators who voted to acquit.

"Senate Republicans' refusal to hold Trump accountable for igniting a violent insurrection to cling to power will go down as one of the darkest days and most dishonorable acts in our nation's history," she said.

Before moving to final arguments, the proceedings were interrupted for a few hours on Saturday when House impeachment managers, in a surprise move, said they wanted to call witnesses.

But they backed down, instead reaching agreement with the defence that a statement by congresswoman Jamie Herrera Beutler would be entered as evidence.

Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin had wanted Herrera Beutler, a Republican who voted to impeach Trump last month, to testify over her statement that Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a frantic call to Trump during the attack and implored him to call off the rioters.

She said McCarthy briefed her about the call, and said that when he told a sceptical Trump that the insurrectionists were his supporters, "according to McCarthy, the president said: 'Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.'"

Agencies
February 22,2021

vc.jpg

Yangon, Feb 22: A call for a Monday general strike by demonstrators in Myanmar protesting the military's seizure of power has been met by the ruling junta with a thinly veiled threat to use lethal force, raising the possibility of major clashes.

The call for a general strike was made Sunday by the Civil Disobedience Movement, a loosely organised group leading resistance to the army's February 1 takeover. It asked people to gather together for the Five Twos referring to the digits in Monday's date to make a Spring Revolution.

State television broadcaster MRTV late Sunday carried a public announcement from the junta, formally called the State Administration Council, warning against the general strike.

It is found that the protesters have raised their incitement towards riot and anarchy mob on the day of 22 February. Protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life, it said in an English language text shown onscreen. The spoken announcement in Burmese said the same thing.

Another part of the statement blamed protesters whose numbers allegedly included criminal gangs for violence at demonstrations, with the result that the security force members had to fire back. Three protesters have been shot dead so far.

The protest movement has embraced nonviolence and only occasionally gotten into shoving matches with police and thrown bottles at them when provoked.

In Yangon, the country's biggest city, trucks cruised the streets Sunday night blaring announcements that people should not attend protests Monday and must honor a ban on gatherings of five or more people. The ban was issued shortly after the coup but not enforced in Yangon, which for the past two weeks has been the scene of large daily demonstrations.

Many social media postings ahead of the scheduled nightly 1 am cutoff of internet access service said security forces had set up roadblocks at strategic points in the city, including bridges and on streets leading to foreign embassies.

Information on Twitter accounts that have proven reliable in the past said internet blocking, usually lasting until 9 am, would be extended to noon in Yangon.

The ominous signs of potential conflict drew attention outside Myanmar, with the US reiterating that it stood with the people of Myanmar.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter the US would take firm action "against those who perpetrate violence against the people of Burma as they demand the restoration of their democratically elected government.

We call on the military to stop violence, release all those unjustly detained, cease attacks on journalists and activists, and respect the will of the people, spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter.

Earlier Sunday, crowds in Myanmar's capital attended a funeral for the young woman who was the first person confirmed to have been killed in the protests, while demonstrators also mourned two other protesters who were shot dead on Saturday.

Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot in the head by police on February 9, two days before her 20th birthday, at a protest in Naypyitaw, and died Friday.

Mourners lined the entrance to a cemetery in the city as the hearse carrying her body arrived and was taken to a crematorium where more people had gathered. They silently raised their hands in three-fingered salutes a sign of defiance and resistance adopted from neighbouring Thailand as the black and gold vehicle rolled slowly past.

Inside the crematorium hall, the lid on Mya Thwet Thwet Khine's coffin was partially removed to allow a last glimpse of her head resting on a bed of red and white roses before she was cremated. Members of the crowd outside chanted Our uprising must succeed!

Protests against the coup and the ousting of the nation's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, occurred elsewhere around the country Sunday.

Demonstrators turned out in force in Mandalay, the country's second-biggest city, where security forces shot dead two people on Saturday near a dockyard where the authorities had been trying to force workers to load a boat. The workers, like railway workers and truckers and many civil servants, have joined the civil disobedience campaign against the junta.

The shooting broke out after neighbourhood residents rushed to the Yadanabon dock to try to assist the workers in their resistance. One of the victims, described as a teenage boy, was shot in the head and died immediately, while another was shot in the chest and died en route to a hospital.

The authorities have continued arrests that began on the day of the coup, when Suu Kyi and members of the government were detained. According to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, 640 people have been arrested, charged or sentenced, with 593, including Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, still in detention.

The junta prevented Parliament from convening February 1, claiming the elections last November, won by Suu Kyi's party in a landslide, were tainted by fraud. The election commission that affirmed the victory has since been replaced by the junta, which says a new election will be held in a year's time.

The coup was a major setback to Myanmar's transition to democracy after 50 years of army rule that began with a 1962 coup. Suu Kyi came to power after her party won a 2015 election, but the generals retained substantial power under the constitution, which had been adopted under a military regime.

