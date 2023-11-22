  1. Home
  Meet Satyam Kumar who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, landed an Apple role at 24

News Network
November 22, 2023

In the competitive world of Indian engineering entrance exams, where lakhs aspire and only a few succeed, one extraordinary individual stands out. 

Satyam Kumar, the son of a farmer from Bihar, embarked on a journey that began at the tender age of 12 and culminated in an astonishing achievement – cracking the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) at just 13 years old.

A YOUNG RECORD-BREAKER

Back in 2013, Satyam Kumar made history when he secured the 670th rank in the IIT-JEE, becoming the youngest Indian to achieve this remarkable feat, breaking the record of Delhi's Sahal Kaushik who had achieved the feat at the age of 14 in 2010.

Satyam's journey was not without its share of challenges, but his unwavering determination and hard work were instrumental in his success. Born and raised in Bihar's Bhojpur district, Satyam set his sights on a brighter future through education.

Interestingly, this was Satyam's second time cracking the IIT exam at such a young age. He first cleared the exam in 2012, at the age of 12. But after achieving an all-India rank of 8,137, he decided to retake the IIT-JEE, aiming for a higher rank.

Satyam's journey continued as he pursued higher education. He completed his BTech-MTech Dual Degree in Electrical Engineering at IIT Kanpur in 2018, after which he set off for the University of Texas at Austin for his PhD.

He is currently specialised in brain-computer interfaces and working as a graduate research assistant. He worked on 3 projects in 2016 while at IIT: 'Electrooculogram based eye blink classification During EOG signal accuistion', 'Optimisation of electrode positions in Different Brain Computer Interfaces', and 'Imaginative Speech based Brain-Computer Interface'.

A BRIGHT CAREER AT APPLE

According to Satyam's LinkedIn profile, he embarked on a career journey that led him to prestigious institutions like ETH Zurich and Inria before landing a research internship at InterDigital Inc.

Most notably, he worked at Apple as a Machine Learning Intern until August 2023, highlighting his prowess in the tech industry.

THE YOUNG VISIONARY

In an interview with India Today in 2013, Satyam expressed his desire to make a significant impact in the world of technology, mentioning his aspiration to develop something akin to Facebook.

He also harbors ambitions of a future in bureaucracy and envisions teaching the children of his home district.

Satyam Kumar's remarkable journey is a testament to the power of determination and unwavering commitment. From a young boy with a dream to a professional excelling at Apple, his story continues to inspire the youth of India.

News Network
November 10,2023

Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters are locked in heavy, close quarters fighting in Gaza City, with the White House announcing that Tel Aviv has agreed to daily four-hour military pauses in northern Gaza but rejecting a full ceasefire.

Palestinian fighters armed with rocket-propelled grenade launchers and assault rifles were clashing on Thursday with Israeli soldiers backed by armored vehicles in the ruins of the besieged territory’s north.

Israeli airstrikes kept pounding Gaza City and other areas across the Palestinian enclave, with plumes of smoke rising from newly leveled homes and other civilian infrastructure.

Over a dozen Palestinians were killed after Israelis struck against the cities of Rafah and Deir al-Balah. At least 25 people were killed in fresh attacks on the Jabalia camp and in Khan Yunis.

Elsewhere, Israeli warplanes once again hit the vicinity of al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical complex. The regime’s jets also shelled al-Nasr Children's Hospital in Gaza City.

Tom Potokar, chief surgeon at the International Committee of the Red Cross, described the scene at the European hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza as "catastrophic".

After more than a month of intense bombardment, hundreds of thousands of people remain trapped in a "dire humanitarian situation" in urban battle zones without enough food and water, the United Nations said.

The health ministry said the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 10,812. The victims include 4,412 children, 2,918 women and 676 elders, while more than 26,000 people were injured, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a press conference in Gaza City.

He said 2,650 people, including 1,400 children, were also reported to be trapped under the rubble.

“The Israeli aggression has left 195 medics dead and 51 ambulances destroyed,” the spokesman added.

The climbing death toll in the territory meant that Palestinians were having to inter their dead in makeshift cemeteries.

"We bury the dead in football fields and other vacant lots because the proper burial grounds are full," said Shihteh Nasser, 48, who had helped in the burials.

Bodies have piled up outside hospitals, on roads and in parks, in refrigerated trucks and even in a repurposed ice-cream van.

UN rights chief Volker Turk condemned Israel over its bombardment and its orders for Gazans to flee.

"The collective punishment by Israel of Palestinian civilians amounts also to a war crime, as does the unlawful forcible evacuation of civilians," he told reporters at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the only route out of Gaza not controlled by Israel.

Israel's extremist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected a ceasefire. The United States has backed Israel's rejection of a ceasefire.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said there was no chance of a full ceasefire as White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Israel will begin to implement four-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day. 

International calls for a ceasefire have mounted, as have protests, including one at the weekend which targeted the White House. However, Biden ruled out a longer truce for now.

"None. No possibility," Biden told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Illinois when asked about the chances of a ceasefire.

The United States has relentlessly stood by Israel, saying that Hamas cannot be allowed to remain in control of Gaza.

Israel has pressed on with its invasion and encircled northern Gaza in recent days. On Thursday, the army said 50,000 people had fled their homes in the main battle zone of northern Gaza, adding to the more than 1.5 million people already seeking safety in the south of the coastal strip.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said the world body must not help push Palestinians out of their homes.

“The United Nations cannot be part of a unilateral proposal to push Palestinians into so-called safe zones," Griffiths said.

Doctors Without Borders chief Isabelle Defourny called southern Gaza safe zones “fake zones", and said about 30% of those killed in Gaza were in the south.

Palestine’s Government Media Office announced that Israel is carrying out a "war of extermination and ethnic cleansing" in a statement on Thursday, and said that people in Gaza have reached the final stages before all services completely collapse. 

“The next few hours are crucial in terms of the medical system stopping completely; all will cease to work. People will have no water or place to remove waste. We appeal to people around the world, those who still have humanity left in them, to take urgent and immediate action to save Gaza,” it added. 

A spokesperson for the health ministry said many hospitals and intensive care units have already stopped working due to the full siege imposed by Israel on October 9. 

“The Kamal Adwan Hospital and Indonesian hospital will also stop working in 24 hours,” he said.

He also denounced Israel’s targeting of hospitals, ambulances and medical staff.

Fares, a medical student who is volunteering in Gaza’s al-Aqsa Hospital, said the situation is “horrific and unspeakable” right now.  

“Two days ago, a bag of body parts was brought to the hospital. A man identified his niece from her hand and another relative from a leg. He was unable to identify other relatives by the other body parts,” he said. 

Fares said roads to hospitals have been bombed, houses leveled, with hundreds trapped under the rubble.

News Network
November 9,2023

Patna, Nov 9: The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill to increase reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Extremely Backward Classes in state jobs and educational institutions to 65 per cent. This is well past the Supreme Court's 50 per cent cap.

The amended bill will now have to be signed off by Governor Rajendra Arlekar before it is law.

The amendments were passed amid ruckus inside and outside the Bihar Assembly - over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remark this week on women's education and population control.

Under the revised quotas, Scheduled Caste candidates will have 20 per cent reservation, while those from OBCs and EBCs will get 18 and 25 per cent - a significant increase from the earlier (combined) 30 per cent. Reservation of two per cent has been proposed for ST candidates.

At present there is 18 per cent reservation for EBCs and 12 per cent for Backward Classes, 16 per cent for Scheduled Castes, and one per cent for Scheduled Tribes.

The existing three per cent reservation for women from backward classes has been scrapped.

The amended bill excludes the central government's mandatory 10 per cent reservation for individuals from Economically Weaker Sections, and will take total quotas to 75 per cent.

Nitish Kumar had proposed the amendment on Tuesday, hours after his government tabled the full report of the contentious state-wide caste survey. The report said 36 per cent of the Bihar's 13.1 crore people are from EBCs and 27.1 per cent are from Backward Classes.

Of the rest, 19.7 per cent are from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes make up 1.7 per cent of the population. The General Category accounts for 15.5 per cent of the population, the report said.

This means that over 60 per cent of Bihar hails from OBCs or EBCs.

Data from the survey was presented amid BJP claims that data about population of the Yadav - to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs - and Muslim communities was manipulated.

The Yadav community, which will benefit from 18 per cent reservation for OBC groups, is the largest sub-group, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the category.

The report also said that 42 per cent of all Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families live in poverty, and that 34 per cent of all families in the state survive on less than ₹ 6,000 per month.

Also according to the data, less than six per cent of individuals from Scheduled Castes had finished their schooling; i.e., cleared Class 11 and Class 12.

The report was initially criticised by the BJP; in a sharp response hours after data was released, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of "trying to divide the country in the name of caste".

Last week, though, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the BJP remains open to the idea of a nation-wide caste census, so long as due diligence is done.

The data - coming months before next year's Lok Sabha poll - underlines the electoral importance of OBCs and marginalised communities - both for the BJP, which has opposed calls for a national caste census, and the opposition, which has been increasingly more and more vocal on the subject. 

News Network
November 19,2023

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued its new assessment of the situation in the Gaza Strip's al-Shifa Hospital, describing it as a "death zone" and the situation as "desperate."

The United Nations health organization released its report early Sunday, just a day after a short and "very high-risk" mission into the hospital on Saturday.

The regime has turned Gaza's hospitals into a specific target of its ongoing war of genocide against the coastal sliver, alleging that those facilities house Palestinian resistance fighters and their equipment.

On Saturday, Mai Alkaila, the Palestinian health minister in the occupied West Bank, strongly condemned Israel for committing genocide against the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital, has taken the brunt of the Israeli assaults on the territory's healthcare system, with the regime claiming that it houses a "command center" belonging to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

The situation has forced "scores of sick and injured, some of them amputees" to flee the hospital towards the seafront without ambulances, along with displaced people, doctors and nurses, the WHO said. It added that only 291 patients, including 32 babies "in extremely critical condition," and 25 health workers have remained inside the complex.

"Signs of shelling and gunfire were evident. The [WHO] team saw a mass grave at the entrance of the hospital and were told more than 80 people were buried there," the world body said in its statement.

A lack of clean water, fuel, medicines, food, and other essential aid has caused the hospital to basically stop functioning as a medical facility, it noted.

"Corridors and the hospital grounds were filled with medical and solid waste, increasing the risk of infection," the WHO said.

Also on Sunday, WHO's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X social media platform that the world body was "working with partners to develop an urgent evacuation plan and ask for full facilitation of this plan."

"We continue to call for protection of health and of civilians," he said, lamenting that "the current situation is unbearable and unjustifiable. Ceasefire. NOW."

The regime launched its devastating war on October 7 following a surprise operation by Gaza-based resistance movements. At least 12,300 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 5,000 children, and over 29,800 people sustained injuries during the war.

