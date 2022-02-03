British Council's International recognition for Markaz School

  1. Home
Media Release
February 2, 2022

markaz1.jpg

Markaz English Medium School, Karanthur, Calicut has been certified by British Council, under the auspices of British High commission conducts  assessments and observations Globally for promoting International  Dimensions in school curriculum. 

MEMS International gets this certification for the second time.

School Principal Kalam Siddiqui received the certificate in the presence of Sheikh Abu Bakar Ahmed chancellor Jamia Markaz,  from Ahammed Devarkovil, Hon: Minister for Ports, Museums and Archaeology. School Manager Shaheer Azhari, Vice Principal Mohammed Rifay Mangalore , PTA executives Showkath and AbduRahman were present at the occasion.

Facilities at School:
Serene Campus 
CBSE Curriculum
Moral Education 
Smart Classrooms 
Innovation Lab ATL (Atal Tinkering Lab) 
Full-fledged Science Labs, Library, IT Lab, Basketball court,Spacious Ground ,SPC, CCA, Transportation, Entrance coaching and Hostel facilities 

Admissions are Open for academic year 2022-23 Started for ZeeQue, KG , Grade I - IX, Plus One Science. 

Contact: 0495 2800302, +91 9036913486

markaz2.jpg

News Network
January 28,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 28: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Friday said that the BJP was trading legislators like "sheep and goats" in Goa, while also accusing the ruling party of spending as much as Rs 30 crore each to lure opposition MLAs into the ruling fold.

Shivakumar, who is in Goa to campaign for the Congress in the poll-bound state, also said that the Congress as a policy had refused to allow the re-entry of 13 defecting MLAs back into the party for the February 14 elections.

"You see the BJP is using money power, spending Rs 30-40 crore. Even on the floor of the house, some MLAs admitted that they were offered Rs 30 crore and some advance has been given to them. MLAs have been bought like sheep and goats. Where is democracy? Democracy has completely failed," Shivakumar told a press conference.

Several Congress defectors out of the 13, who switched to the BJP from 2017 to 2019, were in touch with him over possibilities of joining the opposition party once again, Shivakumar said.

"BJP did 'Operation Lotus' (in Goa). We decided that not a single defector will be taken back. Out of the 13, nearly 10 members wanted to come back to us. They met me personally. A few of them met me in Delhi also. We didn't agree," Shivakumar said.

The Karnataka state Congress president also said that the party had chosen to field fresh, new faces instead, which he said would yield good electoral dividends. "Now, we have selected youngsters, new faces. All of them have pledged that they will not shift their loyalty," Shivakumar said.

According to state Congress president Girish Chodankar, the party was fielding 36-37 candidates for the upcoming polls and the average of Congress candidates was around 48 years.

News Network
January 28,2022

San Francisco, Jan 28: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that US President Joe Biden "is treating the American public like fools" after Biden met with executives from rival car companies General Motors and Ford Motor earlier this week, Fox Business reported.

Biden invited GM CEO Mary Barra and Ford CEO Jim Farley to the White House along with other business leaders to discuss his administration's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better legislation, which was stalled in the evenly split Senate after US Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., refused to support the legislation.

The massive spending bill would bump up the $7,500 tax credit to $12,500 for union-made electric vehicles and would also make GM and Tesla eligible for the existing tax credit again after they hit the 200,000-vehicle limit for the credit.

Biden touted GM's recent $7 billion investment in Michigan to ramp up electric vehicle production, the report said on Thursday.

"Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before," the president tweeted after the meeting, prompting the response from Musk that Biden was treating the American public "like fools".

Musk also tweeted that "Biden is a damp [sock] puppet in human form" and "Starts with a T, Ends with an A, ESL in the middle."

It is not the first time that Musk has taken shots at Biden. The electric vehicle pioneer said in September that the administration was "maybe a little biased" and "seems to be controlled by unions."

Agencies
February 2,2022

ambani-adani.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 2: Government of India’s plans to classify data centres and energy storage as infrastructure assets allowing firms to access cheap and long-term credit, in a big boost for billionaires Gautam Adani, Sunil Mittal and Mukesh Ambani’s plans to aggressively grow in these segments.

“Data centres and energy storage systems including dense charging infrastructure and grid-scale battery systems will be included in the harmonized list of infrastructure,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday as part of the Budget speech in Parliament. “This will facilitate credit availability for digital infrastructure and clean energy storage.” 

The policy tweak, effective from April 1, comes as Asia’s no. 3 economy seeks to keep its data within its borders as well as stoke a massive boom in online payments, e-commerce and quantum computing. Roll out of ultra-speedy 5G telecom services will further increase demand for data centre services, spurring conglomerates helmed by Adani and Mittal to rapidly scale up. Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., which is developing gigafactories including one for energy storage as part of a $76 billion investment plan, is also likely to benefit from this reclassification.

The infrastructure tag “is expected to provide access to cheaper and long-term institutional funds, which will promote investments,” Radha Dhir, chief executive officer and India head at real estate consultancy JLL, said in an email. She expects India’s data centre capacity to double from 499 megawatts in the first half of 2021 to 1,008 megawatts next year.

Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, said in November that he wants his conglomerate to be a world leader in green data storage, with sites run entirely on clean power, in sync with India’s goal of turning carbon net zero by 2070. The Adani Group plans to initially build data centres in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and in and around New Delhi. 

Bharti Airtel Ltd., the country’s No. 2 wireless carrier overseen by Mittal, announced plans in September to invest Rs 5,000 crore to triple its data centre capacity to 400 megawatts by 2025. Reliance’s digital unit has also been looking to build a data centre, according to a local media report.

Representatives for Adani Group, Reliance and Bharti Airtel did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comments on the policy change announced in the Budget.

